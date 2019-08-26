Whether we're judging by vocals or performance or both, it's clear that H.E.R. can do no wrong. Last night at the 2019 MTV Video Awards (Aug. 26), the rapidly rising singer-songwriter and instrumentalist flexed all three of her talents for all the world to see with a performance of a brand new song.

The single, dubbed "Anti," finds H.E.R. in all substance mode, where she uses pointed lyricism to immediately push to societal ills that trigger hatred of others and hatred of self to the forefront. As far as wardrobe, the graphic tees donned by both herself and her dancers and singers took aim at sexism, brutality, racism, and bullying.

The singer, born Gabi Wilson, also delivered another empowering musical performance of "The Lord Is Coming" alongside YBN Cordae at the 2019 BET Awards at the top of the summer.

The energy at the @vmas was crazy! Dream come true! #VMAs

Earlier this year at Coachella, H.E.R. also debuted another new song from her forthcoming untitled LP. The songbird still has yet to offer concrete details on the arrival of this new album but we're already sure it'll be well worth the wait.

Watch that new song below and her VMAs performance up top.