Nipsey Hussle's Team Unveils Puma Collaboration Release Date
Weeks before his untimely death on March 31, Nipsey Hussle shared with fans that he inked an endorsement deal with PUMA and a collaboration was on the way. The Victory Lap artist's social media account shared a post stating that the first collection would release Fall 2019.
After what looked to be an inactive Instagram page, Nip's team proudly announced on Monday (Aug. 19) that the highly-anticipated PUMA capsule will drop on Sept. 5. "Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise."
Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.
The likes of YG, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Trae Tha Truth, and more commented on the post in high spirits.
HotNewHipHop reports that PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick shared in a statement earlier this summer that Hussle's marathon will indeed continue. "We're going to continue to release some product that we've created with him," Petrick said. "We've also got some charity activations that we'll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."