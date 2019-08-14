rick-ross-nicki-minaj-1565797751
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Addresses Rick Ross During 'Joe Budden Podcast' Interview

August 14, 2019 - 12:16 pm by VIBE Staff

"And then you come out on an album when it's time to sell some weak-a** fu**ing album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?"

Nicki Minaj recently stopped by "The Joe Budden Podcast" (Aug. 14) to further address topics from their initial meet-up on the former's Beats 1 radio program. The discussion ranged from the background of "Motorsport," women rappers seen as targets in the industry, bullying, and Rick Ross' 2017 track "Apple Of My Eye."

It began when Minaj was asked who's the better rapper, Rick Ross or The Game. She then proceeded to state she dislikes artists that stir up controversy to sell music, allegedly referring to Ross' "Apple Of My Eye" lyric: "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki/Instead of beefing with your dog, you just give 'em some distance."

"When a grown-a** fu**ing man name-drops a woman and disses a woman to sell an album when I was the only person in your artist's corner when everyone turned their back on them?" she began. "When everyone was calling them Twitter fingers and cracking up laughing at them, and I'm the one?"

Around the 34-minute mark, Minaj said that after attending a meeting with former President Barack Obama with other rappers, Minaj said she saw a text from Ross that was sent to Mill stating, "'Yo, this chick is a keeper.'" The "Barbie Tingz" rapper continued, "'This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation and why you're still on probation after all these years.' And then you come out on an album when it's time to sell some weak-a** fu**ing album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?" She also referenced Ross' reported rift with 50 Cent and the latter's decision to not engage.

On the topic of bullying and having the masses believe false accusations, Minaj stated some people rest on the assumption that those being bullied live in a lap of luxury. "People are so secretly envious of people who they think have the luxury of this and that, that they think, 'Oh, who cares if you get bullied, who cares if this and that happens to you, who cares, because guess what? You have this and you have that, so it's okay.' But it's not, you're dealing with a human fu**ing being and you think it's fu**ing funny?"

In This Story:

Popular

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

From the Web

More on Vibe

nypd-cop-car
Spencer Platt

New York City Cop Leaves Note Before Shoots Himself To Death

The NYPD is in mourning after a Bronx police officer shot himself in the head. The 35-year-old was a seven-year veteran of the force and left a note for his loved ones before taking his own life.

According to The New York Daily News, it was about 3:30 AM Tuesday (Aug. 14) when Johnny Rios killed himself. His girlfriend was also home.

News of Rios' death is especially tragic as his close friend and fellow officer Kevin Preiss shot himself to death inside his Long Island home. Rios' death is the eighth NYPD suicide in 2019, and the fourth which occurred in June.

Neighbor Robin Granger, 58,  said he heard someone yell "No!" three times before the shot. A moment later Granger tells The Daily News she heard a loud wail.

“She heard the gunshot and she heard somebody screaming “Noooo,” so I looked out her window,” Granger said. “I see the cops are all outside."

Preiss, 53, like his Rios, also worked in The Bronx and shot himself in the head. Two days after Preiss' shooting, Rios posted photos of him on social media. The two worked together in the 50th precinct and were close friends.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan discussed Rios' death during a radio interview shortly after it was made public.

“Currently we have eight this year. That is a very large number," Monahan said. "We want to let our cops know that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s really devastating to see that it continues." (including) last night.”

Monahan said officers have a difficult time finding professional therapy because of their type of insurance. Attempting to set up a counseling session has proven challenging since a cop's schedule isn't set.

“We’re bringing in outside resources to talk to the cops," Monahan said. "We’re looking to make a lot of changes within the organization itself. We looking at bringing peer counselors into the (commands). We’re looking to hire a lot more counselors and psychologists.”

 

Continue Reading
"Sherman's Showcase" Premiere Party
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC

John Legend And 'Sherman's Showcase' Creators Detail The Program's Comedic Approach

At the tail end of Sherman’s Showcase premiere episode on IFC, a hilarious skit that features a church-going woman named Renita singing the hit song, “Drop It Low (For Jesus)” with faux choir group RWKSY (Real Women Know Something, Y’all) closes out the program.

As she’s praising a higher power, she simultaneously advocates for women who enjoy flexing their knee muscles and shaking their backsides in brightly lit clubs. Since the show’s premiere, Renita’s provocative message has made its rounds on social media.

But like the many different skits on the show, the comedic scene came unexpectedly. Sherman’s Showcase’s format is a mix of Saturday Night Live and Soul Train, encapsulating some of music and pop culture’s most memorable moments while being interpolated with impromptu style and celebrity cameos, like witnessing Tiffany Haddish taste soups and raving about how good they are. Then suddenly, John Legend (who executive produced the show through his production company, Get Lifted, with award-winning producer Mike Jackson) returns as one of its hosts to say something quirky and—random.

The program was created by dynamic duo Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, both comedians and writers who first met at Harvard University and later worked together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Before making it big in Hollywood, they’ve always wanted to create a sketch show like Sherman’s. Its formula is like taking a peek at someone’s most private, hilarious, and cringe-worthy thoughts. And it’s all intentional.

“Sherman’s Showcase gives us an opportunity to do something chaotic like the early days of Saturday Night Live, which we always really loved and cherished,” Bashir tells VIBE over the phone. “In some ways, I would say that Sherman’s Showcase had the longest gestational phase because since we started writing 20 years ago, we always thought about writing our own comedy show.”

As the episodes funnel in, viewers witness the likes of Common, Quincy Jones, Ne-Yo, Vic Mensa, and Marlon Wayans, among others. For Legend, it’s quite the treat to feature musical guests on the show.

“The good thing about it being musical is that it’s not just actors, there are lots of people who work with me in the music business that come on the show as well,” Legend says. “I think people just want to have fun, and a lot of actors and musicians don’t get a chance to do this all the time. I don’t get a chance to do things like this all the time either.”

The show’s antics are fun and as a viewer, it feels like you’re time-traveling between different worlds. Bashir notes there will be jokes about old acts like Blondie and Stevie Nicks while still keeping that classic feel of Motown and Soul Train. It’s the ‘70s but with assistance from this generation’s talent like Haddish. Their methodology is simple and relies on the consensus of the public boardroom.

"Our philosophy has always been, if the room is laughing at it, we’re going to give it a shot,” Riddle explains. Amid the comedic craze they’ve created with this show and Comedy Central’s South Side, they’re using the sketches as a litmus test for Hollywood to see how they can expand the stories—whether it’s a fake commercial or a movie— beyond a one-minute short into a 90-minute feature.

[email protected]'s brand new music video for, “Time Loop (feat. @NeYoCompound ) is OUT NOW!https://t.co/lDPwSh6oyR pic.twitter.com/zBbjfkBcWE

— MAD DECENT (@maddecent) August 13, 2019

“For us, it’s a chance to do music and TV in sort of a proof of concept kind of way,” Diallo explains. “If we can execute it on Sherman’s Showcase then all we have to do is walk in somebody’s office and say, ‘Hey, let us make the long-form version of this.’”

“And at least in the case of the original music, it’s already come to fruition because we played it for Mad Decent, which is Diplo’s record label,” he adds. “They said, ‘We want to make this soundtrack.’ It’s almost like wishing, thinking and believing things you want into existence. To me, that’s the power I’ve given it.”

Sherman’s Showcase airs on IFC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST.

Continue Reading
Nicki-Trina-No-Beef-Queen-Radio
Getty Images

Trina To Address A&R's Comments About Nicki Minaj On Instagram Live

Trina is ready to address the public about comments from her camp about Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this week, Reginald Saunders, the head of A&R at Trina's label and cousin Bobby Lytes slammed Nicki for not promoting their collaborative single, "BAPS." The song was apart of Trina's album The One released on June 21, which was also the same day as the release for "Megatron."

In Saunders' post about Nicki, he also called out the rapper for heavily promoting her guest feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" but only sharing "BAPS" for a short amount of time on social media.

"This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool," he said. "I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame, likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt."

On Tuesday (Aug. 14), Trina took to Instagram to let her fans know her plans to address how "BAPS" came about and why a video hasn't been shot.

"First of all, everybody that knows me knows anything I gotta say, I will say it and address it," she said. "I don't need anybody to speak for me. Second of all, everything that I have to say, I will address it tomorrow. So catch me live and I will say it one time and one time only. I will not repeat myself."

During her Queen Radio session on Monday (Aug. 13), Nicki addressed Saunders and said she was prepared to shoot a video to "BAPS" when the song was recorded in 2017. She also had Trina as a guest for Queen Radio at the time of the song's release, making it the most-streamed track on the project.

"I have my own schedule and I also have to worry about what makes not only sense/cents but dollars," she said. "And it's not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A little overwhelmed right now but tomorrow 💙💙

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on Aug 13, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

You can listen to "BAPS" below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

13h ago

Come As You Are: PJ Morton Talks 'PAUL' Album, Individuality And More

Vixen

9h ago

Trina To Address A&R's Comments About Nicki Minaj On Instagram Live

News

16h ago

A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden