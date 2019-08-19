Stephen Curry To Sponsor Golf Team At Howard University

This marks the first time in decades that Howard University will establish a Division 1 golf team.

While the regular NBA season is on vacation until the late fall, Stephen Curry is still keeping his mindset in sports mode with this latest news. According to The Washington Post, the three-time NBA champion announced a sponsorship that’ll establish a Division I golf team at Howard University. It’s the first of its kind for the HBCU.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to expose students to a game that oftentimes is played as business deals are decided and a game that generations of families can play together,” the Washington, D.C.-based university's President Wayne A.I. Frederick said. There will be a men’s and women’s golf team, which was partly inspired by a conversation Curry had with a student during the screening of Emanuel at the university in January. “To hear somebody as passionate about the game as I was, all the while still pursuing their education at Howard…impacted me,” Curry said.

The father-of-three established an endowed fund that’ll allocate a seven-figure contribution to preserving the golf teams. The donation will be spread out over six years. “No matter where you come from or what socioeconomic background you had, we all were that kid once upon a time that was just excited about finding out who they were as a person through athletics,” Curry said.

Students recruited for the team will also have to complete a volunteer program with Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. foundation. The golf team’s formation can span a year from enlisting a coach to filling its roster. Washington D.C.’s Langston Golf Course, which is known as the city's historically black-owned golf course, might serve as practice grounds for the student-athletes.

“I was blessed at a young age that we could afford to play,” Curry said. “I just think about how many kids, especially from underserved communities, have the talent to play but just don’t have the funds or the resources.” Howard University's administration believe the school's Division II golf team ended its run in the 1970s.