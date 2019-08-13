Premiere: Tuxedo Showcases Top Dancers In "The Tuxedo Way" Video

August 13, 2019 - 10:00 am by VIBE Staff

The single from Tuxedo – the duo of Grammy-nominated soul singer Mayer Hawthorne and Grammy-nominated producer Jake One – is designed for the dance floor, and for their new video, director Ian Eastwood enlisted some of the most successful hip-hop dancers to show their moves.

Eastwood is a former member of Mos Wanted Crew, which was featured on America's Best Dance Crew and World of Dance. When Tuxedo met him at a party ("he said he fuxed with the Tux," they told VIBE) and saw him dance, they decided to pitch him to direct the video for "The Tuxedo Way."

The video features Eastwood both directing and performing, along with several other renowned dancers: Popin’ Pete (nee Timothy Earl Solomon) of the Electric Boogaloos crew, Jaja Vankova (So You Think You Can Dance season 12 finalist and America’s Best Dance Crew season 6 champion), Alan “Kid Boogie” Leal, Lily Frias (America’s Best Dance Crew season 7), Marie Poppins (America’s Best Dance Crew season 8), Hector “Bean” Flores (America’s Best Dance Crew season 7), and Shockwave. The dancers are a perfect fit with Tuxedo's 70s-inspired funk.

“I first fell in love with popping and funk when I was 10 years old. Throughout the last 16 years of learning and becoming a genuine fan of every individual person that contributed to/is in this video, I think it was truly magic and the alignment of some stars to bring this art piece to life," Ian Eastwood told VIBE. "I’m so thankful to every single person on set that made this possible so the world could see the beauty of this incredible style of dance from one of its creators (Popin’ Pete) all the way through the current generation to a record that proves funk can never die from two amazing musicians. My hope is that this video can be looked back at for years to come as a true representation of the style both in music and dance.”

"The Tuxedo Way" appears on Tuxedo's third album, Tuxedo III, which was released in July on the duo's label Funk On Sight and features guest appearances by MF DOOM, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Parisalexa, Leven Kali, Battlecat, DāM-FunK, Gavin Turek and Benny Sings. Tuxedo is currently on a North American tour that runs through Aug. 24.

In This Story:

Popular

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nicki-Minaj-Joe-Budden-Queen-Radio
Getty Images

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj's latest episode of Queen Radio was filled with twists and turns, reminding us that the artist will never hold her tongue for anyone. On Monday (Aug. 12), the artist invited the guys of The Joe Budden Podcast to celebrate both the one year anniversary of Queen Radio and her fourth album Queen.

Since this is hip-hop, nothing went as planned. Budden and Nicki went back and forth about the nature of the rapper's collaboration with other female rappers. The first being her recent guest feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" and previous feature on Migos' "Motosport" which also included Cardi B.

Nicki continued to stress how "Hot Girl Summer" and the girl-powered Instagram Live she took part in with Megan wasn't planned. She also repeated how "Motosport" came about and evaded Budden's theory on the two dissing each other on the song.

But sadly, that wasn't it. In now an infamous move, Nicki cut Budden's mic during their verbal spat after the media personality accused the rapper of drug use last year. "Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f**k what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe said after Nicki acknowledged that she and many rappers speak on drug use in their rhymes.

"Are you that f**king dumb?" she said. "What the f**k you won't do is disrespect me like I'm stupid. So your mother accused you of using drugs when you've never met anyone a day in your life? That's what your mother raised you? You're getting a taste of your own medicine motherf***ker. You like tearing down people who can't respond. You like tearing down people's character when they can't respond. You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves. You like tearing down women when you can try to end their careers because you're jealous lowkey of their success. I don't f**king care. No, we're on to the next."

Nicki also addressed her past qualms with Budden, her thoughts on Trina's A&R accusing her of not promoting their single "BAPS" and the status of her new album.

Play catch up below.

__ On Joe Budden Calling Her A Liar 

In the past, Budden has shared a few theories on Minaj's marketing strategies. During his reign on Everyday Struggle, the media personality shared theories on how "Motosport" came together. Most of the argument relied on this example, although Nicki claimed to have many more where Budden claimed Nicki lied to the public.

"I can give you I've specific times, like when I explained how "Motorsport" came about and you and your sidekick Akademiks went on your platform and said she didn't know this b***h was on the record," she said to Budden. "You said. That is implying that I'm lying. I was asked can this person be put on the song and I said 'Yeah, let's do it.' That was my response and you and your sidekick Alvin the Chipmunk or Akademiks that 'Nicki Minaj is lying.' Let's deal with that and then we can get to all the other things you said.

How "Hot Girl Summer" With Megan Thee Stallion Came About

But before two dived into the formation of "Motorsport," they discussed how "Hot Girl Summer" came to be.

"I'm a lot of things, but a liar is not one of them," Nicki said. "For the most part, I love to tell exactly what happened and that's why a lot of times I don't speak on things. Because I don't speak on things unless I can speak on them thoroughly. One of the things you said recently was 'Oh I know Nicki, she didn't do that [Instagram] Live if she didn't have that record ["Hot Girl Summer"] done.'"

On the Aug 3 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the group talked about Megan and Nicki's Instagram Live with Joe implying that the moment appeared to be calculated.

"Let me ask y'all something. What makes you think that was a planned live and that we had the song done and the wicked witch of the West Nicki planning stuff? Tell me," Nicki said. During the IG Live, Megan shared how "Hot Girl Summer" was completed before Nicki was asked for a guest verse.

"I don't think you guys said it a negative away but I'm interested to know from articulate and intelligent people that the record had to be in the can if I went on [Instagram] Live with her?" she questioned.

"I think that you are more brand aware than that line leads it to believe," Budden replied. "I think you've carried yourself to be more conscious of not only your stardom but your impact on other people's careers, especially new artists. And for it to come off as organic as it appears, that's Music Industry 101. When I look at "New Artist Meg" riding around with "Megastar You" on random Insta Live? Of course, you can understand how that looks."

"So let me go and say it once again. I went on Live, I went on to announce the "Megatron" winners," she said. "While I was on Live, I see a bunch of people telling me to go live with this woman. Finally, they explained to me and we got on Live. We talked about many things and then at one point, we talked about the song...When we got off Live, I talked to Juicy J and the person who wrote the hook for the song. When I heard the song, I loved the song and I wrote the verse right then and there. So that's exactly what happened. So even when I explain these things like this, I'm still being told that I'm lying."

On A Special Executive Producer For Her New Album

After things simmered down, Rory and Mal asked Nicki about her new music.

"The album is coming very very soon, but I don't want to say when," she said. "I am excited about having this very dope executive producer on this album. I was going to share on the last Queen Radio but decided not to. We're going to make it a secret."

Why Nicki Cut Joe Budden's Mic And Her Alleged Drug Use

After Budden appeared to check out of the conversation, Nicki questioned him about more of his past comments about her. One of the biggest topics happened to be her lyrics relating to substance abuse heard on Queen. 

"Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f**k what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe said after Nicki acknowledged that she and many rappers speak on drug use in their rhymes.

"What the f**k you won't do is disrespect me like I'm stupid," she said. "So your mother taught you to accuse people of using drugs when you've never met anyone a day in your life? That's what your mother raised you to do? You're getting a taste of your own medicine motherf***ker. You like tearing down people who can't respond. You like tearing down people's character when they can't respond. You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves. You like tearing down women when you can try to end their careers because you're jealous lowkey of their success. I don't f***king care. No, we're on to the next.

After cutting his mic, Nicki tried to explain her frustrations with Rory and Mal. "If you asked me something where I had lied or mislead the public about something on you, I would apologize because I'm on a platform where I'm hurting your image," she said. "The problem is I don't have an issue with him but I don't like when people clearly see themselves in a lie and not acknowledge it."

On Trina's A&R Accusing Of Her Of Not Pushing "BAPS"

During her venting session, Nicki questioned Trina's camp (ie: Reginald Saunders) for accusing her of not pushing Trina's "BAPS." Nicki shared the song on Queen Radio last month, making it one of Trina's most popular songs from her new album, The One.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet. This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt. I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you .. I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is. #igottimetoday #imnotbeingquiet #myvotegoestoCARDIB

A post shared by 23rd Psalm (@reginaldsaunders) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

She also mentioned that their track was completed years ago while Nicki lived in Miami. There were also opportunities to do a music video but the scheduling never lined up.

"I have my own schedule and I also have to worry about what makes not only sense/cents but dollars," she said. "And it's not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

On How Safaree and Charlamagne Started "The Nicki Minaj Hate Train"

Although it appears that Nicki received a strong dose of criticism last year, the rapper dates back the creation of the so-called "Nicki Hate Train" to her breakup with Safaree Samuels, who spoke to various media outlets about the rapper's songwriting skills.

"One of the people who led that movement was Charlamagne," she said without saying Safaree's name. "He teamed up with an ex of mine who knew he needed to hang on to me to get attention. He went over there and said many lies about me and I couldn't say anything at the time because I was with someone but this ex needed to stay afloat so he told lies on me. There were powerful men in this industry who were getting a check or a pat on the back for it thought, "It's time to get Nicki out of here.'"

How She Doesn't Have A Problem With Joe Budden

"Even right now, I have no issue with Joe," she said after their spat. "But people have to take ownership especially when they are apart of this culture and they say things. You can say one thing and it goes to 50 different outlets and that goes to 50 million people and 50 different countries."

She's Married...in 80 Days

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Aug 11, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

Nicki ended her quarrel with critics with a not-so-subtle announcement about her marriage to Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. While noting she will be officially married in 80 days she also shifted her haters in his direction.

"I'm not addressing men anymore. My husband will address y'all if you have an issue with me because he's dying to want to address y'all," she said. "He wants that role, that's his role. I'm not addressing you men that have a bone to pick with me. Just know, ni**as will see you face to face. If you're a ghostwriter writing lyrics about me, n***s will you see and that's a whole f**king fact."

You can listen to Queen Radio here.

Continue Reading
Secret Solstice Powered By Icelandic Glacial
Getty Images

Pusha T Discusses The Removal Of His Verse From Rick Ross' Album

Pusha T set the Internet ablaze once again after a verse he recorded for Rick Ross' latest album Port Of Miami 2 was leaked. The verse, which was notably absent from the highly-anticipated LP, appeared to send more pointed shots at Drake.

“Crowns on these clowns it’s like you colored they nose,” he spits. “We talking skill set or popularity polls, When you speak truth to power your popularity grows..."

In a brief call to the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper briefly discussed his thoughts of having his verse removed from the recently-released album. There doesn't seem to be any bad blood.

“We here to rap, bro. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “We all have to do what we do best. I have to do what I do best. The next guy gotta do what he does best. It’s lanes for everybody... I'm okay man, It’s part of the game. I can’t complain about it, I mean at this stage in my career... hey! [laughs].”

When discussing the decision on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, Ross further amplified the statement that there's no problems between the parties who were involved with the original track.

“Both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture,” he said. “Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that. I got the record done. I got Wayne verse first and I got Push verse. I wanted to bring them together, either way, or at least spark that conversation.”

Pusha T Called In On The Joe Budden Podcast To Talk About His Verse On “Maybach Music VI” that didn’t make it on Rick Ross Album POM2 pic.twitter.com/tGFnOoiGmY

— 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 12, 2019

Continue Reading
Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner - Show
Getty Images

Missy Elliott Responds To Becoming A MTV VMA Video Vanguard Recipient

After what felt like years of waiting, Missy Elliott is finally receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. The event will take place on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Missy, who became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame this year, responded to the long-overdue news on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 12).

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently  to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God  @[email protected] am SO HUMBLED.” She also shouted out the hosts of the popular podcast The Read for the never-ending support.

In 2018, fan-created petitions made the rounds after it was announced Missy would not be the recipient for the award. Instead, it went to Jennifer Lopez. Elliott wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t think she’ll be considered.

“Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled…I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards,” she wrote.

We can’t wait to see what she cooks up.

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Performance August 26th on @MTV I Thank you all again over 2 decades of support! If my heart could speak you would know how grateful I am🤗God knows I am humbled🙏🏾❤️ @Timbaland VA2up2Down pic.twitter.com/MHXWLL3aI0

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Sports

13h ago

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Partner With The NFL

Entertainment

1d ago

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From 'Queen Radio'

Movies & TV

18h ago

Shari Headley To Reprise Role For 'Coming To America' Sequel