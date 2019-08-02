The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Adds Fiancé's Last Name, Wedding Plans Still Unknown

August 2, 2019 - 9:08 am by VIBE

According to a new report from TMZ, Nicki Minaj has taken her fiancé's last name, making her full legal name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

The rapper and her love Kenneth Petty reportedly obtained their marriage license earlier this week in Los Angeles, meaning they have only 90 days to tie the knot. However, the gossip site has reason to believe that the couple will be wed soon, or they already tied the knot in a private ceremony.

"Several of [Minaj's] close friends flew into L.A. Tuesday, the day after she and Kenneth got their marriage license," they write. "The friends stayed in town for less than a day and flew out again. They were all staying at 2 swanky WeHo hotels." They also report that Lil Wayne– who recently threatened to quit his joint tour with Blink-182– reportedly plans to be in L.A. this weekend, per a source for the site.

On an earlier episode of Queen Radio, Minaj said that she and Petty obtained their marriage license. She recently dropped a verse on Chance The Rapper's album about her desire to get married and be a mother.

“My n***a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie,” she spits on "Zanies And Fools." “’Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.”

In This Story:

Popular

50 Cent Offers Mature Response To Rick Ross Saying He No Longer Has Value In Hip-Hop

From the Web

More on Vibe

keyshia-cole-niko-GettyImages-1157100922-1564804167
Paras Griffin

Keyshia Cole Welcomes Son With Boyfriend Niko Khale

Keyshia Cole is officially a mother of two! The R&B singer welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Niko Khale Thursday (Aug. 1).

Cole announced the birth of her second son via her Instagram story. Although she has yet to reveal the infant’s name, Cole shared an adorable photo of her eldest son, Daniel Gibson Jr., holding his baby brother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats to #KeyshiaCole and #NikoKhale on the birth of their baby boy!! 💙

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 1, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT

Footage of the birth will reportedly air on an upcoming BET baby special. Cole announced her return to the cable network last week in an Instagram post captioned, “Had an awesome first week of filming. Keyshia Cole is coming back to BET!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩 But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL 🥰🦋 @nikokhale @daniel_gibsonjr @marquisha_bitch @fooliemama 🥰 Both MY MOMMIES, HOPEFULLY 🧐Happy to be working back with u @duboseofficial & @connieorlando 🥰lots of Fun and LAUGHTER 🥰 10 DAYS AWAY!!🤰🏽🦋👶🏾🍼

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Jul 22, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

The proud mom also shared a family photo featuring Khale, DJ and her pet pooch, and beautiful snapshots from her baby shower.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🔱TOMORROW IS THE DAY🔱 OMG 😩🦋 We Will 🔜 have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE🙏🏽FAMILY FIRST💪🏽 I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, 🎁getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time! And I’m happy you’ll all get to see 🔱🦋SOOOOOOOON!!!! 🦋🙏🏽🔱 Thanks so much to @thepodphotography

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Jul 31, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

4 DAYS TO GO!!!!!!!!!!! Omg!!!!!!! I soooo ready to meet my little munchkin #2 FAMILY AND FRIENDS CAME OUT YESTERDAY AND I WANT TO SAY ............. THANK U SOOOO FOR COMING AND TRAVELING🥰

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:42pm PDT

The Bay Area native is no stranger to chronicling her life on camera having previously appeared on her own BET show, as well as a season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alongside estranged husband and former NBA player, Daniel Gibson Sr. The former couple split in 2014 but have yet to finalize their divorce due to reported discrepancy over spousal support, and custody of their son.

Cole, 37, and Hale, 23, have been happily dating for more than a year.

Continue Reading
Super Bowl XLI Halftime Press Conference Featuring Prince
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

An Extremely Rare Prince Album Is Set To Be Reissued Next Month

Prince fans will soon be able to get their hands on a string of albums from the late music legend, the Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings announced Friday (Aug. 1). The albums, Emancipation, Chaos and Disorder and The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold), will be reissued on Sept. 13.

Originally released in 1996, Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation, are noted as two “pivotal albums” in the Prince catalog. The albums will be available on CD and on vinyl for the first time in 20 years. Chaos and Disorder was Prince’s last album of new material released on Warner Brothers, while Emancipation debuted as a triple disc three-hour “musical extravaganza” celebrating the Purple One’s “full psychic, spiritual, emotional and creative liberation,” according to his website.

The Versace Experience was originally released as promo cassettes for guests attending a Versace fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in 1995. The project features previously unreleased material and remixes of “P. Control,” “Gold,” and “Eye Hate U,” in addition to rare unheard music from The New Power Generation.

All three titles will debut on a “highly collectible, limited edition purple vinyl.”

Continue Reading
Mother Of Eric Garner Addresses The Media During Trial Of NYPD Officer Pantaleo
Spencer Platt

NYPD Temporarily Suspends Cop Who Killed Eric Garner After Judge Recommends His Firing

The NYPD has temporarily suspended the officer who killed Eric Garner after an administrative judge recommended that he be fired from the department. Daniel Pantaleo had been on desk duty with a salary that peaked above six figures, since Garner's death five years ago.

"This has been a long battle, five years too long, and finally someone has said there is information this cop did something wrong," Garner’s daughter, Emerald, said. "It's been way too long to say he did something wrong."

Pantaleo is suspended without pay for 30 days, a standard practice in a disciplinary case. His lawyer plans to appeal the decision.

Garner’s mother, Gwenn Carr, urged the NYPD to finally “take action” in the case. “It’s past time for [New York] Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD to end their obstruction, stop spreading misleading talking points and finally take action for my son,” Carr said.

Police commissioner Phillip Walzak will make a final decision on Pantaleo’s future with the NYPD later this month. "The Police Commissioner is aware of media reports and public statements today regarding the Pantaleo trial. Consistent with the NYPD disciplinary process, the Police Commissioner has not been provided the draft report.  It has been shared with the CCRB and the defense, for a standard period of final comment from each,” the NYPD said in a statement.  “The Deputy Commissioner of Trials will then deliver the completed report, with those comments, to the Police Commissioner for final disposition - to be determined this month.  Officer Pantaleo has been suspended, effective today, as is the longstanding practice in these matters when the recommendation is termination.

"All of New York City understandably seeks closure to this difficult chapter in our City's history.  Premature statements or judgments before the process is complete however cannot and will not be made," the statement continues. "In order to protect the integrity of the trial proceedings and conclusion, the NYPD will not comment further until the Police Commissioner makes the final determination."

Earlier in the week, activists interrupted the Democratic Debate to call for Pantaleo’s firing, simultaneously sending a message to DeBlasio, who is currently running for president and was participating in the debate. "Today for the first time in these long five years, the system of justice is working," DeBlasio said in response to Pantaleo’s suspension.

On Friday, activists gathered out front of NYPD headquarters to again demand that Pantaleo be fired.

Panatelao has denied using excessive force on Garner. Although he was found to have used a chokehold that was banned by the NYPD decades ago, a jury ultimately declined to indict him on charges related to Garner's death. In video of the incident, Garner can be heard pleading with police about not being able to breathe as Pantaleo continues to choke him. The 43-year-old father of five was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to NBC New York, the judge found Pantaleo guilty of “reckless assault,” but not “intentional strangulation.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Buju Banton Talks "Steppa" Single And Working With DJ Khaled

News

1d ago

A$AP Rocky Temporarily Released From Swedish Jail

News

1d ago

R. Kelly Denied Bail During NYC Arraignment