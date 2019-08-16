Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Press Room
Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, Kehlani And More Shout Out Normani For 'Motivation' Video

August 16, 2019 - 10:20 am by VIBE

Normani is ready to show the world who she is. The former Fifth Harmony member's video for her latest single "Motivation" features pleasant touches of 2000s nostalgia, paying homage to videos by Beyonce, Britney Spears and more. Besides the nostalgia, the Internet hasn't been able to get over the sheer fire emitted from the 23-year-old.

Throughout the Dave Meyers-directed video, Normani performs choreography with ease, doing not just hip-hop, but does turns, flips and splits. Superstars such as Kelly Rowland, Kehlani, Lizzo and more have been singing her praises since the video dropped in the wee hours of Aug. 16. Check out some reactions below.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance

Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Available On Most Streaming Platforms

In 1996, Jay-Z released his debut studio album Reasonable Doubt. Twenty-three years later, the Brooklyn native's widely-celebrated project finds a new home on several streaming services. Since 2015, Reasonable Doubt was solely available on TIDAL.

On Friday (Aug. 16), the billionaire's independent distribution company, Equity Distribution, announced the decision that allows the soundscape to be streamed on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster, Slacker, SoundCloud, Tesla, iTunes, Google Play Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music Premium. Spotify and Apple Music aren't listed in the deal.

"Reasonable Doubt is one of the preeminent albums in history and we're thrilled to distribute this classic body of work to music lovers worldwide," Krystian Santini, president of Equity Distribution, said in a statement. "This is a landmark milestone for Equity Distribution and we look forward to continuing to expand our platform and collaborate with talented artists from different backgrounds." Equity Distribution also allows artists to share their projects while remaining the sole owner of their masters.

'Reasonable Doubt' is the debut studio album by #JAYZ @s_c_ released on June 25th 1996, by Roc-A-Fella Records. Today, 'Reasonable Doubt' is distributed by #EQDistro. What’s your favorite record from the album? Footage courtesy of @TIDAL https://t.co/maQg1GryJD pic.twitter.com/umWlsADEr7

— EQDistro (@EQDistro) August 16, 2019

Dubbed an album that Jay-Z said "literally saved my life," the 14-track body of music boasts singles like "Can't Knock the Hustle," "Ain't No Ni**a," "Dead Presidents II," and other melodies like "Can I Live," "Regrets," and "22 Two's." According to photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured the album's cover, Reasonable Doubt was originally titled Heir to the Throne. In a 1997 interview that resurfaced around the album's 20th anniversary, Jay-Z explained how the title came to be.

“We named the album Reasonable Doubt because you know, with anything you do in life, people will judge you," he said. "Whether it be interviews or radio or whatever you do in life people will judge you. The album is like basically on trial. You either going to like it or you don’t.”

This album literally saved my life........ I can't thank you all enough.

— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 25, 2016

Normani Turns Back The Clock In “Motivation” Music Video

Normani pays homage to the early 2000s in the new music video for “Motivation,” the first official single off her forthcoming debut solo album. The nostalgic visual, released Friday (Aug. 16), finds Normani going all out in the choreography department, and sporting an unofficial uniform from the turn of the millennium complete with a studded belt, rhinestone belly button ring, and low rise jeans.

The New Orleans native teased the visual all week, and fans have been getting in the spirit sharing throwback trinkets like bedazzled flip phones, and airbrushed sweatshirts. Speaking of New Orleans, the “Love Lies” singer honors her NOLA music roots in the video by way of a jazzy dance break.

Although Normani has been mostly mum about her new music, she did reveal that Ariana Grande helped write “Motivation,” and has been “very supportive” as she embarks on releasing her debut.

“I talk to her about the creative process,” Normani told Rolling Stone. “I’m like, ‘When did you know your album was done.’ She was just like, ‘Honestly, you’ll know. Nobody will have to tell you. You’ll feel it. Just trust your instinct; trust your gut. And listen to that voice inside of you, and it’ll tell you that you’re done. Just take your time, too, and have fun in the process and make sure that it’s something that you love. She’s dope. She also has a part in the record that I’m releasing, too. She wrote on it.”

Watch “Motivation” in the video above.

BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Doja Cat Gets Colorful In “Juicy” Music Video Feat. Tyga

Doja Cat’s claim to fame may be her hilarious, “B**ch I’m a Cow” single, but the 23-year-old rapper is actually very serious about her music and skilled at going viral. The Los Angeles native is giving fans even more to talk about in her colorful music video for the remix to her single, “Juicy,” featuring Tyga.

From watermelon, to peaches and cherries, “Juicy” is a fruit cocktail of sweet visual stimuli with a seeming nod to the vibrant '90s-era music videos like “Groove Is in the Heart.” In the video, released Thursday (Aug. 15), Doja flaunts her curves in everything from barely-there bikinis to a watermelon-themed catsuit.

In an interview with Hypbae earlier in the year, the rapper/singer -- whose debut album, Amala was released last year -- broke down some of the themes in her music. “I like to touch on topics of romance as far as sex, break-ups, and owning/embracing the rollercoaster we call love,” she said. “I love to write about emotional freedom and I love humor. I think it’s essential to be humorous and to have a comedic filter when I’m writing any of my songs. My message is freedom.”

Watch “Juicy” below.

