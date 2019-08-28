Pusha T Unites With Lauryn Hill For Powerful New Track 'Coming Home'

Lauryn Hill is the featured artist on Pusha T's previously-leaked track, "Coming Home." The song leaked earlier this summer, and now it has an official release.

According to the G.O.O.D Music artist, the song pertains to the removal of incarcerated individuals from behind bars due to the "outdated" Three Strikes drug law.

"This is way more than a song, it’s a movement!" Push wrote on Twitter. "We are doing everything in our power to bring home men and women trapped behind the wall... Check out http://thirdstrikecampaign.com/cominghome  to support and learn about the campaign."

Push also recently announced his partnership with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project, and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective. He donated $25,000 to assist in bringing lawyers to help victims who are serving life sentences.

Listen to the track above.

Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo is using his time in prison to further his education. The artist, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for gun and drug charges, received his GED this week.

The news was shared on his Instagram and conformed by The Fader on Tuesday (Aug 27). "Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through," a captioned photo on his Instagram account read. "Thanks wife, a ni**a just gained a lil weight a ni**a eating good that’s why."

The rising West Coast rapper career came to a halt in June 2018, when he was sentenced to a two-decade prison sentence on charges of drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, the rapper could be released fairly soon.

Information from the rapper, born Jason Jamal Jackson's inmate entry on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website declared last year he would be eligible for parole starting on September 19, 2020, a far cry from his original release date of May 31, 2038.

Greedo caught the attention of many with The Wolf of Wall Street project, as well as co-signs from Freddie Gibbs, Pnb Rock and Rich The Kid. He also earned some frowns from critics with his opinions about J. Cole and Tupac Shakur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through 👨🏾‍🎓 Thanks wife 💍 A nigga just gained a lil weight a nigga eating good that’s why

A post shared by 03 Greedo (@03greedo) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song
inger Joe Lewis Thomas arrives at the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

There's just something about Joe's velvet and soulful voice that catches the ear and the heart. It's why a good number of his songs like "I Wanna Know" and "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" are still in heavy R&B rotation. It's also why many fans were outraged when they didn't hear his voice welcome them to the season 6 premiere of Power last week.

"Big Rich Town" by 50 Cent and Joe has been the theme song of the hit show since its creation in 2014 until the entertainer released the remix this month with Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. While there's nothing wrong with Songz's vocals, fans are comfortable with Joe's version of the song, which caused a hilarious social media uproar over the weekend.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), Joe finally responded to all of the memes and fan love for his version on social media. "All in favor say I! FANS HAVE A LOT OF #Power," he said. "Y'all are amazing! Will hit y'all once I'm settled in Africa. @50cent - ALL LOVE. We made a classic."

50 Cent joked about changing the theme song back to Joe's version after the uproar. "These motherf**kers talking about Trey Songz, all haven't bought a Joe CD in years and yall wanna talk about Trey Songz," he joked. "Trey did that as a favor to me. I'm a have to put it back the way it was."

Which version do you like better? Take a listen to both and enjoy the jokes below.

Ummm, who told them to remix the theme song? Let this be a one time thing. Change that shit back by next week #Power #PowerTV

— Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) August 25, 2019

Me when the new POWER theme song came on. pic.twitter.com/0is3lA2icl

— LEWIS (@theonevjl_vj) August 25, 2019

Me to the person who decided to change the #Power theme song pic.twitter.com/LJe2zvz2jj

— Aaliyah Jay (@AaliyahJay) August 26, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SoulBounce (@soul.bounce) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHUR FM (@whurfm) on Aug 28, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Facts if it ait broke dont try to fix it #power #powerthemesong #theme #song #jesshilarious #lol #50cent #50

A post shared by Vaughn Gray (@champfitring) on Aug 28, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💜Tiffany Danielle 💜 (@mommyofjaylani88) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Aug 26, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I can’t even watch the show again without getting annoyed every time I hear @treysongz bring back Joe! Love u Trey but this was not for u boo! #powerthemesong #power #joevoicematters

A post shared by Rachel Rouzan (@creolediva) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ash (@ashleigh_edwina) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

 

H.E.R. Treated Fans To New Song "Anti" At The MTV VMAs

Whether we're judging by vocals or performance or both, it's clear that H.E.R. can do no wrong. Last night at the 2019 MTV Video Awards (Aug. 26), the rapidly rising singer-songwriter and instrumentalist flexed all three of her talents for all the world to see with a performance of a brand new song.

The single, dubbed "Anti," finds H.E.R. in all substance mode, where she uses pointed lyricism to immediately push to societal ills that trigger hatred of others and hatred of self to the forefront. As far as wardrobe, the graphic tees donned by both herself and her dancers and singers took aim at sexism, brutality, racism, and bullying.

The singer, born Gabi Wilson, also delivered another empowering musical performance of "The Lord Is Coming" alongside YBN Cordae at the 2019 BET Awards at the top of the summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The energy at the @vmas was crazy! Dream come true! #VMAs

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

Earlier this year at Coachella, H.E.R. also debuted another new song from her forthcoming untitled LP. The songbird still has yet to offer concrete details on the arrival of this new album but we're already sure it'll be well worth the wait.

Watch that new song below and her VMAs performance up top.

