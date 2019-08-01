selena-quintanilla-hologram-tribute-compressed-1508245518-compressed-1515683178-343x480-1564687679 selena-quintanilla-hologram-tribute-compressed-1508245518-compressed-1515683178-343x480-1564687679
Getty Images

Selena Mural To Be Placed In Late Singer's Texas Neighborhood

August 1, 2019 - 4:38 pm by Richy Rosario

Selena's legacy continues.

A new mural of Selena was unveiled in the late singer’s neighborhood of Molina in Corpus Christi, Texas, The Corpus Christi Caller Times reports. The artwork was made by New York-based artist San Singueza and covers an original mural painted by students of nearby West Oso High School in 1995.

The revamped mural features three different images of the late singer, each painted in watercolors with the phrase, “The goal isn’t to live forever … the goal is to create something that will,” alongside Selena’s signature. This project was reportedly financed by the singer's family.

The old painting, which featured a picture of the singer with the phrase, “Always In Our Hearts,” began to show signs of discoloration. Residents of the area pointed out that the 23-year-old portrait needed a makeover.

“Having to see it wear down after all the years,” said Eric Lee Tunchez, a resident who lives around the corner where Selena grew up. “It saddened me and made me want to do something about it.”

