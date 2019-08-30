Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

SZA Applauded For Covering Medical Expenses For Fan Battling Lupus

Sometimes acts of kindness can be done behind closed doors. Grammy-award nominated singer SZA has achieved just that after lending a helping hand to one of her fans.

After CEO of Venture Communications Arlene Dickinson asked her followers about the nicest thing anyone has ever done for them, Leah Javon shared a story about her favorite artist being in her corner. Javon, who battles lupus, sickle cell anemia, and Crohn's disease shared with her Twitter followers that the Ctrl artist has done more then she could dream of.

SZA gave me her #, got me into two concerts of hers free & on tour bus, sent me & my wife to Universal Studios before I started chemo, helped me pay for chemo, donated $ (which will remain undisclosed), shared my fundraiser several times, & helped find me a kidney😭😭😭🦋 https://t.co/x3JdrXEZFD pic.twitter.com/fTRO0tRd3x — الملكة السوداء (@leahjavon) August 28, 2019

HotNewHipHop reports that Javon and SZA's friendship dates back to December of 2017. The R&B songstress posted on her twitter that Leah was in "desperate need of a kidney after experience multiple organ failures".

morning my loves! my angel @leahjavon is now experiencing multiple organ failure and is in DESPERATE need of a kidney AND liver! if u live in the Dallas area and have O- O+ B+ or B- blood type PLEASE test to be a match ! She could die. My brave bean😔 Sending Love to everyone💜 pic.twitter.com/S7GFxj6x3J — SZA (@sza) December 31, 2017

Following the unveil of SZA's generosity, fans took their Twitter to give a much deserved praise to the artist.

Okay @sza changing lives. Shoutout to anybody out here doing Gods work and shoutout to you @leahjavon for being such a strong of a woman 💪🏿💪🏿 Overcome, Conquer & keep going. This is mad inspirational! — LEXEA J 😎 (@rollnrell) August 29, 2019

@sza is such a Queen. Sending love your way 🙏🏾🙏🏾😇😇 — Ambernice (@ambernicee) August 29, 2019

She find you a KIDNEY!!!! She’s the real one — ヒソカ (@blackmaad2) August 29, 2019

