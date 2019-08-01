R. Kelly Calls His Alleged Victims 'Disgruntled Groupies' In Legal Docs
R. Kelly is still in jail, but he’s doing and saying whatever he can to shift the tides in his favor. His lawyers say that the allegations against him– which have been following him for 25 years– are not true. Additionally, Kelly and his legal team say that the women alleging they were taken advantage of by the musician are “groupies.”
According to recently filed docs, Kelly’s lawyer Douglas Anton claims that “the government is trying to paint a picture of a nefarious pattern, but it all amounts to ‘five disgruntled groupies, not all of which are alleged to be underage, who now show groupie remorse so many years later and only after a TV Show and an aggressive, vocal Cook County prosecutor makes a public cry for 'victims come forth,' tell your story and be famous."
Kelly was denied bail a few weeks ago after his latest arrest for a slew of new federal sex crime charges, including sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His crisis manager Darrell Johnson recently stepped down from his position.