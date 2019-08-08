T.I. poses inside of Delicious Pizza during the Launch of the Lil Trap House at the Lil Trap House Exhibition at Delicious Pizza on July 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

T.I. And Killer Mike Extend Support To El Paso and Dayton Victims

"We want to offer our deepest sympathies to the families whose lives have been forever changed as a result of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton."

Hearts are still heavy after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio took place on Saturday (Aug. 3) and Sunday (Aug. 4). Many have spoken out in response to the horrific turn of events including activists and rappers Killer Mike and T.I.

The pair of Grammy-winning rappers and activists recognized U.S. Army member Glendon Oakley, who carried several children to safety, and Walmart supervisor Gilbert Serna for sneaking people out of exit doors.

"Oakley is the antithesis of the domestic terrorists who stalk our communities and our sacred space inciting fear and siphoning peace," Killer Mike said in a statement. "We should spare no expense in ensuring that he, and others like him, receives the support, praise and protection that we would afford to any other national treasure. At the end of the day, no one, not even military personnel, should have to fight terror abroad and terror at home."

"We want Glendon, Gilbert, and others who have taken heroic stances, to know that they are not alone," T.I. added.

While mass shootings took on news headlines all over the world, T.I. also made a point to mention other neighborhoods and communities that have the threat of gun violence every day. "Like the people in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio they deserve our attention and support as well."

Starting on Friday (Aug. 3) the city of Chicago had its deadliest weekend of gun violence in 2019 when seven people lost their lives and 46 others were wounded as reported by CBS Chicago.