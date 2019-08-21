Spike Lee On Trump: "Why Are We Still Asking If This Guy Is A White Supremacist?"

Donning a 1619 hat, the Academy Award winning director questions why some are still in the dark about the president

A week after The New York Times published their widely praised 1619 editorial, Spike Lee sat with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss race and slavery in America.

The outspoken Oscar winner has never been shy about his disapproval of Donald Trump and wonders why three years into his presidency, people are still questioning the president's actions.

"Respectfully, why are we still asking if this guy is a white supremacist? I mean, it's not even a question anymore," the BlacKkKlansman director said.

The 62-year-old spoke of the Muslim ban, Trump's derogatory comments about Mexicans and his inability to denounce the Neo-Nazis, Alt-Right and white supremacists who participated in the 2017 "Unite The Right" Charlottesville rally.

"He can't make a decision between what's right and wrong? What's love and hate? He's going to be on the wrong side of history and that's going to be the first thing that's attached to him, that quote," Lee said referring to Trump's "very fine people" on both sides statement.

Cooper reflected on the march and admitted he was surprised at how brazen many were with their beliefs.

"Maybe I was stupid and nieve, but I was shocked to see all these, you know, whatever age they were people, totally fine showing their faces chanting 'Jews will not replace us' 'Blood and soil' Carrying Tiki torches," he said. "They're not even hiding."

"That's because the guy in the White House gave them the dog whistle to 'come on out!' " Lee said.