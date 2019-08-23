Nipsey Hussle’s Family Announces Launch Of Neighborhood Nip Foundation

Nipsey Hussle’s loved ones have started a charity organization in his honor. The late rapper, activist and entrepreneur's family recently launched the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, aimed at continuing the slain rapper’s efforts to help his community, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday (Aug. 23).

“The foundation will be aligned with everything Nip believed in and what helped him,” Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, told news outlet.

To kick things off, Atlantic Records made a six-figure donation to the non-profit organization, which draws its name from Hussle’s “Neighborhood Nip” moniker. “They wanted to be the first to donate. It’s important we let people know that,” Asghedom said of the record label that released Hussle’s Victory Lap debut.

“Nipsey will be forever missed, but his courageous, generous spirit lives on in his incredible music and the impact he made on the community. Nip’s love for the generation coming up behind him is a big part of what’s inspiring this foundation, and we’re proud to celebrate his life by supporting his legacy,” Atlantic’s chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and chairman and COO Julie Greenwald said in a statement to The Times.

Although Hussle’s family are still working out the programs to be offered by the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, one of the organization’s main goals will be to help youth interested in breaking into music.

In addition to financial backing from Atlantic, Puma is also lending a helping hand. The company, which collaborated with Hussle prior to his death, will donate 100% of the proceeds from the forthcoming Puma x TMC capsule collection debuting next month.

News of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation comes a week after the family quietly celebrated what would have been Hussle’s 34th birthday.