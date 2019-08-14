Nicki Minaj Addresses Rick Ross During 'Joe Budden Podcast' Interview

"And then you come out on an album when it's time to sell some weak-a** fu**ing album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?"

Nicki Minaj recently stopped by "The Joe Budden Podcast" (Aug. 14) to further address topics from their initial meet-up on the former's Beats 1 radio program. The discussion ranged from the background of "Motorsport," women rappers seen as targets in the industry, bullying, and Rick Ross' 2017 track "Apple Of My Eye."

It began when Minaj was asked who's the better rapper, Rick Ross or The Game. She then proceeded to state she dislikes artists that stir up controversy to sell music, allegedly referring to Ross' "Apple Of My Eye" lyric: "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki/Instead of beefing with your dog, you just give 'em some distance."

"When a grown-a** fu**ing man name-drops a woman and disses a woman to sell an album when I was the only person in your artist's corner when everyone turned their back on them?" she began. "When everyone was calling them Twitter fingers and cracking up laughing at them, and I'm the one?"

Around the 34-minute mark, Minaj said that after attending a meeting with former President Barack Obama with other rappers, Minaj said she saw a text from Ross that was sent to Mill stating, "'Yo, this chick is a keeper.'" The "Barbie Tingz" rapper continued, "'This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation and why you're still on probation after all these years.' And then you come out on an album when it's time to sell some weak-a** fu**ing album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?" She also referenced Ross' reported rift with 50 Cent and the latter's decision to not engage.

On the topic of bullying and having the masses believe false accusations, Minaj stated some people rest on the assumption that those being bullied live in a lap of luxury. "People are so secretly envious of people who they think have the luxury of this and that, that they think, 'Oh, who cares if you get bullied, who cares if this and that happens to you, who cares, because guess what? You have this and you have that, so it's okay.' But it's not, you're dealing with a human fu**ing being and you think it's fu**ing funny?"