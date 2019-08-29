Pusha T Speaks At Harvard University
Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Pusha T Announces Prison Reform Campaign That Aims To Combat The Three Strikes Law

August 29, 2019 - 12:41 pm by Richy Rosario

“In this project you will hear people sentenced to life in prison for marijuana. You will read about drug runners who got life."

With the release of his new song “Coming Home” featuring Lauryn Hill, Pusha T is taking advantage of its momentum to promote a new initiative titled Third Strike Campaign.

The enterprise is designed to help free those who are serving life in prison under the three-strikes drug law, which was passed in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton. The law mandates that anyone with a violent felony and two other convictions might serve a life sentence.

In 2015, Clinton admitted to regretting the implementation of the law because it contributed to the overpopulation of jails and prisons. "I signed a bill that made the problem worse and I want to admit it," he said, reports BBC.

Pusha T hopes the new initiative will make a change and free those who have been affected. According to The Fader, he teamed up with lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody and he donated $25,000 to begin the program.

“In this project, you will hear people sentenced to life in prison for marijuana. You will read about drug runners who got life. You will see people who had never spent a single day in prison before their life sentence,” reads the campaign's website. “You will also read about the judges who—powerless from the bench—disagreed with the law. We hope these stories will help you decide whether the 3 Strikes Drug Law is fair.”

You can learn more about the initiative and donate here.

In This Story:

Popular

Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

From the Web

More on Vibe

Demarcus Cousins 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Ezra Shaw

DeMarcus Cousins Facing Warrant For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Police in Mobile, Alabama have issued a domestic violence warrant for the arrest of Laker’s player, DeMarcus Cousins, after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in his ex-girlfriend’s head. Cousins, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree harassing communications, per the city’s Municipal Court website.

Authorities are hoping that Cousins will turn himself in to police. The NBA player could face up to three months behind bars, but a jail stint is unlikely.

Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a report with the Mobile Police Department last week. In a phone recording obtained by TMZ Sports, Cousins is allegedly heard threatening West because she wouldn’t allow their 7-year-old son to attend his wedding in Atlanta the following day. The NBA and Lakers organization are reportedly investigating the supposed incident. West has previously filed for protection of abuse from Cousins, AL.com reports.

Cousins, a native of Mobile, signed a one-season contract with the Lakers last month, after playing a season with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to joining the Warriors roster, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Continue Reading
Paul Mooney NY: Screening and Party for "That's What I Am Talking About"
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images for TV Land

Paul Mooney Cancels Comedy Show Amid Rumor About Richard Pryor's Son

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney canceled an upcoming gig in Atlanta and will reportedly be taking time off, amid allegations that he slept with Richard Pryor’s son years ago, which he has denied.

The 78-year-old comedian pulled out of his performance at the ATL Comedy Theater Wednesday (Aug. 28) “due to health reasons,” according to a sign on the venue’s door. The venue’s owner will offer full refunds and free tickets for future shows, TMZ reports.

Pryor’s former security guard, Rashon Khan, brought the Mooney allegation to light in a recent interview. "There is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney,” a rep for the comedian said.

The younger Pryor, now 58 years old, confirmed the story but did not name Mooney. “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ‘80s,” he told TMZ earlier in the week. When asked if the sexual relationship was “consensual” Pryor Jr. replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He added, “I really have nothing to say at all about the situation.”

Khan claimed that the elder Pryor, who died in 2005, contemplated putting a $1 million bounty on Mooney’s head.

Mooney's first professional job in comedy was writing for Pryor Sr., and the two remained best friends well into the ‘90s. Mooney however did not attend Pryor's funeral.

Continue Reading
kim-kanye-free-asap-1563454970
Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Shares Tracklist Of Potential Kanye West Album ‘Jesus Is King’

Is Kanye West going gospel? Kim Kardashian tweeted what appears to be a tracklist and release date of  Ye's upcoming album seemingly titled, Jesus Is King.

According to the tweet, Jesus Is King features a dozen songs with religious titles like, “God Is,” “Baptized,” “ Wake the Dead,” and “ Sweet Jesus.”  The project is scheduled for a Sept. 27 release date, and it looks like an open Bible is placed next to the list of song titles.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZmGvtN7o7C

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2019

Provided that the cryptic tweet is indeed the name of West’s new album, fans are wondering if that means his Yandhi LP is officially scrapped, especially after songs from the album recently leaked online. Furthermore, given the religious theme of the songs roster, there’s a possibility that Jesus Is King could be considered a gospel album.

If so, this won’t be the first time that Yeezy spread religion doctrine through music what with his 2004 single “Jesus Walks,” and the gospel vibe of “Ultralight Beam” off The Life of Pablo. Additionally, West has been  focused on religion after a year of outbursts and backlash over his affiliation with Donald Trump. The father of four, who reportedly wants to open his own church, hosts a weekly Sunday Service at his Calabasas, Calif. estate.

West has even taken Sunday Service on the road, most recently performing at a Dayton, Ohio charity block party hosted by Dave Chappelle in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in the Midwestern city last month.

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

News

1d ago

Thanks To Black Twitter's Influence, Popeyes Is Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

Music News

3d ago

Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs