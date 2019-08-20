Nipsey Hussle's Team Unveils Puma Collaboration Release Date

"It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great."

Weeks before his untimely death on March 31, Nipsey Hussle shared with fans that he inked an endorsement deal with PUMA and a collaboration was on the way. The Victory Lap artist's social media account shared a post stating that the first collection would release Fall 2019.

After what looked to be an inactive Instagram page, Nip's team proudly announced on Monday (Aug. 19) that the highly-anticipated PUMA capsule will drop on Sept. 5. "Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise."

The likes of YG, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Trae Tha Truth, and more commented on the post in high spirits.

HotNewHipHop reports that PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick shared in a statement earlier this summer that Hussle's marathon will indeed continue. "We're going to continue to release some product that we've created with him," Petrick said. "We've also got some charity activations that we'll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."