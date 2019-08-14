A Petition To Rename A Street By Trump Tower After Obama Received 100K Signatures

President Barack H. Obama Avenue has a nice ring to it.

More than 100,000 people have given their digital signatures to a petition requesting a block of Manhattan Avenue be renamed after President Barack Obama. This is the same stretch of land that houses Trump Tower.

Elizabeth Rowin started the MoveOn.org petition as a joke and quickly realized there were others who supported the idea. While speaking with Newsweek, Rowin said she's heard from "several" city council members who showed interest in the idea.

If the change were to be made then the address of any building between 56th and 57th streets and Fifth Avenue would be changed including Trump Tower's address, which would be 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

The only catch to Rowin's request: to rename a street after a person in New York City, the person has to be dead.

"I am sure the conditions can be changed," Rowin said. "There are two streets in LA named after former President Obama. These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around," she said.