Simone Biles Ties Gymnast Record For Most U.S. National Titles, Performs Two Historic Skills

What a blessing it is to say we’re living in a time where we get to witness history being made.

Simone Biles tied the record for the most national titles in U.S. gymnastics history last night (Aug. 11), bringing the Texas talents’ overall wins to six. She is the second woman in history to accomplish this, after Clara Schroth-Lomady.

During the 2019 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, MO, the 22-year-old also made history as the first woman to successfully land a triple-double on the floor exercise, as well as the first woman to land a double-double off of the balance beam. If she successfully lands those skills during a World Championship, she will have a total of four skills called the “Biles” in the Gymnastics Code Of Points, the competitive gymnastics rulebook and scoring system.

After some uncharacteristic mistakes during night one of the competition, Biles was able to shake it off and deliver as she knows she can. Her combined, two-night total was nearly five points higher than the gymnast who won the silver medal, Suni Lee.

“I feel I haven’t been as confident on bars this year as I was last year,” she said. “To finally do a good routine like I can do it, I was really happy. I was very happy and the last event, so I was like, ‘Thank God we’re done.'”

Watch her incredible routines below.