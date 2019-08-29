Sasha Obama Will Reportedly Attend College At The University Of Michigan

According to reports and on-campus spottings, former First Daughter Sasha Obama is continuing her studies at the University Of Michigan.

Per Detroit News, the younger of Barack and Michelle's two daughters was seen attending freshman orientation and was reportedly seen again this week accompanied by members of Secret Service.

"I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me," a student reportedly told the publication. "I said, 'Excuse me.' It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes."

"Sasha Obama is enrolled for classes that start Tuesday, The Detroit News has learned, which puts her on a path different from her family members: attending a public Big Ten university instead of seeking an Ivy League education," the publication continues. Her older sister Malia is about to enter her third year at Harvard University, which both of her parents attended for law school.

UM Spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald declined to comment on Obama's enrollment, however, it appears that students who have spotted her are excited that she decided to become a Wolverine.