Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

The Internet was set ablaze on Monday (Aug. 27), after a video of Richard Pryor's former bodyguard made the rounds. Rashon Kahn claimed that the late comedian wanted friend and fellow funnyman Paul Mooney dead, as he allegedly discovered that Mooney slept with his son, Richard Pryor Jr.

In the video, Kahn says that the "relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney had f**ked Richard’s son by that time... Paul took advantage of the situation." He also claims that since the elder Pryor was a drug user at the time, he was unsure if the $1 million bounty he offered to kill Mooney was a high statement or legitimate.

"There is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney," a rep for the Chappelle Show staple told TMZ.

Despite his statement, Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee Pryor is singing a different tune. She wrote on Twitter that the allegations raised by Kahn are indeed valid.

“TRUE-RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard’s funeral service,” she tweeted. “he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape.”

