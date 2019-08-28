Pusha T Denounces Leaks Of Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Secret Solstice Powered By Icelandic Glacial
Many music listeners were surprised to find a leak of unreleased Kanye West music circulating the Net in recent weeks, labeled as his highly-anticipated album Yandhi. This week, G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T finally commented on the leak.

"I hate it, luckily we are talented beyond measure and can always cook up more," Pusha said while responding to a Twitter user who was curious about the leaks' origins. "But I honestly hate it for the sake of making an event of a song or project, it ruins all that we have in store for u guys."

Kanye hasn't dropped a new album since Ye, his divisive album that was part of a five-week run of G.O.O.D. Music-adjacent releases in 2018. He announced Yandhi last September, and has since delayed the release while remaining publicly active with his Sunday Service series of live worship and gospel services.

This is one of multiple leaks from the G.O.O.D. Music camp recently. Pusha recorded bars that were slated for Rick Ross' "Maybach Music VI," and even though his verse didn't make the cut, it ended up being leaked on the same day as Ross' Port of Miami 2 album released. Push also had a song called "Sociopath," originally an outtake from his acclaimed album DAYTONA, that leaked in April. But he mastered and repackaged the track, announced it with Funkmaster Flex, and formally released it on streaming platforms this week.

