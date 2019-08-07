Creepy And Kooky: Snoop Dogg Will Voice Cousin It In New 'Addams Family' Movie

Snoop Dogg is about to become creepy and kooky. The Doggfather himself is lending his vocal talents to the role of Cousin It in the animated re-telling of The Addams Family.

The film, which finds the family moving to New Jersey, additionally stars Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Bette Midler (Grandmama) and many more.

According to the trailer, Cousin It is a cane-toting pimp, who is first seen driving down the street to Snoop's Pharrell-produced hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." The trailer also seems to include a song from Quavo of Migos.

The film releases on Oct. 11. Check out the trailer above.