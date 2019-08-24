Tee Grizzley Commemorates Aunt Who Was Fatally Shot In Detroit

“Since I was 12 we been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????”

On Tuesday (Aug. 20), Tee Grizzley’s aunt, Jobina “JB” Brown, was fatally shot in Detroit, Michigan. Brown and the rapper, who she managed, were riding in a Chrysler together at the time of the attack. Two other men were also in the car, ages 25 and 34, when their vehicle came to a stop and bullets from an unknown direction began.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Brown, 41, was pronounced dead. Recently, Grizzley took to Instagram to commemorate his aunt. “Since I was 12 we been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????” he wrote. “Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much.”

The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled Brown’s death as a homicide, The Detroit News reports. An investigation by Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently underway as the search for the suspect continues.