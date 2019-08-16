Kelly Rowland, Kehlani And More Shout Out Normani For 'Motivation' Video
Normani is ready to show the world who she is. The former Fifth Harmony member's video for her latest single "Motivation" features pleasant touches of 2000s nostalgia, paying homage to videos by Beyonce, Britney Spears and more. Besides the nostalgia, the Internet hasn't been able to get over the sheer fire emitted from the 23-year-old.
Throughout the Dave Meyers-directed video, Normani performs choreography with ease, doing not just hip-hop, but does turns, flips and splits. Superstars such as Kelly Rowland, Kehlani, Lizzo and more have been singing her praises since the video dropped in the wee hours of Aug. 16. Check out some reactions below.
all i want to see on my timeline today is @Normani. please&thank you!
— Ella Mai (@ellamai) August 16, 2019
Houston girls are just..... 😗👌🏾
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 16, 2019
I’m just gonna keep eating these jalapeño chips and kit kat bar while watching Normani kill every moment in her video. Now give her, her things. All of em’. Chocolate girls doing it. Society just funny actin’.
— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) August 16, 2019
sooo proud to be a woman rn. we doing the damn thing 👏🏽👏🏽
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) August 15, 2019
i love this normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES. 😈
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019
this is that shit i want my daughter to have posters of in her room type shit
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019
Let me be your Motivation!! Loved it babe!! https://t.co/wiid5g7rqM
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2019
wowwwwwwwwwwwww @Normani is THE girl. THEEEEEE girl. Bye! https://t.co/bp3lDmj9dD
— h (@halsey) August 16, 2019
Somebody find me a damn gate to climb!!!!!! @Normani #Motivation pic.twitter.com/mT56V0k5R0
— Isis King (@MsIsisKing) August 16, 2019