Premiere: Algee Smith Wants You To Know "All Girls Matter"

August 14, 2019 - 11:58 am by VIBE Staff

Euphoria star Algee Smith has plenty to offer the world, including new music. The multi-hyphenate artist has officially dropped his new single "All Girls Matter," an eclectic video to match.

Directed by LCR$, the video features Smith in room full women. Instead of the stereotypical co-stars, the visual includes women of all types of women of all shades and sizes. Released earlier this summer, Smith previously told VIBE about the message behind "All Girls Matter" and his new album, ATL.

"It describes the journey of faith from Atlanta to Los Angeles, it’s just really fun songs," he said. "'All Girls Matter' is the first single off of the album. When I hear "All Girls Matter," I think something that women can personalize themselves so they can feel good about it when they say it. When they hear it, they just feel good about themselves."

Smith knows a thing or two about harmonies. The 24-year-old showed off his singing chops in The New Edition Story when he took on the role of Ralph Tresvant. He's also been releasing music since 2015 like the easy-going "Pursuing" and the club-ready "She Say."

Enjoy "All Girls Matter" up top.

Premiere: Tuxedo Showcases Top Dancers In "The Tuxedo Way" Video

The single from Tuxedo – the duo of Grammy-nominated soul singer Mayer Hawthorne and Grammy-nominated producer Jake One – is designed for the dance floor, and for their new video, director Ian Eastwood enlisted some of the most successful hip-hop dancers to show their moves.

Eastwood is a former member of Mos Wanted Crew, which was featured on America's Best Dance Crew and World of Dance. When Tuxedo met him at a party ("he said he fuxed with the Tux," they told VIBE) and saw him dance, they decided to pitch him to direct the video for "The Tuxedo Way."

The video features Eastwood both directing and performing, along with several other renowned dancers: Popin’ Pete (nee Timothy Earl Solomon) of the Electric Boogaloos crew, Jaja Vankova (So You Think You Can Dance season 12 finalist and America’s Best Dance Crew season 6 champion), Alan “Kid Boogie” Leal, Lily Frias (America’s Best Dance Crew season 7), Marie Poppins (America’s Best Dance Crew season 8), Hector “Bean” Flores (America’s Best Dance Crew season 7), and Shockwave. The dancers are a perfect fit with Tuxedo's 70s-inspired funk.

“I first fell in love with popping and funk when I was 10 years old. Throughout the last 16 years of learning and becoming a genuine fan of every individual person that contributed to/is in this video, I think it was truly magic and the alignment of some stars to bring this art piece to life," Ian Eastwood told VIBE. "I’m so thankful to every single person on set that made this possible so the world could see the beauty of this incredible style of dance from one of its creators (Popin’ Pete) all the way through the current generation to a record that proves funk can never die from two amazing musicians. My hope is that this video can be looked back at for years to come as a true representation of the style both in music and dance.”

"The Tuxedo Way" appears on Tuxedo's third album, Tuxedo III, which was released in July on the duo's label Funk On Sight and features guest appearances by MF DOOM, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Parisalexa, Leven Kali, Battlecat, DāM-FunK, Gavin Turek and Benny Sings. Tuxedo is currently on a North American tour that runs through Aug. 24.

Premiere: DanteWuzHere Seeks Spiritual Solace In "Heaven Help Us" Video

In his powerful new video for "Heaven Help Us," singer DanteWuzHere speaks of a turbulent sociopolitical landscape where the future is in danger. While the message may seem especially resonant now with racist leaders and mass shootings, unfortunately, oppression is a timeless issue – and DanteWuzHere took inspiration from thoughtful legends before him when creating his new visuals.

"What I wanted to feel and convey with 'Heaven Help Us' was the same feeling I got when I heard songs like Prince's 'Sign O' The Times', Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On', Bob Marley's 'Get Up Stand Up' and Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation project as a whole," he told VIBE. "Focusing on the message while connecting it with the production, melodies and the visual. A statement piece with a vibe, a groove. Blending the lines between alternative, rock and R&B/soul music. Considering where society stands presently, I think it is important for artists to use their platform to not only have a good time, but to also educate and bring awareness to things that affect our lives and communities."

While DanteWuzHere looks for spiritual solace in the song's lyrics and choir background vocals, he also uses Christian imagery in the video: he wears a rosary over his face, and striking shots are taken around a cathedral.

"Visually, I wanted that glam rock of the '80s and '90s mixed with some hood rock star vibes. A performance and fashion story with bold statement pieces, and this beautiful cathedral as the backdrop," DanteWuzHere told VIBE, adding that he drew inspiration from Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Andre 3000 and Missy Elliott.

"I didn't want to come across as too preachy, this message and this visual is my plea to the world I see around me. Inequality is at max levels. Without getting into details, all you have to do is tune in to the news."

DanteWuzHere is currently working on his debut EP, Paradiso, with plans for a spring release. "Heaven Help Us" is available on streaming services.

James Vickery James Vickery
TH3RD BRAIN/Roc Nation

Premiere: James Vickery Captures Magic Of New Love On 'Something Good'

Not much feels better than the freshness of new, budding love, and South London R&B singer James Vickery captures that magic on his new single "Something Good."

The sultry, slinky record, produced and written with Maths Time Joy (Mahalia, Gallant, Sinead Harnett), sees Vickery showcasing breathy, harmonious vocals while capturing the bliss of a romance that has found its stride.

"Something Good is a song that's very personal to me, and written about a past relationship of mine," Vickery said. "It's about that point in a relationship where everything feels really good, but you can't quite put your finger on exactly what it is."

Vickery's performance on COLORS from June 2018 has earned 13 million YouTube views, including from his future partners at TH3RD BRAIN and Roc Nation. Since then he had sold out the Jazz Cafe in London and performed at Glastonbury Festival. He's currently working on his debut album, which will have collaboration with the likes of Kenny Beats, Nate Fox, Pomo, NAO, SG Lewis and more.

Listen to "Something Good" below.

