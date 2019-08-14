Premiere: Algee Smith Wants You To Know "All Girls Matter"
Euphoria star Algee Smith has plenty to offer the world, including new music. The multi-hyphenate artist has officially dropped his new single "All Girls Matter," an eclectic video to match.
Directed by LCR$, the video features Smith in room full women. Instead of the stereotypical co-stars, the visual includes women of all types of women of all shades and sizes. Released earlier this summer, Smith previously told VIBE about the message behind "All Girls Matter" and his new album, ATL.
"It describes the journey of faith from Atlanta to Los Angeles, it’s just really fun songs," he said. "'All Girls Matter' is the first single off of the album. When I hear "All Girls Matter," I think something that women can personalize themselves so they can feel good about it when they say it. When they hear it, they just feel good about themselves."
Smith knows a thing or two about harmonies. The 24-year-old showed off his singing chops in The New Edition Story when he took on the role of Ralph Tresvant. He's also been releasing music since 2015 like the easy-going "Pursuing" and the club-ready "She Say."
Enjoy "All Girls Matter" up top.