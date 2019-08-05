Ohio Politician Blames 'Drag Queen Advocates' And Obama For Mass Shootings

Rep. Candice Keller said the breakdown of the traditional American family is partly to blame for the mass shootings

Republican Congresswoman Candice Keller has merited the ire of the Internet for a recent Facebook post in which she blames the cause of mass shootings on everything from "drag queen advocates" to former President Barack Obama.

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3) 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into an El Paso Walmart with an assault rifle firing off several rounds, resulting in the death of 24 men and women. Hours after news of the El Paso shooting was made public, another shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio resulting in more death and tragedy. Local law enforcement shot and killed the Ohio shooter.

While calls for gun reform spread across social media again, Keller's Facebook post pointed the finger elsewhere.

"The breakdown of the traditional American family(thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals(open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies(hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama)."

Other points of blame for Keller included a lack of respect for the Second Amendment and Democrats in Congress. It didn't take long for other politicians to get wind of Keller's Facebook post and condemn her language.

"To blame these shootings on some of the very people who have been targeted is offensive to those victims as well as the nine people who were murdered in Dayton this morning and to their grieving friends and family members," said Butler County Democratic Party Chairman Brian Hester said while referencing the Orlando's Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016 and the El Paso, Texas attack.

As of now, Keller's Facebook post is still up.