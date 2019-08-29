Pusha T Announces Prison Reform Campaign That Aims To Combat The Three Strikes Law

“In this project you will hear people sentenced to life in prison for marijuana. You will read about drug runners who got life."

With the release of his new song “Coming Home” featuring Lauryn Hill, Pusha T is taking advantage of its momentum to promote a new initiative titled Third Strike Campaign.

The enterprise is designed to help free those who are serving life in prison under the three-strikes drug law, which was passed in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton. The law mandates that anyone with a violent felony and two other convictions might serve a life sentence.

In 2015, Clinton admitted to regretting the implementation of the law because it contributed to the overpopulation of jails and prisons. "I signed a bill that made the problem worse and I want to admit it," he said, reports BBC.

Pusha T hopes the new initiative will make a change and free those who have been affected. According to The Fader, he teamed up with lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody and he donated $25,000 to begin the program.

“In this project, you will hear people sentenced to life in prison for marijuana. You will read about drug runners who got life. You will see people who had never spent a single day in prison before their life sentence,” reads the campaign's website. “You will also read about the judges who—powerless from the bench—disagreed with the law. We hope these stories will help you decide whether the 3 Strikes Drug Law is fair.”

You can learn more about the initiative and donate here.