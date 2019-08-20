Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment
Nipsey Hussle's Team Unveils Puma Collaboration Release Date

August 20, 2019 - 11:17 am by Alexis Reese

"It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great."

Weeks before his untimely death on March 31, Nipsey Hussle shared with fans that he inked an endorsement deal with PUMA and a collaboration was on the way. The Victory Lap artist's social media account shared a post stating that the first collection would release Fall 2019.

After what looked to be an inactive Instagram page, Nip's team proudly announced on Monday (Aug. 19) that the highly-anticipated PUMA capsule will drop on Sept. 5. "Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise."

 

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.

The likes of YG, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Trae Tha Truth, and more commented on the post in high spirits.

HotNewHipHop reports that PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick shared in a statement earlier this summer that Hussle's marathon will indeed continue. "We're going to continue to release some product that we've created with him," Petrick said. "We've also got some charity activations that we'll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."

B Free B Free
Detroit rapper B Free.
Puma Releases RS-X Hard Drive Sneakers With Detroit Rapper B Free

Puma has collaborated a lot with Detroit rappers in recent years, and now they've teamed up with 313 youngster B Free.

B Free has garnered buzz for his songs "Platinum Plus," and more recently "All Mine," which sees him trading melodic flows with Diggy Simmons. As a result, he's teamed with Puma to debut sneakers - the latest pair being the RS-X Hard Drive running shoe. The RS-X Hard Drive combines an 80s-inspired design with Puma's Running System (RS) Technology, which integrates cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The latest project isn't Puma's first collaboration with Detroit hip-hop style. Big Sean released an entire line of Puma apparel and sneakers last fall, and Detroit street rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed with Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owner and Distinct Life founder Rick Williams for a pair of purple Puma suedes.

Along with his deal with Puma, B Free is also working directly with the Detroit Pistons for the upcoming NBA season. He will be appearing in commercials, performing at home games, and claims the title as the official voice of the Pistons.

The Puma RS-X Hard Drive is available now.

 

@pumasportstyle and myself teamed up to debut the new “RS-X Hard Drive“ shoes which were released on 08/01/2019! Let me know what y’all think of the shoes! #RS-XHardDrive | 📷: @marc_mill . . . . . . . . #officialbfree #bfree #puma #rsxharddrive #letmeknow #prodbybert #torrencejayy #triller #fox2 #detroitvseverybody #detroitbasketball #puma #pumacell #nbadraft #draftday #detroitpistons #pistons #detroit #newyork #la #forevergolden #menaceinparadise #crowdfreak #fmg #pumauproar #pumahoops #lostinparadise #freetroit

H&M-Mantsho-Beyonce-Merch
Parkwood Entertainment/H&M x Mantsho

Fashion Roundup: Beyoncé Drops Nostalgic Merch And H&M To Collab With South African Label Mantsho

August just got a little hotter with two new fashion collections dropping this month.

Beyoncé unveiled her '90s-inspired "BeySearch" Friday (Aug. 9) while H&M is set to unveil their South African collaboration on Thursday (Aug. 15).

Queen Bey surprised fans with new a merch capsule on her official website on Friday afternoon. Fanny packs, bodycon dresses, bucket hats, crop tops, windbreakers, and more are designed with Google searched images that highlight every monumental step her in career.

The aesthetic is to appeal to a "90s teenager's bedroom walls combined with the tidal wave of today's meme culture," as said in a press release.

H&M is to release a legendary collection with the South African brand, Mantsho. Essence reports that the collection will feature edgy African-inspired prints that celebrate the elegance and vibrancy of Africa. Mantsho translates to "black is beautiful" from the native Sesotho language.

Established in 2004, the label has appeared on fashion runways in the U.S., Greece, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana, and Senegal. This will make H&M's first collaboration with a South African brand.

"This is my love letter to the world from Africa," said Mantsho's head of design, Palesa Mokubung. "I hope customers around the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections."

You can shop "BeySearch" here. The latest H&M collection will be available next Thursday (Aug. 15).

Cardi B And Reebok Defy Expectations For New Sneaker Campaign

Cardi B stars in the latest Reebok ad, which is a short film that takes place in the beauty salon.

In the one-minute clip, the “Money” MC is spending a day in the nail salon gossiping and kiki’ing, when she notices her girlfriend’s Reebok sneakers aren’t laced up. By the powers that be, her acrylic set grows to extraordinary lengths, and tie her friend’s shoes before the nails shrink back down to their normal size.

“The Reebok Classic Club C Vintage, as featured in the ‘Nails’ spot, is a sneaker that’s had an unexpected journey to becoming an icon,” a press release for the Sneaker giant reads. “Originally launched in the ‘80s, The Club C was a performance shoe before transcending its functional origins to become a standard of contemporary style.”

The Bronx-bred artist certainly fits the mold of “sporting the unexpected,” as she’s defied expectations in order to become the global superstar she is today.

Check out the spot above.

