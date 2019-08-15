2019 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rick Ross Explains Why He Referenced Nicki Minaj On "Apple Of My Eye"

August 15, 2019 - 12:52 pm by VIBE Staff

"If somebody went in to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise."

The people involved in headline news this week as it pertains to hip-hop are wasting no time in clearing the air. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Rick Ross addressed Nicki Minaj's recent comments on The Joe Budden Podcast, concerning her name-drop on Ross' "Apple of My Eye" song (2017).

According to Minaj, after a meeting with former President Barack Obama and other rappers, Ross sent a text to Meek Mill stating that she's "a keeper." Previously, Ross recorded "Apple of My Eye" where he rapped about telling Mill to distance himself from Minaj. The pair were in a relationship at the time. To that instance, Ross explained his stance.

"If somebody went in to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise," he began. "Me personally, she was around me a few times. But other than that she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don't know and what she may not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position that was a very fragile role and it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain't what I tried to make it to, but when I seen it go sour, it's easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn't, they're lying."

Prior to discussing Minaj's recent statements, Ross also addressed if he would have a conversation with Birdman. On that same album (Rather You Than Me), Ross called out the Cash Money leader for his business practices concerning Lil Wayne.

"The record I wrote, 'Idols Become Rivals,' it was really genuine, it was really out of love for really seeing what the homies was dealing with and it was just a way of me tugging his shirt because I know he's somebody he respect same way he knows he's somebody I respect," he said. "Have we spoken, no. May we ever speak again, we may not. But the love and respect I got for Wayne, the love and respect I got for Drake, I'm through speaking on them, it ain't like it's no goofy sh*t, it ain't no clown sh*t that we're just doing."

Ross also discussed his forthcoming memoir, Hurricanes, his new album Port of Miami 2, and offering his home as one of the locations for Coming to America's sequel.

Watch the full interview below.

In This Story:

Popular

Nicki Minaj Addresses Rick Ross During 'Joe Budden Podcast' Interview

From the Web

More on Vibe

Mark-Denny-10-milion-NYC
YouTube/112BK

Mark Denny Lands Nearly $10 Million In NYC Settlement After False Imprisonment

In December 1987, Mark Denny's life changed at the age of 17 when he was accused alongside three other men,  of a robbery and rape of an 18-year-old woman in Brooklyn, NY. Two years later he was wrongfully convicted of sodomy, coercion, rape, and robbery. He was sentenced to close to 57 years in prison, as reported by the New York Post.

After being exonerated in December 2017 by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, Denny has another reason to celebrate–he will be awarded a $9.75M settlement. The quiet agreement comes thanks to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who avoided a possible $50M lawsuit against the City and the NYPD. After the alleged cops framed Denny, as stated in records received by The Post. 

After taking his case to The Innocence Project, the Kings County DA Conviction Review Unit, it was determined that Denny was not present at the scene of the crime. He also claims NYPD detectives "fabricated evidence and failed to check his alibi".

On (May 24) Denny signed "general release" papers to surrender his rights to sue the city as well as hold it liable for his arrest and incarceration.

"It was in the best interest of the city to settle pre-litigation," says spokesperson from Stringer's office, Hazel Crampton-Hays.

NYPD and the city Law department have declined to comment on the settlement.

Continue Reading
Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, And CEO Van Jones Launch The Reform Alliance With Founding Partners
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance

Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Available On Most Streaming Platforms

In 1996, Jay-Z released his debut studio album Reasonable Doubt. Twenty-three years later, the Brooklyn native's widely-celebrated project finds a new home on several streaming services. Since 2015, Reasonable Doubt was solely available on TIDAL.

On Friday (Aug. 16), the billionaire's independent distribution company, Equity Distribution, announced the decision that allows the soundscape to be streamed on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster, Slacker, SoundCloud, Tesla, iTunes, Google Play Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music Premium. Spotify and Apple Music aren't listed in the deal.

"Reasonable Doubt is one of the preeminent albums in history and we're thrilled to distribute this classic body of work to music lovers worldwide," Krystian Santini, president of Equity Distribution, said in a statement. "This is a landmark milestone for Equity Distribution and we look forward to continuing to expand our platform and collaborate with talented artists from different backgrounds." Equity Distribution also allows artists to share their projects while remaining the sole owner of their masters.

'Reasonable Doubt' is the debut studio album by #JAYZ @s_c_ released on June 25th 1996, by Roc-A-Fella Records. Today, 'Reasonable Doubt' is distributed by #EQDistro. What’s your favorite record from the album? Footage courtesy of @TIDAL https://t.co/maQg1GryJD pic.twitter.com/umWlsADEr7

— EQDistro (@EQDistro) August 16, 2019

Dubbed an album that Jay-Z said "literally saved my life," the 14-track body of music boasts singles like "Can't Knock the Hustle," "Ain't No Ni**a," "Dead Presidents II," and other melodies like "Can I Live," "Regrets," and "22 Two's." According to photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured the album's cover, Reasonable Doubt was originally titled Heir to the Throne. In a 1997 interview that resurfaced around the album's 20th anniversary, Jay-Z explained how the title came to be.

“We named the album Reasonable Doubt because you know, with anything you do in life, people will judge you," he said. "Whether it be interviews or radio or whatever you do in life people will judge you. The album is like basically on trial. You either going to like it or you don’t.”

This album literally saved my life........ I can't thank you all enough.

— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 25, 2016

Continue Reading
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Press Room
Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, Kehlani And More Shout Out Normani For 'Motivation' Video

Normani is ready to show the world who she is. The former Fifth Harmony member's video for her latest single "Motivation" features pleasant touches of 2000s nostalgia, paying homage to videos by Beyonce, Britney Spears and more. Besides the nostalgia, the Internet hasn't been able to get over the sheer fire emitted from the 23-year-old.

Throughout the Dave Meyers-directed video, Normani performs choreography with ease, doing not just hip-hop, but does turns, flips and splits. Superstars such as Kelly Rowland, Kehlani, Lizzo and more have been singing her praises since the video dropped in the wee hours of Aug. 16. Check out some reactions below.

all i want to see on my timeline today is @Normani. please&thank you!

— Ella Mai (@ellamai) August 16, 2019

Houston girls are just..... 😗👌🏾

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 16, 2019

I’m just gonna keep eating these jalapeño chips and kit kat bar while watching Normani kill every moment in her video. Now give her, her things. All of em’. Chocolate girls doing it. Society just funny actin’.

— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) August 16, 2019

sooo proud to be a woman rn. we doing the damn thing 👏🏽👏🏽

— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) August 15, 2019

i love this normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES. 😈

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019

this is that shit i want my daughter to have posters of in her room type shit

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019

this is that shit i want my daughter to have posters of in her room type shit

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 16, 2019

Let me be your Motivation!! Loved it babe!! https://t.co/wiid5g7rqM

— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2019

wowwwwwwwwwwwww @Normani is THE girl. THEEEEEE girl. Bye! https://t.co/bp3lDmj9dD

— h (@halsey) August 16, 2019

Somebody find me a damn gate to climb!!!!!! @Normani #Motivation pic.twitter.com/mT56V0k5R0

— Isis King (@MsIsisKing) August 16, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

New Releases

16h ago

New Music Friday: Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Quality Control, A$AP Ferg and more

Lists

8h ago

6 Pop Culture Tributes In Normani's Jam-Packed "Motivation" Video

News

1d ago

J. Cole Advocates For The NFL To Reinstate Colin Kaepernick