Theo Wargo

Spike Lee On Trump: "Why Are We Still Asking If This Guy Is A White Supremacist?"

August 21, 2019 - 1:12 pm by Shenequa Golding

Donning a 1619 hat, the Academy Award winning director questions why some are still in the dark about the president

A week after The New York Times published their widely praised 1619 editorial, Spike Lee sat with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss race and slavery in America.

The outspoken Oscar winner has never been shy about his disapproval of Donald Trump and wonders why three years into his presidency, people are still questioning the president's actions.

"Respectfully, why are we still asking if this guy is a white supremacist? I mean, it's not even a question anymore," the BlacKkKlansman director said.

The 62-year-old spoke of the Muslim ban, Trump's derogatory comments about Mexicans and his inability to denounce the Neo-Nazis, Alt-Right and white supremacists who participated in the 2017 "Unite The Right" Charlottesville rally.

"He can't make a decision between what's right and wrong? What's love and hate? He's going to be on the wrong side of history and that's going to be the first thing that's attached to him, that quote," Lee said referring to Trump's "very fine people" on both sides statement.

Cooper reflected on the march and admitted he was surprised at how brazen many were with their beliefs.

"Maybe I was stupid and nieve, but I was shocked to see all these, you know, whatever age they were people, totally fine showing their faces chanting 'Jews will not replace us' 'Blood and soil' Carrying Tiki torches," he said. "They're not even hiding."

"That's because the guy in the White House gave them the dog whistle to 'come on out!' " Lee said.

eric-garner-protest
Yana Paskova

Daniel Pantaleo Has Been Fired From NYPD

Five years after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo placed Eric Garner in a banned chokehold, officials announced Monday afternoon (August 19) that he's been fired from the force.

"This is my decision and noting there was no pressure from City Hall. Mayor de Blasio," Police Commissioner James O'Neil said."

O'Neil continued: “If I had been in Officer Pantaleo’s situation I may have made similar mistakes. Being a police officer is one of the hardest jobs in the world.”

On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner stood outside of Staten Island convenience store and reportedly sold loose cigarettes, also known as loosies, when he was surrounded by several officers. Pantaleo then placed Garner in a chokehold taking him to the ground as he yelled 11 times "I can't breathe."

The fatal encounter was recorded on cell phone footage by Ramsey Orta and shortly after went viral. Garner's final words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry heard all throughout the nation as many took to the streets to protest the ongoing tensions of police brutality between law enforcement and minority communities.

Pantaleo's termination comes after The New York Times reported NYPD administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Orta's video and Garner's autopsy showed "overwhelming" proof Pantaleo used the banned chokehold.

The Times also reported that Pantaleo's use of the banned maneuver "fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."

Shortly after the press conference, news of Pantaleo's termination began to trend on Twitter. New York Attorney General Letitia James said this

For over 5 years, the Garner family & communities across the country have waited for justice in the death of Eric Garner.

With the termination of Officer Pantaleo, today some semblance of justice is finally being served.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019

In memory of Eric Garner and the countless others who have unjustly lost their lives, we will continue to fight for reforms to fix our broken criminal justice system and ensure that all of our communities feel safe.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019

 

new-jersey-woman-sets-mans-house-on-fire
Kevork Djansezian

Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep

A New Jersey woman is being held without bond after police say she set a man's house on fire for falling asleep after the two planned a wee-morning hour sexual rendezvous.

According to The New York Daily News, Taija Russell, 29, received a text message from the unidentified man to come over and have sex. However, the gentlemen caller fell asleep prior to her arrival. Russell reportedly called him eight times and when he didn't respond she grew irate and texted: "I see you wanna die." As well as “You wasted my money to come out here.”

Russell then went to a nearby gas station in Woodbury, N.J., and purchased lighter fluid and a lighter and started a fire at the man's home with him inside.

The victim was able to escape wearing only his T-shirt that was reportedly covered in soot. He then ran to a nearby police station at about 4:30 AM to get help.

Law enforcement said the man's home and his furnishings were completely destroyed, however, firefighters were able to save his dog. Russell was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 13) on arson and attempted murder charges.

james-reardon-jr-arrested-threatening-shooting-jewish-center
Mahoning County Jail

Ohio Racist Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting At Jewish Community Center

An Ohio man was arrested for making threats against a local Jewish community center.

According to reports, local law enforcement became aware of James Reardon Jr., on July 11 after he posted an Instagram video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle. Sirens and screams could be heard in the background and officials said the 20-year-old tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in the post.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said the video prompted an urgent and swift investigation into Reardon.

"That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation, because of the way the world is," he said.

Reardon has branded himself a white nationalist and anti-Semite. He also reportedly attended  2017's "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the weekend, the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force raided Reardon's home and located a cache of guns, ammunition and other weapons including a gas mask and bulletproof armor.

Eleven men and women were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October just an hour away from the community center in question. Increased security has been offered to the Jewish center prior to Reardon's arrest and will remain until further notice.

"This is a person that has declared himself as a white nationalist. With the hate crimes and everything else going on, we want to make sure we do our part to make sure this person was taken off the streets very quickly," D’Egidio said.

Reardon is being held n $250,000 bond. He's charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

