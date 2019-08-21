Brooklyn is about to get a little hotter. 21 Savage is set to headline the third annual Genius IQ summer concert event Saturday (Sept. 7) at Genius headquarters in Brooklyn, NY. Genius first made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 19).

The jam session will celebrate "music knowledge and the platform's global community of artists and superfans," as stated in an official press release. Presented by Boost Mobile, the deeply engaging experience will include Genius's signature music trivia in their trivia arcade. The Genius Test will challenge attendees allowing them to show off and brag on their music knowledge with the hopes that they can snag a prize or two.

"Our biggest priority is the atmosphere we create for intimacy and deep engagement between artists and fans, which also mirrors what Genius does on the internet every day," said Elizabeth Milch, director of content at Genius.

🔥 @21savage / @DojaCat / @liltjay / @yungbabytate / @omarapollo / @imdestinyrogers / @IAm__Annmarie 🔥 💡 IQ/BBQ IS BACK 💡 we’re hosting our third annual live concert series on Saturday, 9/7 more info 👉 https://t.co/jGZKldSpPG#GeniusIQBBQ presented by @boostmobile pic.twitter.com/VFzLsC0vKX

— Genius (@Genius) August 20, 2019

The end-of-summer live celebration will also feature the likes of Doja Cat, Lil Tjay, Ann Marie, Yung Baby Tate, Destiny Rogers, Omar Apollo, and the sounds of DJ sets by JINX, S.WHIT, VRYWVY, and more.

Originally founded in 2009 as Rap Genius, the Brooklyn-based company is known for sitting artists down and annotating hip-hop lyrics. The platform has welcomed and introduced the sounds and styles of Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, and more.

Tickets are free and are available at iqbbq.genius.com.