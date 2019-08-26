Normani Gives Us "Motivation" And Life At The 2019 MTV VMAs
Normani has been the name on everyone’s lips recently, thanks to the release of her dance-tastic video for “Motivation.” The pop star took to the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday (Aug. 26) to show the girls what she’s working with, and as expected, she delivered a knockout performance of her new song.
The 23-year-old, who wore a purple tracksuit that turned into a two-piece, danced along to her track with ease, as a cluster of fellow performers rallied behind her to give a performance like no other.
Normani’s video pleasantly plays homage to early-2000s culture and some of the videos she loved growing up, such as “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears and “Crazy In Love” by her idol, Beyonce. Both Brit-Brit and Queen Bey have received MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards, and maybe one day, Miss Normani will join them.
Watch her performance above.