Getty Images

Pusha T Discusses The Removal Of His Verse From Rick Ross' Album

August 12, 2019 - 2:40 pm by VIBE Staff

Pusha T set the Internet ablaze once again after a verse he recorded for Rick Ross' latest album Port Of Miami 2 was leaked. The verse, which was notably absent from the highly-anticipated LP, appeared to send more pointed shots at Drake.

“Crowns on these clowns it’s like you colored they nose,” he spits. “We talking skill set or popularity polls, When you speak truth to power your popularity grows..."

In a brief call to the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper briefly discussed his thoughts of having his verse removed from the recently-released album. There doesn't seem to be any bad blood.

“We here to rap, bro. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “We all have to do what we do best. I have to do what I do best. The next guy gotta do what he does best. It’s lanes for everybody... I'm okay man, It’s part of the game. I can’t complain about it, I mean at this stage in my career... hey! [laughs].”

When discussing the decision on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, Ross further amplified the statement that there's no problems between the parties who were involved with the original track.

“Both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture,” he said. “Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that. I got the record done. I got Wayne verse first and I got Push verse. I wanted to bring them together, either way, or at least spark that conversation.”

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner - Show
Getty Images

Missy Elliott Responds To Becoming A MTV VMA Video Vanguard Recipient

After what felt like years of waiting, Missy Elliott is finally receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. The event will take place on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Missy, who became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame this year, responded to the long-overdue news on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 12).

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently  to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God  @[email protected] am SO HUMBLED.” She also shouted out the hosts of the popular podcast The Read for the never-ending support.

In 2018, fan-created petitions made the rounds after it was announced Missy would not be the recipient for the award. Instead, it went to Jennifer Lopez. Elliott wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t think she’ll be considered.

“Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled…I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards,” she wrote.

We can’t wait to see what she cooks up.

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Performance August 26th on @MTV I Thank you all again over 2 decades of support! If my heart could speak you would know how grateful I am🤗God knows I am humbled🙏🏾❤️ @Timbaland VA2up2Down pic.twitter.com/MHXWLL3aI0

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Premiere: DanteWuzHere Seeks Spiritual Solace In "Heaven Help Us" Video

In his powerful new video for "Heaven Help Us," singer DanteWuzHere speaks of a turbulent sociopolitical landscape where the future is in danger. While the message may seem especially resonant now with racist leaders and mass shootings, unfortunately, oppression is a timeless issue – and DanteWuzHere took inspiration from thoughtful legends before him when creating his new visuals.

"What I wanted to feel and convey with 'Heaven Help Us' was the same feeling I got when I heard songs like Prince's 'Sign O' The Times', Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On', Bob Marley's 'Get Up Stand Up' and Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation project as a whole," he told VIBE. "Focusing on the message while connecting it with the production, melodies and the visual. A statement piece with a vibe, a groove. Blending the lines between alternative, rock and R&B/soul music. Considering where society stands presently, I think it is important for artists to use their platform to not only have a good time, but to also educate and bring awareness to things that affect our lives and communities."

While DanteWuzHere looks for spiritual solace in the song's lyrics and choir background vocals, he also uses Christian imagery in the video: he wears a rosary over his face, and striking shots are taken around a cathedral.

"Visually, I wanted that glam rock of the '80s and '90s mixed with some hood rock star vibes. A performance and fashion story with bold statement pieces, and this beautiful cathedral as the backdrop," DanteWuzHere told VIBE, adding that he drew inspiration from Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Andre 3000 and Missy Elliott.

"I didn't want to come across as too preachy, this message and this visual is my plea to the world I see around me. Inequality is at max levels. Without getting into details, all you have to do is tune in to the news."

DanteWuzHere is currently working on his debut EP, Paradiso, with plans for a spring release. "Heaven Help Us" is available on streaming services.

B Free B Free
Detroit rapper B Free.
N/A

Puma Releases RS-X Hard Drive Sneakers With Detroit Rapper B Free

Puma has collaborated a lot with Detroit rappers in recent years, and now they've teamed up with 313 youngster B Free.

B Free has garnered buzz for his songs "Platinum Plus," and more recently "All Mine," which sees him trading melodic flows with Diggy Simmons. As a result, he's teamed with Puma to debut sneakers - the latest pair being the RS-X Hard Drive running shoe. The RS-X Hard Drive combines an 80s-inspired design with Puma's Running System (RS) Technology, which integrates cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The latest project isn't Puma's first collaboration with Detroit hip-hop style. Big Sean released an entire line of Puma apparel and sneakers last fall, and Detroit street rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed with Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owner and Distinct Life founder Rick Williams for a pair of purple Puma suedes.

Along with his deal with Puma, B Free is also working directly with the Detroit Pistons for the upcoming NBA season. He will be appearing in commercials, performing at home games, and claims the title as the official voice of the Pistons.

The Puma RS-X Hard Drive is available now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@pumasportstyle and myself teamed up to debut the new “RS-X Hard Drive“ shoes which were released on 08/01/2019! Let me know what y’all think of the shoes! #RS-XHardDrive | 📷: @marc_mill . . . . . . . . #officialbfree #bfree #puma #rsxharddrive #letmeknow #prodbybert #torrencejayy #triller #fox2 #detroitvseverybody #detroitbasketball #puma #pumacell #nbadraft #draftday #detroitpistons #pistons #detroit #newyork #la #forevergolden #menaceinparadise #crowdfreak #fmg #pumauproar #pumahoops #lostinparadise #freetroit

A post shared by B Free (@officialbfree) on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

