kenneth-thomas-bowen-mugshot kenneth-thomas-bowen-mugshot
Courtesy of Clayton County Police

Suspected Serial Rapist Was Hired As An Atlanta Police Recruit In 2018

August 28, 2019 - 2:18 pm by Shenequa Golding

"We are in a safer state today because of Kenneth Bowen's arrest."

A suspected serial rapist who was hired as a police recruit in Atlanta was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 27) after DNA evidence linked him to seven assaults and one sexual battery.

During a press conference, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts took responsibility for hiring 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III last year.

Bowen "was hired, by me, in June of 2018, and he was also terminated by me on Sept. 12, 2018." Roberts said. "He was removed from this agency during the academy process for being absent without leave. During the internal investigation, he was untruthful, which caused me to separate him from this agency."

The chief explained Bowen was scheduled to attend academy training and didn't arrive on time. When a superior questioned, Bowen reportedly said he was 30 minutes away. He didn't arrive for another three or four hours. When questioned about his whereabouts, Bowen didn't have a solid alibi.

"Had he not attempted to join the ranks of the Clayton County Police Department, it's questionable as to when we would have apprehended him," Roberts said.

The chief made it clear that Roberts was a recruit and "never a certified police officer with this agency."

The department caught onto Bowen after reviewing 911 calls about a suspicious people. Clayton County Police Lt. Tom Reimers said most of Bowen's alleged attacks took place within a two-mile radius of his home.

"We reviewed those calls and looked for names and the calls to see if perhaps an officer had in fact contacted him at some point in the past and run his name and birth date," Reimers said. "That did lead to obtaining his name and birth date from a call from 2016."

A search warrant was obtained last week and reportedly officer watched for Bowen at his current job and tailed him as he made his way back to his Clayton County, home. A traffic stop was conducted in which his DNA was taken. The positive DNA results came back Tuesday.

"We are in a safer state today because of Kenneth Bowen's arrest," the chief said.

In This Story:

Popular

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

From the Web

More on Vibe

georgia-duo-arrested-selling-weed-church-event
Getty Images

Bay Area Startup Develops “World’s First” Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

A Northern California startup announced the closing of a $30 million funding effort to push forward with manufacturing the “world’s first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer.” Hound Labs, an Oakland-based company, announced the business development Tuesday (Aug. 27), on the heels of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, concluding that breath testing is a “viable medium” of measuring marijuana intoxication.

“With the publication of clinical study results validating breath as the new frontier for testing recent use of THC, investors can see the tremendous value that Hound Labs will bring to the market with its first-of-its-kind technology,” said Dr. Mike Lynn, CEO and co-founder of Hound Labs. “We are excited to usher in a new era of more meaningful and fair drug testing now that marijuana is both medically and recreationally available to so many people.” Lynn, a former deputy sheriff, physician and venture capitalist, founded Hound Labs with his wife, Jenny.

Thanks to investors including Law & Order creator, Dick Wolf, and multiple venture capital firms, Hound Labs has raised a total of $65 million according to Business Insider. The device is touted as an “ultra-sensitive technology for non-invasive breath measurement,” and went through several rounds of funding before meeting the multi-million dollar for manufacturing. The five-year-old company is currently transitioning into its “next phase of commercial manufacturing” in preparation of meeting “growing worldwide demand” from law enforcement, employers and insurance groups. Intrinsic Capital Partners, which funds technology-focussed businesses in the emerging cannabis industry, led the round of funding.

“Legalization of marijuana is disrupting multiple facets of society and creating a unique need for a technology that helps employers and law enforcement agencies detect recent marijuana use [within two to three hours of smoking], but doesn’t penalize people who legally and responsibly use marijuana,” said Howard Goodwin, partner at Intrinsic Capital Partners. “With commercial production of its marijuana breathalyzer already under way, Hound Labs is optimally positioned to meet the pent-up demand for the only tool that measures recent marijuana use without identifying someone who legally consumed marijuana the prior night or last weekend.”

Hound Labs hopes to begin selling the devices this winter.

Continue Reading
rosa-parks-dress-african-american-museum-of-history
Chip Somodevilla

Barbie Debuts A Rosa Parks Doll For Its Inspiring Women Series

Barbie revealed its Rosa Parks doll Monday (Aug. 26) as part of the Barbie's Inspiring Women series. Dressed in a tweed coat, gloves and Parks' trademark glasses, the doll is a true replica of the beloved civil rights leader.

“Rosa Louise Parks led an ordinary life as a seamstress until an extraordinary moment on December 1, 1955,” Barbie’s description of the dolls reads. “When she refused an order to give up her seat to a white passenger and move to the back of the bus, Mrs. Parks’ act of defiance became the catalyst for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Rosa Parks’ quiet strength played a notable role in the civil rights movement, but it would still take another nine years and more struggles before the 1964 Civil Rights Act overruled existing segregation laws.”

Along with Parks, Mattel will also unveil dolls of other heroic women including artist Frida Khalo, mathematician Katherine Johnson, and pilot Amelia Earhart.

The $30 doll is available for pre-order now and is expected to be shipped in September.

The iconic doll brand has honored several women of color in the past including Academy-Award nominated director Ava DuVernay, actress Yara Shahidi, model, and activist Adwoa Aboah along with countless others.

Well done, Mattel.

Continue Reading
popeyes-sign
Joe Raedle

A North Carolina Teen Registered Voters Waiting In Line At Popeyes

One North Carolina teen is capitalizing off all the hubbub surrounding the Popeyes versus Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich wars.

According to reports, 17-year-old David Ledbetter of Charlotte registered voters waiting in line to purchase the widely talked about Popeye's chicken sandwich.

"I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved," Ledbetter told local news station WCNC. "I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens, and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice."

Ledbetter, with the help of other volunteers, registered 16 people in total but said most in line were already registered, voters.

The fast-food fried chicken chain caused a stir on social media after engaging in a playful feud with Chick-Fil-A and Wendy's, which helped to raise awareness and spawn hilarious memes, gifs, and tweets.

Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences. pic.twitter.com/14kXBv4jJw

— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 12, 2019

Awesome job, David!

Continue Reading

