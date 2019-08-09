There's one thing about hip-hop that always gets people talking: lists of the greatest MCs. Debates in barbershops, message boards, and social media always get passionate when it comes to people making the case for why their favorites are better than everyone else's. And after a day that saw multiple lists circulate, Wale proclaimed himself among the greats as well.

"I'm one of the greatest rappers of all time," Wale tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 6). "There I said it."

I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . There I said it...

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Wale's fans responded with praise, while his critics disagreed. But either way, the conversation got people talking enough for his name to be trending on Twitter.

The DMV artist made his case with a series of both serious and lighthearted tweets.

"Last album had one platinum and two gold singles. I just don’t be talkin my talk all the time cuz I got some things goin on in my head. But what we not gon' do is act like the hits haven’t been comin' for ten years," he tweeted. "I come on the Twitter and do the sarcasm self loathing bit, but if we being honest... I just said one of because I’m not tryna start a riot. I know where I’m at, and they do too. This pen work... 'for myself and others.'" He also retweeted a fan who pointed out that Jay-Z named Wale as one of his favorites in a stream of tweets when he became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Last album had one platinum and two gold singles ... I just don’t be talkin my talk all the time cuz I got some things goin on in my head.. but what we not gon do is act like the hits haven’t been comin for ten years . Okurrrr 💁🏾‍♀️

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

I come on the twitter and do the sarcasm self loathing bit... but if we bein honest ... I just said one of because I’m not tryna start a riot .. I know where I’m at.. and they do to... this pen work... “for myself and others “ https://t.co/rKZtG3nHyd

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Can somebody make a picture of all my tapes and albums ... cuz we can rev up a serious discussion as I get ready to announce my forthcoming 6 album .its time https://t.co/3PcUtepgYI

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Wale also retweeted a couple of more playful tweets about his music appearing on Entourage and a video clip with himself and Jerry Seinfeld, who inspired his Mixtape About Nothing series and appeared on The Album About Nothing (2015).

Last year saw a creative winning streak for Wale, with a series of EPs - It's Complicated, Self Promotion, and Free Lunch - and loosies, coinciding with his new record deal with Warner Bros. In 2019 he released the single "On Chill" featuring Jeremih, and has announced plans to share details about his sixth studio album soon.