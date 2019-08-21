20 Year Old Takes His Life After Being Bullied For Dating A Trans Woman
A 20-year-old black man took his life after being the target of relentless bullying because of his relationship with a trans woman.
On Wednesday (August 21) #RipReese trended on Twitter after a video of Maurice Willoughby, better known as Reese, was seen being harassed by others in his neighborhood.
"Y'all can say whatever you want about Faith. I really don't care if she's not passable. I don't care if she wasn't born a woman. She's a woman to me and I love her flaws. That's what makes her Faith. If you heard her story, it's motivating. I'm happy. You should be happy for me," Reese wrote on Facebook prior to his death.
It's unclear how long Reese and Faith were together, but the young man had her name tattooed on his forehead.
Reportedly the Philadelphia resident battled depression and other mental health issues, which were only exasperated his illness. Reese took to Facebook Live about his relationship and merited 15,000 views, as well as many transphobic comments.
Following the news of Reese's suicide, many took to social media to denounce the harassment he endured by many in the neighborhood.
https://twitter.com/little_starglow/status/1164237319253057537
Funeral arrangements for Reese have not been announced at this time.