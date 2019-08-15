rkelly-no-court-appearence-cook-county
R.Kelly "Refused Transport" And Didn't Appear In Court

August 15, 2019 - 1:09 pm by Shenequa Golding

"Suffice it to say that the Marshals Service said moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking,”

R.Kelly was a no show inside a Cook County courtroom in regards to the string of sexual abuse charges leveled against him.

The 52-year-old singer reportedly "refused transport" from the federal lockup in downtown Chicago to the Leighton Criminal Court Building Thursday morning. (Aug. 15)

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg said the U.S. Marshall Service has expressed frustration about transporting the singer. However, Greenberg didn't go into details while in court. “Suffice it to say that the Marshals Service said moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking.”

Kelly was indicted by federal prosecutors for allegedly setting up sexual encounters with minors and then conspiring to cover it up. In February, Cook County officials were the first to charge him with sexual abuse of women, three of which were minors.

In July, New York prosecutors charged Kelly with one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sex trafficking across state lines. There are five alleged victims in the New York indictment including a reported three girls.

The singer-songwriter was arrested in Chicago on July 12 and has been held without bond at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The singer has remained in solitary confinement, and according to his lawyer is miserable.

"He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation,” Greenberg said.

