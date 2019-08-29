Paul Mooney Cancels Comedy Show Amid Rumor About Richard Pryor's Son

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney canceled an upcoming gig in Atlanta and will reportedly be taking time off, amid allegations that he slept with Richard Pryor’s son years ago, which he has denied.

The 78-year-old comedian pulled out of his performance at the ATL Comedy Theater Wednesday (Aug. 28) “due to health reasons,” according to a sign on the venue’s door. The venue’s owner will offer full refunds and free tickets for future shows, TMZ reports.

Pryor’s former security guard, Rashon Khan, brought the Mooney allegation to light in a recent interview. "There is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney,” a rep for the comedian said.

The younger Pryor, now 58 years old, confirmed the story but did not name Mooney. “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ‘80s,” he told TMZ earlier in the week. When asked if the sexual relationship was “consensual” Pryor Jr. replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He added, “I really have nothing to say at all about the situation.”

Khan claimed that the elder Pryor, who died in 2005, contemplated putting a $1 million bounty on Mooney’s head.

Mooney's first professional job in comedy was writing for Pryor Sr., and the two remained best friends well into the ‘90s. Mooney however did not attend Pryor's funeral.