Pusha T Discusses The Removal Of His Verse From Rick Ross' Album

Pusha T set the Internet ablaze once again after a verse he recorded for Rick Ross' latest album Port Of Miami 2 was leaked. The verse, which was notably absent from the highly-anticipated LP, appeared to send more pointed shots at Drake.

“Crowns on these clowns it’s like you colored they nose,” he spits. “We talking skill set or popularity polls, When you speak truth to power your popularity grows..."

In a brief call to the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper briefly discussed his thoughts of having his verse removed from the recently-released album. There doesn't seem to be any bad blood.

“We here to rap, bro. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “We all have to do what we do best. I have to do what I do best. The next guy gotta do what he does best. It’s lanes for everybody... I'm okay man, It’s part of the game. I can’t complain about it, I mean at this stage in my career... hey! [laughs].”

When discussing the decision on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, Ross further amplified the statement that there's no problems between the parties who were involved with the original track.

“Both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture,” he said. “Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that. I got the record done. I got Wayne verse first and I got Push verse. I wanted to bring them together, either way, or at least spark that conversation.”