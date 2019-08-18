james-reardon-jr-arrested-threatening-shooting-jewish-center
Mahoning County Jail

Ohio Racist Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting At Jewish Community Center

August 18, 2019 - 2:05 pm by Shenequa Golding

James Reardon Jr., 20, reportedly attended the "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville two years ago.

An Ohio man was arrested for making threats against a local Jewish community center.

According to reports, local law enforcement became aware of James Reardon Jr., on July 11 after he posted an Instagram video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle. Sirens and screams could be heard in the background and officials said the 20-year-old tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in the post.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said the video prompted an urgent and swift investigation into Reardon.

"That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation, because of the way the world is," he said.

Reardon has branded himself a white nationalist and anti-Semite. He also reportedly attended  2017's "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the weekend, the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force raided Reardon's home and located a cache of guns, ammunition and other weapons including a gas mask and bulletproof armor.

Eleven men and women were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October just an hour away from the community center in question. Increased security has been offered to the Jewish center prior to Reardon's arrest and will remain until further notice.

"This is a person that has declared himself as a white nationalist. With the hate crimes and everything else going on, we want to make sure we do our part to make sure this person was taken off the streets very quickly," D’Egidio said.

Reardon is being held n $250,000 bond. He's charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

In This Story:

Popular

Nessa Blasts JAY-Z And NFL For New Partnership On Hot 97

From the Web

More on Vibe

jayz
Kevork Djansezian

Eric Reid Blasts JAY-Z's NFL Deal: "When Has JAY Z Ever Taken A Knee?"

JAY-Z's recent partnership with the NFL has been met with a lot of raised eyebrows and condemnation.

The rap mogul vocally supported Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest against police brutality and reportedly went as far as to talk Travis Scott out of performing during last year's halftime Superbowl. So when it was announced Roc Nation would help manage the league's entertainment and social justice leg, many didn't understand why.

The criticism only grew after the 4:44 artist alleged to have spoken to Kaepernick about his new business venture, only for his longtime girlfriend Nessa to refute the claims on social media.

TMZ  then reported JAY Z will have majority ownership in an NFL team, which now puts more pressure on him to be a change agent and not just a figurehead.

Eric Reid on Jay Z kneeling statement: “When has Jay Z ever taken a knee? For you get paid to go into a NFL conference and say we are past kneeling is asinine.” pic.twitter.com/BO9RCLUHek

— Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 17, 2019

Carolina Panther's safety Eric Reid spoke with reporters about JAY-Z's newest venture and called it "despicable."

"When has JAY-Z ever taken a knee? Yes, he’s done a lot of great work," Reid said. "A lot of great social justice work, but for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we’re past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0. He got paid to take the bullets that he’s taking now because we’re not having it.”

To Reid and many others, JAY-Z looks hypocritical.

“JAY-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin. Now he’s going to be a part-owner and it’s kind of despicable.”

Continue Reading
beers-on-shelf
Justin Sullivan

Tennessee Clerk Faces 60 Years For Killing Black Teen For Stealing A $2 Beer

A Tennessee clerk showed no emotion after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.

Anwar Ghazali faces up to 60 years in prison for killing Dorian who stole a $2 beer from his Top Shop convenient store.

Ghazali's defense said he never intended to kill Dorian. Instead, his lawyer alleges he fired off shots in the air as a warning. However, Dorian was struck in his femoral artery, which caused him to bleed out. The teen's body was reportedly found later at a nearby abandoned home.

The 29-year-old store clerk didn't take the stand, however, his criminal defense attorney, Black Ballin, noted he was 77 feet away from Dorian when he chased after him, a long enough distance that proved he didn't intend to kill the teen.

"That's like Steph Curry standing on the other side of the court, and knowing that he'll make a shot at a 94-foot distance. Even Steph Curry can't guarantee that," Ballin said.

The prosecution, however, didn't care how far away Ghazali was and built their case based upon the surveillance video from the night in question. Prosecutors also stated that after the shooting, he didn't call local law enforcement and calmly walked back into the north Memphis convenience store to ring up more customers.

"The defendant took it upon himself to be the judge, the jury and the executioner over a $2 [drink]. That's why we're here," said Lora Fowler said during closing arguments. "Why are you using deadly force to defend a [drink]?"

The convenience store was reportedly closed for two weeks following the shooting as protests erupted throughout the city days after Dorian's murder

Ghazali will return to court on September 23rd and receive his sentencing.

 

Continue Reading
School playground
Getty Images

California Woman Claims School Bully Left Son With Permanent Brain Damage

A Southern California mom says her son suffered permanent brain damage after a violent run-in with a bully, CBS Los Angeles reports.  The woman, identified only as “Sarah” to protect her and her son’s identity, is suing Animo Westside Charter Middle School in Playa Vista, California, over a 2018 altercation in which her son was attacked by a bully and placed in the school office for several minutes before paramedics were called.

Footage of the altercation was caught on the school’s surveillance cameras and appears to show her 12-year-old son getting off the bus before being approached by a larger student. The apparent bully punched her son and put him in a chokehold.

Ben Meiselas, a lawyer representing the family, claims the bully did a YouTube search for “the most painful pressure points on the neck” prior to altercation. A school staff member can also be seen walking by as the boy is being attacked. The boy is eventually brought inside the school.

Staff members realize that the boy is hurt and take him into the school’s main office to lay him on the floor. The boy suffered a seizure in the office, and lost consciousness twice, the lawsuit states. School officials are also accused of failing to call paramedics for several minutes.

“By the time I get there, I’m thinking paramedics [arrived] and he’s going to have help,” said the boy’s mother. “My son is literally laying there still in the middle of the office floor completely black and blue.”

Despite viewing video of the altercation, the school district has yet to apologize to the victim and his mother, Meiselas said. “The fact that they can watch that video and not so much offer an apology is really, really, really disgusting.”

See more in the video below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

New Releases

2d ago

New Music Friday: Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Quality Control, A$AP Ferg and more

Lists

2d ago

6 Pop Culture Tributes In Normani's Jam-Packed "Motivation" Video

News

3d ago

J. Cole Advocates For The NFL To Reinstate Colin Kaepernick