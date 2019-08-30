Rick Ross Says Past Seizures Were Partly Due To Codeine Usage

Rick Ross’ memoir, Hurricanes, will be available on Sept. 3, but ahead of its release the Florida native is sharing a gripping passage from the book. In an interview with People, the “Hustlin'” rapper shared that his past seizures were partly due to consuming large amounts of codeine.

In order to get a handle of stress, Ross said he abused the drug to the point where it began to affect his health. “When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some sh*t,” he said. “But it was more like, ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’”

The 43-year-old entertainer also revealed that he combined codeine with other substances and unspecified drugs. “That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting,” he admitted. “[I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

Since 2011, Ross’ seizures have been documented. At one time, he said he boarded a plane and encountered an episode. Then in 2018, he experienced another seizure before a New York City show which solidified his plans to change his diet. “I cut the sodas out and I drink a lot more water," he said. "That, adding in some vegetables and I get a lot more rest.”