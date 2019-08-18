Ohio Racist Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting At Jewish Community Center

James Reardon Jr., 20, reportedly attended the "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville two years ago.

An Ohio man was arrested for making threats against a local Jewish community center.

According to reports, local law enforcement became aware of James Reardon Jr., on July 11 after he posted an Instagram video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle. Sirens and screams could be heard in the background and officials said the 20-year-old tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in the post.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said the video prompted an urgent and swift investigation into Reardon.

"That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation, because of the way the world is," he said.

Reardon has branded himself a white nationalist and anti-Semite. He also reportedly attended 2017's "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the weekend, the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force raided Reardon's home and located a cache of guns, ammunition and other weapons including a gas mask and bulletproof armor.

Eleven men and women were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October just an hour away from the community center in question. Increased security has been offered to the Jewish center prior to Reardon's arrest and will remain until further notice.

"This is a person that has declared himself as a white nationalist. With the hate crimes and everything else going on, we want to make sure we do our part to make sure this person was taken off the streets very quickly," D’Egidio said.

Reardon is being held n $250,000 bond. He's charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.