Premiere: DanteWuzHere Seeks Spiritual Solace In "Heaven Help Us" Video

In his powerful new video for "Heaven Help Us," singer DanteWuzHere speaks of a turbulent sociopolitical landscape where the future is in danger. While the message may seem especially resonant now with racist leaders and mass shootings, unfortunately, oppression is a timeless issue – and DanteWuzHere took inspiration from thoughtful legends before him when creating his new visuals.

"What I wanted to feel and convey with 'Heaven Help Us' was the same feeling I got when I heard songs like Prince's 'Sign O' The Times', Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On', Bob Marley's 'Get Up Stand Up' and Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation project as a whole," he told VIBE. "Focusing on the message while connecting it with the production, melodies and the visual. A statement piece with a vibe, a groove. Blending the lines between alternative, rock and R&B/soul music. Considering where society stands presently, I think it is important for artists to use their platform to not only have a good time, but to also educate and bring awareness to things that affect our lives and communities."

While DanteWuzHere looks for spiritual solace in the song's lyrics and choir background vocals, he also uses Christian imagery in the video: he wears a rosary over his face, and striking shots are taken around a cathedral.

"Visually, I wanted that glam rock of the '80s and '90s mixed with some hood rock star vibes. A performance and fashion story with bold statement pieces, and this beautiful cathedral as the backdrop," DanteWuzHere told VIBE, adding that he drew inspiration from Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Andre 3000 and Missy Elliott.

"I didn't want to come across as too preachy, this message and this visual is my plea to the world I see around me. Inequality is at max levels. Without getting into details, all you have to do is tune in to the news."

DanteWuzHere is currently working on his debut EP, Paradiso, with plans for a spring release. "Heaven Help Us" is available on streaming services.