The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

August 12, 2019 - 9:54 pm by Desire Thompson

Nicki Minaj's latest episode of Queen Radio was filled with twists and turns, reminding us that the artist will never hold her tongue for anyone. On Monday (Aug. 12), the artist invited the guys of The Joe Budden Podcast to celebrate both the one year anniversary of Queen Radio and her fourth album Queen.

Since this is hip-hop, nothing went as planned. Budden and Nicki went back and forth about the nature of the rapper's collaboration with other female rappers. The first being her recent guest feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" and previous feature on Migos' "Motosport" which also included Cardi B.

Nicki continued to stress how "Hot Girl Summer" and the girl-powered Instagram Live she took part in with Megan wasn't planned. She also repeated how "Motosport" came about and evaded Budden's theory on the two dissing each other on the song.

But sadly, that wasn't it. In now an infamous move, Nicki cut Budden's mic during their verbal spat after the media personality accused the rapper of drug use last year. "Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f**k what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe said after Nicki acknowledged that she and many rappers speak on drug use in their rhymes.

"Are you that f**king dumb?" she said. "What the f**k you won't do is disrespect me like I'm stupid. So your mother accused you of using drugs when you've never met anyone a day in your life? That's what your mother raised you? You're getting a taste of your own medicine motherf***ker. You like tearing down people who can't respond. You like tearing down people's character when they can't respond. You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves. You like tearing down women when you can try to end their careers because you're jealous lowkey of their success. I don't f**king care. No, we're on to the next."

Nicki also addressed her past qualms with Budden, her thoughts on Trina's A&R accusing her of not promoting their single "BAPS" and the status of her new album.

Play catch up below.

__

On Joe Budden Calling Her A Liar 

In the past, Budden has shared a few theories on Minaj's marketing strategies. During his reign on Everyday Struggle, the media personality shared theories on how "Motosport" came together. Most of the argument relied on this example, although Nicki claimed to have many more where Budden claimed Nicki lied to the public.

"I can give you I've specific times, like when I explained how "Motorsport" came about and you and your sidekick Akademiks went on your platform and said she didn't know this b***h was on the record," she said to Budden. "You said. That is implying that I'm lying. I was asked can this person be put on the song and I said 'Yeah, let's do it.' That was my response and you and your sidekick Alvin the Chipmunk or Akademiks that 'Nicki Minaj is lying.' Let's deal with that and then we can get to all the other things you said.

How "Hot Girl Summer" With Megan Thee Stallion Came About

But before two dived into the formation of "Motorsport," they discussed how "Hot Girl Summer" came to be.

"I'm a lot of things, but a liar is not one of them," Nicki said. "For the most part, I love to tell exactly what happened and that's why a lot of times I don't speak on things. Because I don't speak on things unless I can speak on them thoroughly. One of the things you said recently was 'Oh I know Nicki, she didn't do that [Instagram] Live if she didn't have that record ["Hot Girl Summer"] done.'"

On the Aug 3 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the group talked about Megan and Nicki's Instagram Live with Joe implying that the moment appeared to be calculated.

"Let me ask y'all something. What makes you think that was a planned live and that we had the song done and the wicked witch of the West Nicki planning stuff? Tell me," Nicki said. During the IG Live, Megan shared how "Hot Girl Summer" was completed before Nicki was asked for a guest verse.

"I don't think you guys said it a negative away but I'm interested to know from articulate and intelligent people that the record had to be in the can if I went on [Instagram] Live with her?" she questioned.

"I think that you are more brand aware than that line leads it to believe," Budden replied. "I think you've carried yourself to be more conscious of not only your stardom but your impact on other people's careers, especially new artists. And for it to come off as organic as it appears, that's Music Industry 101. When I look at "New Artist Meg" riding around with "Megastar You" on random Insta Live? Of course, you can understand how that looks."

"So let me go and say it once again. I went on Live, I went on to announce the "Megatron" winners," she said. "While I was on Live, I see a bunch of people telling me to go live with this woman. Finally, they explained to me and we got on Live. We talked about many things and then at one point, we talked about the song...When we got off Live, I talked to Juicy J and the person who wrote the hook for the song. When I heard the song, I loved the song and I wrote the verse right then and there. So that's exactly what happened. So even when I explain these things like this, I'm still being told that I'm lying."

On A Special Executive Producer For Her New Album

After things simmered down, Rory and Mal asked Nicki about her new music.

"The album is coming very very soon, but I don't want to say when," she said. "I am excited about having this very dope executive producer on this album. I was going to share on the last Queen Radio but decided not to. We're going to make it a secret."

Why Nicki Cut Joe Budden's Mic And Her Alleged Drug Use

After Budden appeared to check out of the conversation, Nicki questioned him about more of his past comments about her. One of the biggest topics happened to be her lyrics relating to substance abuse heard on Queen. 

"Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f**k what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe said after Nicki acknowledged that she and many rappers speak on drug use in their rhymes.

"What the f**k you won't do is disrespect me like I'm stupid," she said. "So your mother taught you to accuse people of using drugs when you've never met anyone a day in your life? That's what your mother raised you to do? You're getting a taste of your own medicine motherf***ker. You like tearing down people who can't respond. You like tearing down people's character when they can't respond. You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves. You like tearing down women when you can try to end their careers because you're jealous lowkey of their success. I don't f***king care. No, we're on to the next.

After cutting his mic, Nicki tried to explain her frustrations with Rory and Mal. "If you asked me something where I had lied or mislead the public about something on you, I would apologize because I'm on a platform where I'm hurting your image," she said. "The problem is I don't have an issue with him but I don't like when people clearly see themselves in a lie and not acknowledge it."

On Trina's A&R Accusing Of Her Of Not Pushing "BAPS"

During her venting session, Nicki questioned Trina's camp (ie: Reginald Saunders) for accusing her of not pushing Trina's "BAPS." Nicki shared the song on Queen Radio last month, making it one of Trina's most popular songs from her new album, The One.

She also mentioned that their track was completed years ago while Nicki lived in Miami. There were also opportunities to do a music video but the scheduling never lined up.

"I have my own schedule and I also have to worry about what makes not only sense/cents but dollars," she said. "And it's not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

On How Safaree and Charlamagne Started "The Nicki Minaj Hate Train"

Although it appears that Nicki received a strong dose of criticism last year, the rapper dates back the creation of the so-called "Nicki Hate Train" to her breakup with Safaree Samuels, who spoke to various media outlets about the rapper's songwriting skills.

"One of the people who led that movement was Charlamagne," she said without saying Safaree's name. "He teamed up with an ex of mine who knew he needed to hang on to me to get attention. He went over there and said many lies about me and I couldn't say anything at the time because I was with someone but this ex needed to stay afloat so he told lies on me. There were powerful men in this industry who were getting a check or a pat on the back for it thought, "It's time to get Nicki out of here.'"

How She Doesn't Have A Problem With Joe Budden

"Even right now, I have no issue with Joe," she said after their spat. "But people have to take ownership especially when they are apart of this culture and they say things. You can say one thing and it goes to 50 different outlets and that goes to 50 million people and 50 different countries."

She's Married...in 80 Days

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki ended her quarrel with critics with a not-so-subtle announcement about her marriage to Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. While noting she will be officially married in 80 days she also shifted her haters in his direction.

"I'm not addressing men anymore. My husband will address y'all if you have an issue with me because he's dying to want to address y'all," she said. "He wants that role, that's his role. I'm not addressing you men that have a bone to pick with me. Just know, ni**as will see you face to face. If you're a ghostwriter writing lyrics about me, n***s will you see and that's a whole f**king fact."

You can listen to Queen Radio here.

