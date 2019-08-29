Ras Kass
@MBindllc

Premiere: Ras Kass Drops 'Soul On Ice 2' Single 'LL Cool J' With Snoop Dogg

August 29, 2019 - 1:36 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Despite being repeatedly snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, LL Cool J is still in the hearts of real hip-hop heads - and west coast rap legends Ras Kass and Snoop Dogg pay homage on the new single named after him.

Ras Kass earned his reputation as one of the greatest ever with his 1996 debut Soul On Ice, a densely-packed lyrical exercise named after deceased Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver's collection of essays. For his upcoming sixth album, Soul On Ice 2, he hopes to bring back that same energy - and fans' first glimpse of the album is "LL Cool J," a silky, Felony Muzik-produced number that Ras and Snoop spitting equally smooth rhymes while showing reverence to the hip-hop pioneer from their opposite coast.

“As soon as I heard this track the first person I thought of was the S-N-double O-P!" Ras told VIBE. "He killed the verse & even sang the hook. LBC & Carson.”

Soul On Ice 2 features production and guest appearances by Diamond D, Pete Rock, Snoop Dogg, Immortal Technique, Justice League, Cee-Lo Green, DJ Green Lantern, Everlast, Styles P and M.O.P. It's scheduled for a Sept. 6, 2019 release through Mello Music Group, and is available for preorder now. Listen to "LL Cool J" below.

YBN-Cordae-VIBE-NEXT-1
Jessica Xie

NEXT: YBN Cordae's 'The Lost Boy' Debut Shows He's Already On The Right Path

“At this time last year, I only had like three songs officially out,” says YBN Cordae, who is comfortably sprawled out on the couch at the VIBE office in New York City. He quickly makes himself at home, hugging onto the nicest cushion he could find and politely resting his eyes during any breaks he can find. The 21-year-old budding rap star is clearly drained from the whirlwind of a press run he’s currently on, but this exhaust is starkly different from the fatigue he was trapped in just less than two years ago while working as a server at TGI Friday’s in Baltimore, Maryland. He’ll be just fine.

Wedged in between early morning interviews and rehearsals for Jimmy Fallon later on that night, Cordae takes a moment to open up his Instagram Story memories to reflect on what exactly he was doing a year ago. “I actually think around this time last year was when ‘Kung-Fu’ dropped,” he says.

The facts check out. Last July, Cordae had a modest handful of fans and just released “Kung Fu,” which now sits at 25 million views on YouTube. It was the follow-up track to “Old Ni**as,” his remix of J. Cole’s “1985” and that one golden moment that caught fire and drew in his much-deserved buzz. Fast forward to July of 2019, the North Carolina native would have a slot as an XXL Freshman and a record with Atlantic Records under his belt, all while gearing up to present his debut album, The Lost Boy, to the world, solidifying the rapper dreams he’s had ever since he could remember.

In just the same amount of time it took for the earth to make another full revolution around the sun since his unofficial debut with “Old Ni**as,” Cordae already catapulted from “the new guy in the YBN crew who killed that J. Cole remix,” to the young rapper who comfortably positioned himself, intentionally or not, as the much-needed bridge between old and new.

His undeniable rap talent spoke for itself and gained him widespread respect in the industry. He’s got a heavy hand in the young crowd but also grabbed meaningful co-signs from hip-hop’s creme de la creme such as Cole himself, Meek Mill, Pusha-T, Drake, Dr. Dre and plenty more, all by age 21. If so many of the top dogs in the rap game—who all know exactly what it takes—are inviting the bright-eyed newcomer to pull up a seat at hip-hop’s table, there’s an extremely slim chance they’re wrong.

Dr. Dre, whose legendary recording career is already old enough to drink, invited YBN Cordae to the studio on the very day the young spitter gained the right to take his first legal sip. On his 21st birthday, Cordae spent 16 hours straight in the studio with Dre, a fantasy-turned-reality for a young hip-hop scholar like himself. Growing up, Cordae would spend endless hours on YouTube, falling deeper and deeper into the suggested videos section, and Jay-Z, Nas, Big L, and Eminem became his solidified favorites. It was during this stage he began to buckle down and sharpen his skills as a wordsmith, waiting for his chance.

In theory, artists have their whole lives up to that one pivotal point to dream about and write their debut project. The Lost Boy is exactly what a debut album should be, and moreover, feels as if Cordae isn’t merely just presenting his come-up story to the world, but is also walking alongside us as he tells it. The project’s words feel intentional, the stories genuine, and the skits welcome you into his warm Southern home and offer you something buttered to eat. The Lost Boy is a soulful and honest offering. It achieved the perfect balance of uplifting and lighthearted moments like with “Bad Idea” featuring Chance The Rapper and “RNP” with Anderson .Paak, skillfully contrasted with deep, somber dives into his troubled upbringing like the tracks “Nightmares Are Real” featuring Pusha-T and “Family Matters” featuring Arin Ray.

“Family Matters,” a standout track on the album, bravely details the dark side of his family life growing up. On the song, he raps about a variety of different situations he witnessed early in his life, including his aunt going into prostitution, his cousin’s addiction to Xanax, or watching family members constantly being mistreated and cheated on. Cordae Dunston was born in North Carolina, raised in a trailer park in South Carolina, spent time in “the trenches” of Maryland during his adolescent years, and finally went on to live in the suburbs of MD for his final two years of high school.

He often credits the twists and turns of his unpredictable upbringing as one of the main reasons his mindset is the way it is today, as it made him see so many different walks of life at such a young age. Above all, however, his tale is a firsthand example of how one can push through life’s blows and keep the eyes on the prize. That is, if you want it bad enough and have the talent to match.

“It means the f**king world to me. It’s bigger than me,” Cordae says about how it feels to achieve his goals of finally being able to take care of his family. “It gives me that sense of responsibility, too, that keeps me grounded. Like even if I have this money, I can’t go take a f**king private jet to L.A. last minute for no reason all the time.” He looks over to his two friends in the room, making it clear this was some sort of inside joke between the three. Regardless, it’s believable that Cordae prioritizes keeping a level head, and he does so by keeping his circle tight and genuine.

Cordae stormed onto the scene alongside his YBN crew comrades, YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay. They met on Xbox Live a few years back, and have developed a bond not only limited to video games and rapping, but grew it into a lifelong brotherhood. While it’s a natural instinct for listeners to constantly compare their three sounds, Cordae sees their different styles of rapping as the main strength of the YBN crew. As for Cordae, he sticks to lyrism as his pain priority. “This way, we’re never stepping on each other’s toes,” he says.

Another bond that blossomed during Cordae’s rise is his close relationship with music aficionado, Anderson .Paak. Although their musical chemistry is front and center on The Lost Boy, as the two trade bars on the J. Cole-produced “RNP,” their friendship stretches beyond the mic. “There are so many times we hang out and it’s not even involving music,” Cordae says of .Paak. “When you find someone genuine in this sh*t, that’s rare. We’ll call each other on Thanksgiving type sh*t. That’s my brother.”

The hook from one of Cordae’s more popular singles thus far, “Have Mercy,” displays the young spitter’s honest looming uncertainty about what’s coming up next for him.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I hope I’m on the right path,” he raps. After unveiling his debut album, which packaged and presented the potential he held within all this time, it’s safe to say YBN Cordae has nothing to worry about as of right now; he’s headed down the right road.

Trae Tha Truth
Trae Tha Truth poses with his one-year-old daughter, Truth, at the VIBE offices in midtown Manhattan.
Jenny Regan

Trae Tha Truth Won’t Let Himself Cry, But He’ll ‘Exhale’ Instead

Jay-Z once said, “I can’t see them coming down my eyes, so I gotta make the song cry.” Houston rap general Trae Tha Truth has a similar sentiment. In fact, he can count each time he’s wept on one hand. “I just think I’ve groomed myself to not really know how [to cry],” he says. “My only form of crying is probably why I got so much music. I can go in there and release that on records.” But with the year he’s had, no one could blame him if he shed tears. His close friend Nipsey Hussle was murdered this past March, and a custody battle means that he can only see his infant daughter Truth one week per month. Both loved ones provide emotional anchors for Exhale, Trae’s 11th solo LP and his first ever without any guest features. The toll of the year is reflected on the album through songs like “Nipsey” and “Letter 2 Truth,” and it’s just as clear from sitting down with him: his eyes droop with weariness as he responds to questions at the VIBE offices, his voice never rising above the distinct lower register heard in his raps. It’s Nipsey Hussle’s birthday and one of his few precious days with his child, and instead of having time at home to process the accompanying feelings in private, he’s on a press run in NYC with his entourage in tow and his daughter securely cradled in his arm.

Between his music career and caring for his family, Trae also dedicates substantial time to serving his community and building businesses. He’s taking his stake in the headphone and speaker industries, through his partnership with Bumpboxx wireless retro speakers and the co-creation of Wavzs, which is touted as the “world’s loudest wireless headphones” with 10 drivers inside the device. In 2017 he garnered press for his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and scholarships and has continued his philanthropy in partnership with Simple Solutions to rebuild homes and help families avoid eviction. And he also just released a coloring book with his friend You Can’t Draw Johnny. In a conversation with VIBE, Trae reveals the few times he’s shed tears, recounts his relationship with Nipsey Hussle, hints at how J. Cole is involved in his new album, and shares how he maintains time apart from his daughter.

--

VIBE: Since today is Nipsey Hussle’s birthday, it feels only right to start out about him. Both of you have a lot of similarities in terms of giving back to your respective communities—you do a lot for Houston, he did a lot in Cali. Did you guys ever exchange ideas or work with each other on those types of things? Trae Tha Truth: I think we just always supported each other. I definitely brought him down to Trae Day, so he can see how it operates and how much of a breath of fresh air we can be to our community because they really need it. The stuff that we do gives them hope. He used to tell me all the time like, “man that’s dope, I’ma make sure I turn up on my side.” I remember having a conversation with T.I. and he was like, ‘All of us together are like Voltron. Because you have Nipsey there, you got him, then you got me down here. It was just all-around so. I’m just glad I actually shared an important part of each other’s lives because we experienced a lot. Music was probably the least of our relationship, it was more of a family thing.

What did you guys talk about? All kinds of stuff. I’m going to court now for my daughter, we would talk about that. That was actually the last conversation that we had, was talking about what the process would probably end up being like. As far as me doing it the last time, it was probably maybe a month or so before he passed. We talked about all kinds of stuff. We really just be rooting for each other in so many aspects. I remember many of times I’d just put out projects or something, and he may hit me on a text just out the blue with one of the names of the song and then give me a thumbs up. It was always like that. We got a long, long history from all kind of scenarios, pictures, videos, did a lot of shows together. Not even on tour, just like we would pull up to some party to bring one of the other ones out. First and foremost, happy birthday to him.

Now the song “Nipsey” is a really personal song. I almost felt intrusive listening to it. I felt like I was listening to a personal conversation. That’s what it was, though. With this project it wasn’t made to make music, it was me venting my conversations. I held one with Nipsey. I held one with my daughter. It’s me actually talking to them. It makes me more comfortable because that’s easier for me to vent when I’m in that state of mind doing music. I’m not thinking [about] what’s going to be creative. I’m just speaking from the heart.

How difficult is it to find that zone? How long does it take for you to tap in? Not long at all, because one of the things I specialize in is venting, pain, and the struggle within the music. So when it comes to that aspect, I do that like no other. That’s why everybody went to the song and it made them feel a certain way. Because I’m unable to show the sadness emotions, I don’t know how to cry. So what I can go do is I can go vent, and you can hear that song, and if you end up shedding a tear to that song, then I did my job. That’s as if I was you. That would be me crying. That’s why I’m so well at what I do with my music.

Now the album is called Exhale. What are you exhaling? What are you letting you go? It’s not that I’m necessarily letting go. I think I was just letting it out, just life itself. Like I say from losing one of my close homies, to fighting for my daughter, to past relationships. Everything I was feeling, I just had to get in there and let it out. It was my form of, you know how you be frustrated and you go outside and just scream and just get the sh*t out and you be like, “whew.” That was my form.

The album has no features. None at all.

That’s not normal for you. I always make history with my features. I always make people step they game up. But it don’t stop, I’m pretty sure them days will come back easy. But this one I feel like who could exhale better than me, for me. My story is my story. It was that and it was long overdue because I never put a project out without features.

Which is crazy because it’s been a minute. I mean, it’s been a minute for your whole career. How long have you been out? Two decades.

How is that process different creatively? I mean obviously, you’re writing more verses. But how else? It’s just all about what I’m feeling at the time. You gotta realize you’re talking to a person that do 40-50 songs a week. Just sitting in there, when I do a record instead of me instantly hearing something and saying “oh he gon’ sound dope on this with me,” it’s just “nah, let me get this done.”

Whenever it comes to no features, everybody always brings up J. Cole, platinum with no features. Believe it or not. I haven’t told nobody, he definitely... he’s part of what keeps this album inspired. They’ll find out later when the time comes, definitely. That’s my little bro. That’s all that matters.

As you said you make history with your features. I was watching a video for “I’m On 3.0” today, that record has everybody. How do you get that many people together? It’s like from all different age groups, all different areas. It’s all the relationships I got. When it comes to me, it’s more about the family thing. It’s not about who’s doing what at the time. It’s like I have my own personal relationships so I can call any one of them. And then you know I was doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes for a lot of artists that people don’t know. That’s the easy part.

How do you build all these relationships? Is it a matter of everybody coming to Houston and hitting you up? Some come to Houston and hit me up. Some I move around there, but it’s all relationships. With me it’s all genuine ‘cuz when it comes to artists I don’t need nothing from them. And anything they got going on I can have going on, too. So if you come to where I’m from you can walk in the building and I can walk in the building and it’s just as much as respect for me. When it comes to that they know, “he good with or without me, so if he f**kin’ with me, he f**kin’ with me. That’s what he wants to do.” It’s not he f**kin’ with me ‘cuz he needs something my pride will have me not asking for sh*t.

One of the standouts on the album is “Even Tho It’s Hard.” Really painful song. That was produced by Business Boss? And somebody else. “Even Tho It’s Hard” it’s definitely the reality side of it but it gives a lot of people a good feeling. They love that record. It just gives them some type of spunk, you know what I’m saying. Even my son in Houston, he loves it. So now when you go to talking about painful on the album I would lean more towards “Nipsey” and “Letter 2 Truth.” So “Even Tho It’s Hard,” it gives you a church feel. That’s for us. It can be struggle or the soul – if it gives you a good feeling, that’s what it is.

As you said “Letter 2 Truth” is also a painful record. It’s about your daughter, who you have a custody hearing for soon. That’s me talking to her one-on-one. So if ever in life something happens to me, she can always revert back to that and she can hear her daddy talking to her. Mmmhmm. I go to trial next week.

So what has that process been like? Very stressful. It’s times when I didn’t come out of my room for weeks at a time. It’s stressful, man. You just gotta get to a point where you gotta shake it off, and I’ve accepted it for what it is. I see her the one week that I get out of a month and we have the most fun on earth. And she goes back, and I sit and I ride it out, count the days down to the next month. But one thing about everybody that knows us or sees us, they know our relationship. So no matter what any court, any person, or anything, or anybody tries to do, me and her are always going to be close. And it’s crazy she realizes at a young age, usually, it takes till they get to an older age to understand. But she knows when I walk in the room ain’t nothing but daddy.

You said a few minutes ago that you can’t cry? Yes. It’s been very hard. I think the last time, it’s crazy, I can count [the times] on my hand. That’s how much I remember. One, when my brother got two life sentences, when my other brother got killed, when I found out that my middle son was going through stuff as far as having seizures and kinda lost his strength in his legs where he doesn’t walk. Other than that, people tend to lean on me as the hard one, like “he going to deal with it, so we just gotta let him be him.” And again my only form of crying is probably why I got so much music, I can go in there and release that on records.

So you can’t cry because you’re too busy supporting other people you mean? No, not that I’m too busy supporting other people. I just think I’ve groomed myself to not really know how. It’s like I work well under pressure. I’m kinda just prepared for a lot of stuff.

After Hurricane Harvey, you led relief efforts. How has Houston recovered since then? It’s still a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people don’t see. It’s still a lot of people who never rebuilt their homes and lost everything. It’s still a lot of people who just can’t catch a break to catch up. Most definitely. It’s always work for us to do. And that’s as far as me and my team: me, BJ, Mr. Rogers, the Relief Gang. We just constantly across the board, that’s what we doing. It never stops.”

You do a lot of work in Houston to help other people, and when people do so much of that work, people don’t really think about the toll it has on them. To see a lot of the bad things they see or to put so much of their time into helping other people. So how have you recovered since Hurricane Harvey? I mean, I believe I’m content. It was never really about me, it was about helping others and I’m constantly doing that. So I don’t necessarily say that I did recover or didn’t I think I had the time to focus on myself. It’s more about what I can do and what I’m doing with everybody else.

Last year you had filed another lawsuit against RadioOne and UrbanOne with the radio ban. Are there any updates with that at all? How frustrating has that been? Very frustrating because it’s been a decade. But the problem we’re having now is the person who had the case on their desk didn’t re-elected, so when they didn’t get re-elected, they kinda got spiteful with a lot of the cases that was on their desk. Threw a lot of it out, as is. So they didn’t have to do the work on the exit, and ended up throwing mine out. So I had to appeal it but I’m just at a point in my life, it just is what it is. I got so much other stuff going on, I got so many other blessings. It gets stressful to a point it takes away from my kids, just my energy. So I’m just like whatever. What the homie up above got in store for me, is what it’s going to be.

You also said that you’re rebuilding homes? Let’s talk about that. We have found homes that people maybe in debt [are] about to actually lose them completely and we find ways where it can get paid off and you can make a little money, too. To start a new life as opposed to people just being stripped of everything. And also the process of that we grabbed the home, so now we’re buying different stuff throughout the streets and the neighborhoods. We kinda control it to where people don’t necessarily get forced out at the same time, with our partner as simple solutions.

When did this inherent desire to help people come from? Not everybody does it. I think anything I do, I’m dedicated a thousand percent. So if I say I’m going to help people, I’m just going to keep going and just not going to stop. It’s a different feeling when you can walk in a building and you see a kid with a shirt that says “Trae My Hero.” and you inspire people in a different way when you do things like this. I remember it’s been times when people walk up to me and be like, ‘Man, on my life, I planned on hitting the bank this week’ and they were going to crash out to do what they could do to feed their family. But moments that we come through before give them that breath of fresh air where they can start to grasp new thoughts, and other ways where they can try and figure it out and got somebody showing them that they do care, and we’re here to help. It plays a part in many ways.

Continue Reading

Pusha T Unites With Lauryn Hill For Powerful New Track 'Coming Home'

Lauryn Hill is the featured artist on Pusha T's previously-leaked track, "Coming Home." The song leaked earlier this summer, and now it has an official release.

According to the G.O.O.D Music artist, the song pertains to the removal of incarcerated individuals from behind bars due to the "outdated" Three Strikes drug law.

"This is way more than a song, it’s a movement!" Push wrote on Twitter. "We are doing everything in our power to bring home men and women trapped behind the wall... Check out http://thirdstrikecampaign.com/cominghome  to support and learn about the campaign."

Push also recently announced his partnership with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project, and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective. He donated $25,000 to assist in bringing lawyers to help victims who are serving life sentences.

Listen to the track above.

This is way more than a song, it’s a movement! We are doing everything in our power to bring home men and women trapped behind the wall due to an outdated 3 strikes drug law. Check out https://t.co/hahh2An7OO to support and learn about the campaign. pic.twitter.com/8oNbhgewsJ

— King Push (@PUSHA_T) August 28, 2019

Continue Reading

