Sasha Obama Will Reportedly Attend College At The University Of Michigan

August 29, 2019 - 9:52 am by VIBE

According to reports and on-campus spottings, former First Daughter Sasha Obama is continuing her studies at the University Of Michigan.

Per Detroit News, the younger of Barack and Michelle's two daughters was seen attending freshman orientation and was reportedly seen again this week accompanied by members of Secret Service.

"I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me," a student reportedly told the publication. "I said, 'Excuse me.' It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes."

"Sasha Obama is enrolled for classes that start Tuesday, The Detroit News has learned, which puts her on a path different from her family members: attending a public Big Ten university instead of seeking an Ivy League education," the publication continues. Her older sister Malia is about to enter her third year at Harvard University, which both of her parents attended for law school.

UM Spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald declined to comment on Obama's enrollment, however, it appears that students who have spotted her are excited that she decided to become a Wolverine.

marijuana-leaf-
Justin Sullivan

New York State Officially Decriminalizes Marijuana

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter Wednesday (Aug. 28) to announce a New York State law has gone into effect which will decriminalize the use of marijuana.

“Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all,” Cuomo's statement read.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process.”

Under the new law, New York resident with low-level marijuana convictions will have their records wiped.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services estimates 14,000 people from all five boroughs, and 11,000 across the state will qualify under the new law.

Also, marijuana possession under two ounces will be a violation, not a criminal offense. A fine of $50 will be given for those possessing less than one ounce, while those with one to two ounces will be fined the maximum of  $200.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Remix Nominated For CMA Award

Despite originally being deemed “not country enough” by charts standards, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” is now nominated for a Country Music Association Award.

The longest-running No. 1 hit in American music history is up for a win at this year’s CMAs. It is nominated in the “Musical Event Of The Year” category. Both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are nominated together, and are up against names such as Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

“Old Town Road” was the No. 1 song in the country for 19 straight weeks. Last week, it dropped out of the top spot, and currently sits at No. 4. He recently won a Video Music Award for “Song Of The Year.”

The 20-year-old is now shifting his focus to the other songs from his 7 EP, named “Panini.” He recently promised Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers a spot on the inevitable remix. He performed the aforementioned track for the very first time at the VMAs earlier this week (Monday, Aug. 26).

The #CMAawards MUSICAL EVENT of the Year nominees are... "All My Favorite People" "Brand New Man" "Dive Bar" "Old Town Road (Remix)" "What Happens In A Small Town" pic.twitter.com/h7RI2ytFzv

— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 28, 2019

Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones
Getty Images

Dave Chappelle Comments On Michael Jackson Accusers In Standup Special

Dave Chappelle is under fire for discrediting Michael Jackson's accusers in his new Netflix standup special, Sticks & Stones.

The legendary comedian tackles several celebrities and the controversies they've faced as of late, such as R. Kelly's sex trafficking charges and Louis C.K.'s masturbation controversy. He also comments on Michael Jackson's accusers and their claims made in the Leaving Neverland special on HBO.

“If somebody come up to me like, ‘Dave, Dave, Chris Brown just beat up Rihanna!’ I’d be like, ‘Well, what did she do?’ ‘Dave! Michael Jackson was molesting children!’ Well, what were those kids wearing at the time?’” he said in the special."But you know what, even if he did do it … it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives. But it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?”

James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were featured in Leaving Neverland, commented on Chappelle's set, stating,"He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us.”

The world seems split on the accusations discussed in the doc. While many radio stations have boycotted the King of Pop, others have continued to praise and defend the late musician.

