NY: Screening and Party for "That's What I Am Talking About"
Getty Images

Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

August 27, 2019 - 1:58 pm by VIBE

The Internet was set ablaze on Monday (Aug. 27), after a video of Richard Pryor's former bodyguard made the rounds. Rashon Kahn claimed that the late comedian wanted friend and fellow funnyman Paul Mooney dead, as he allegedly discovered that Mooney slept with his son, Richard Pryor Jr.

In the video, Kahn says that the "relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney had f**ked Richard’s son by that time... Paul took advantage of the situation." He also claims that since the elder Pryor was a drug user at the time, he was unsure if the $1 million bounty he offered to kill Mooney was a high statement or legitimate.

"There is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney," a rep for the Chappelle Show staple told TMZ.

Despite his statement, Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee Pryor is singing a different tune. She wrote on Twitter that the allegations raised by Kahn are indeed valid.

“TRUE-RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard’s funeral service,” she tweeted. “he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape.”

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder
Courtesy of Instagram

Florida Rapper Lil Dell On The Run After Being Charged With Murder

Florida law enforcement is on the hunt for a local rapper who's wanted in connection with a Memorial Day Weekend shooting, which left one woman dead.

Lil Dell, born Cordellious Dyess, was part of group teens who allegedly fired more than 40 shots into a crowded parking lot outside of Platinum Night Club in Pensacola. The incident left a 20-year-old dead.

Florida police say the victim, Elizabeth Harris, wasn't the intended target. Yet despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she died.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm1LrfXBnOq/

Dyess cohorts are Tequan Warren, 18, Dante Walker, 19, and 17-year-old Markeasia James. Police have reportedly picked up  the trio for their involvement in the crime

Walker is believed to be an accessory to the crime, while James and Warren are facing aggravated assault, attempted murder, and first-degree murder charges. If convicted, both may be sentenced to life in prison. Dyess may face a similar fate.

Harris' mother, Tawanna Campbell, spoke with reporters and is grief-stricken by her daughter's untimely death.

"It's not gonna solve anything. I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know?" said Campbell said. "It's a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they're gonna lose family. I've lost my family. It's just too much."

Dyess is on the run for firing a deadly missile, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm and criminal mischief.

SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration
Comedian Leslie Jones attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City.
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Leslie Jones To Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

With the 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" to premiere in September, comedian Leslie Jones has announced that she will depart from the late-night sketch series after five seasons. She first joined as a writer and then turned around as one of the featured players and cast members in 2014, Variety reports.

As she makes her next career move the award-winning entertainer will navigate through film projects in addition to her hour-long Netflix stand-up comedy special that will globally launch in 2020.

With her sense of humor and lively energy, the talent quickly became a standout. From appearing on the shows "Weekend Update" to being a love interest in a series of taped segments, Jones was one of the program's oldest members in her mid-to-late- 40's. Some of her popular moments included her jokes with Colin Jost and most recently, mocking R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King.

She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and two Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and inclusion on the Time 100 list, per Deadline. In 2016, she was awarded the Women Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Female Action Hero for her role in Ghostbusters.

Her time on SNL paved a way for her to provide commentary on NBC's Olympics broadcasts and cameos on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

 

H.E.R. Treated Fans To New Song "Anti" At The MTV VMAs

Whether we're judging by vocals or performance or both, it's clear that H.E.R. can do no wrong. Last night at the 2019 MTV Video Awards (Aug. 26), the rapidly rising singer-songwriter and instrumentalist flexed all three of her talents for all the world to see with a performance of a brand new song.

The single, dubbed "Anti," finds H.E.R. in all substance mode, where she uses pointed lyricism to immediately push to societal ills that trigger hatred of others and hatred of self to the forefront. As far as wardrobe, the graphic tees donned by both herself and her dancers and singers took aim at sexism, brutality, racism, and bullying.

The singer, born Gabi Wilson, also delivered another empowering musical performance of "The Lord Is Coming" alongside YBN Cordae at the 2019 BET Awards at the top of the summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The energy at the @vmas was crazy! Dream come true! #VMAs

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

Earlier this year at Coachella, H.E.R. also debuted another new song from her forthcoming untitled LP. The songbird still has yet to offer concrete details on the arrival of this new album but we're already sure it'll be well worth the wait.

Watch that new song below and her VMAs performance up top.

