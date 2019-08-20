Is 'The Proud Family' Coming Back To Disney?
According to reports, beloved early-2000s cartoon The Proud Family could reportedly be heading to Disney's new streaming service with all-new episodes.
During a red carpet interview for the film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, actor and comedian Tommy Davidson, who played the cartoon family's patriarch Oscar Proud, stated that new episodes would come with the media company's upcoming service, Disney+.
"I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family's coming back," he reportedly said. "It's on one of Disney's streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family's coming back. They told me not to tell you."
Fueling even more speculation, an unofficial, fan-made page featuring new animation of Penny Proud and her friends made the rounds on Twitter Monday night (Aug. 20). Over the weekend, people also discovered that Solange and Destiny's Child sang the show's theme song (we thought everyone knew, but welcome to the club).
Disney+ is reportedly going to drop on Nov. 12, so we'll likely hear more news about it soon, and will finally get an answer about The Proud Family's possible reboot.
#TommyDavidson revealed #ProudFamily is coming back. He revealed it will be on #DisneyPlus streaming app.https://t.co/ODqHwiKN0R pic.twitter.com/3bWCZcbW1m
— WhereistheBuzz (@whereisbuzzzzzz) August 14, 2019