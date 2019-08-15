Rick Ross Explains Why He Referenced Nicki Minaj On "Apple Of My Eye"

The people involved in headline news this week as it pertains to hip-hop are wasting no time in clearing the air. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Rick Ross addressed Nicki Minaj's recent comments on The Joe Budden Podcast, concerning her name-drop on Ross' "Apple of My Eye" song (2017).

According to Minaj, after a meeting with former President Barack Obama and other rappers, Ross sent a text to Meek Mill stating that she's "a keeper." Previously, Ross recorded "Apple of My Eye" where he rapped about telling Mill to distance himself from Minaj. The pair were in a relationship at the time. To that instance, Ross explained his stance.

"If somebody went in to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise," he began. "Me personally, she was around me a few times. But other than that she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don't know and what she may not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position that was a very fragile role and it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain't what I tried to make it to, but when I seen it go sour, it's easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn't, they're lying."

Prior to discussing Minaj's recent statements, Ross also addressed if he would have a conversation with Birdman. On that same album (Rather You Than Me), Ross called out the Cash Money leader for his business practices concerning Lil Wayne.

"The record I wrote, 'Idols Become Rivals,' it was really genuine, it was really out of love for really seeing what the homies was dealing with and it was just a way of me tugging his shirt because I know he's somebody he respect same way he knows he's somebody I respect," he said. "Have we spoken, no. May we ever speak again, we may not. But the love and respect I got for Wayne, the love and respect I got for Drake, I'm through speaking on them, it ain't like it's no goofy sh*t, it ain't no clown sh*t that we're just doing."

Ross also discussed his forthcoming memoir, Hurricanes, his new album Port of Miami 2, and offering his home as one of the locations for Coming to America's sequel.

Watch the full interview below.