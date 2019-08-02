Nicki Minaj Adds Fiancé's Last Name, Wedding Plans Still Unknown

According to a new report from TMZ, Nicki Minaj has taken her fiancé's last name, making her full legal name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

The rapper and her love Kenneth Petty reportedly obtained their marriage license earlier this week in Los Angeles, meaning they have only 90 days to tie the knot. However, the gossip site has reason to believe that the couple will be wed soon, or they already tied the knot in a private ceremony.

"Several of [Minaj's] close friends flew into L.A. Tuesday, the day after she and Kenneth got their marriage license," they write. "The friends stayed in town for less than a day and flew out again. They were all staying at 2 swanky WeHo hotels." They also report that Lil Wayne– who recently threatened to quit his joint tour with Blink-182– reportedly plans to be in L.A. this weekend, per a source for the site.

On an earlier episode of Queen Radio, Minaj said that she and Petty obtained their marriage license. She recently dropped a verse on Chance The Rapper's album about her desire to get married and be a mother.

“My n***a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie,” she spits on "Zanies And Fools." “’Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.”