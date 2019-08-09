BET Awards 2019 - InstaCarpet
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill And More Make Appearances On Rick Ross' 'Port Of Miami 2'

August 9, 2019 - 9:49 am by VIBE

Rick Ross' highly-anticipated album Port Of Miami 2 has officially dropped. The Florida MC's tenth studio album was released on Friday (Aug. 9), and features star-studded appearances from some of the game's most popular artists.

Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, Wale, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, John Legend, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor and many more are headed on the 15-track LP. The track “Gold Roses” featuring Drake was released not too long ago, giving fans a little taste of what’s to come.

Port Of Miami 2 is dedicated to Ross' longtime manager, Black Bo, who died in 2017. According to a recent interview with Apple Music, Ross says this album is a culmination of events that make up his come-up story.

Port of Miami was the foundation I built the empire on,” he said. “At this stage in my career, and being where the game is, the goofy sh*t is the way a lot of people promote the music now. And me being where I’m at, I can’t do that. I gotta remain creative and just dope. The production, the wordplay, the concept, you know?”

Listen to the album below.

In This Story:

Popular

James Earl Jones Signs On For 'Coming To America' Sequel

From the Web

More on Vibe

megan-thee-stallion-nicki-minaj-1565326183
Getty Images

Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Feat. Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion turned “Hot Girl Summer” into an official theme song. The Houston Hottie debuted her latest single Thursday (Aug. 9) featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Minaj hopped on the Juicy J-produced track after going on Instagram Live with Megan last week. The two hit it off instantly, and according to the 24-year-old rapper, Minaj sent over her verse soon after. “The song was already recorded and ready to go and we went live together and she literally recorded her verse that night,” Megan told Daily Pop. “They sent the song to me and I was like ‘this is not real life, ya’ll are playing with me right now!’”

“I love it,” she added. “[It’s] amazing and I can’t believe she did it so fast.”

Megan has been having one hell of a “hot girl summer,” what with collaborating with Chance the Rapper and Khalid, promoting her Fever mixtape and watching “Big Ole Freak” climb the charts.

After coining the term  -- which doubles as a colloquialism and popular internet meme, and has been used by brands including Forever 21, Wendy's and VH1 -- the college student filed documents to trademark the catchphrase last month.

Listen to “Hot Girl Summer” below.

 

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Aaron J. Thornton

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Touchy Fans, Miley Cyrus, More In PAPER Cover Story

Everybody wants a piece of Megan Thee Stallion these days – and she's welcoming all supporters.

In a cover story with PAPER magazine, Megan spoke about fans touching her while she's on stage, the reception of her music by the likes of Miley Cyrus, and more.

"It doesn't bother me," she said, when speaking about the contentious debates around attendees of her shows reaching out to her body as she's rapping and twerking a few feet away from them. "The only time it probably would bother me a little bit is if the venue is too crowded. They all trying to touch me at one time, now they're getting into it, you know what I'm saying? Stuff like that, but no. Let's have a good time."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Real Hot Nerd shit 😂😍 TODOROKI TINA MADE IT IN @papermagazine ON THE MF DIGITAL COVER

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

Everyone wants to have a hot girl summer, with the term becoming ubiquitous in pop culture. Even though Miley Cyrus' twerking video garnered jokes and criticism because of her sporadic embrace and criticism of hip-hop, Megan Thee Stallion is grateful for her support nonetheless.

"It's lit. We want all the Hot Girls we can get,"Megan said. "For me, watching Hannah Montana... for Miley Cyrus to be having a Hot Girl Summer, I'm like, 'Damn. That's amazing!'"

The interview also sees Megan speaking about how her she's able to stabilize her knees with her constant twerking ("just drinking a lot of water," she insists), and the impact of her late mother, who was a rapper herself, on her life and career. The photo shoot pays homage to anime character Shōto Todoroki, who inspired Megan's Todoroki Tina persona.

Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hot Girl Summer," which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, is scheduled to release on Friday, Aug. 9.

Continue Reading
wale-signs-to-warner-bros.--1526478615
Getty

Wale Proclaims Himself As 'One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time'

There's one thing about hip-hop that always gets people talking: lists of the greatest MCs. Debates in barbershops, message boards, and social media always get passionate when it comes to people making the case for why their favorites are better than everyone else's. And after a day that saw multiple lists circulate, Wale proclaimed himself among the greats as well.

"I'm one of the greatest rappers of all time," Wale tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 6). "There I said it."

I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . There I said it...

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Wale's fans responded with praise, while his critics disagreed. But either way, the conversation got people talking enough for his name to be trending on Twitter.

The DMV artist made his case with a series of both serious and lighthearted tweets.

"Last album had one platinum and two gold singles. I just don’t be talkin my talk all the time cuz I got some things goin on in my head. But what we not gon' do is act like the hits haven’t been comin' for ten years," he tweeted. "I come on the Twitter and do the sarcasm self loathing bit, but if we being honest... I just said one of because I’m not tryna start a riot. I know where I’m at, and they do too. This pen work... 'for myself and others.'" He also retweeted a fan who pointed out that Jay-Z named Wale as one of his favorites in a stream of tweets when he became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Last album had one platinum and two gold singles ... I just don’t be talkin my talk all the time cuz I got some things goin on in my head.. but what we not gon do is act like the hits haven’t been comin for ten years . Okurrrr 💁🏾‍♀️

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

I come on the twitter and do the sarcasm self loathing bit... but if we bein honest ... I just said one of because I’m not tryna start a riot .. I know where I’m at.. and they do to... this pen work... “for myself and others “ https://t.co/rKZtG3nHyd

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Can somebody make a picture of all my tapes and albums ... cuz we can rev up a serious discussion as I get ready to announce my forthcoming 6 album .its time https://t.co/3PcUtepgYI

— Wale (@Wale) August 6, 2019

Wale also retweeted a couple of more playful tweets about his music appearing on Entourage and a video clip with himself and Jerry Seinfeld, who inspired his Mixtape About Nothing series and appeared on The Album About Nothing (2015).

Last year saw a creative winning streak for Wale, with a series of EPs - It's Complicated, Self Promotion, and Free Lunch - and loosies, coinciding with his new record deal with Warner Bros. In 2019 he released the single "On Chill" featuring Jeremih, and has announced plans to share details about his sixth studio album soon.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

13h ago

Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem

Music News

3h ago

Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill And More Make Appearances On Rick Ross' 'Port Of Miami 2'

News

14h ago

Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV