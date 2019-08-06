Toni Morrison's work has always been celebrated by literary enthusiasts but her passing Monday (Aug 5) brought to light just how profound the Nobel laureate is.

Many influential figures like former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Shonda Rhimes shared touching stories about Morrison and how her work changed the scope of literature. Morrison died at the age of 88 this week, her family announced to the public on Tuesday (Aug 6). A mourning community paid their respects to the monumental author who made history as the first female African-American Noble Peace Prize recipient. Morrison's death also inspired the fan-favorite The Bluest Eye to trend on social media.

"Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page,” said Obama on social media. “Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while.”

Others like Ava DuVernay shared poignant quotes from Morrison's most notable work and interviews. “If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar," she tweeted. "There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.” Your life was our gift."

See more tributes from Stacy Abrams, Robin Thede and many more below.

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz

— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost."

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

You wanna fly, you gotta give up the shit that weighs you down

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. While you have left the physical realm, the many treasures you left us will bear fruit for generations and generations. Your work has cascaded through my life deeply and simply...rest in power to a beloved icon. pic.twitter.com/YQPS3gR5Ml

— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul. pic.twitter.com/Dq1UL4ENIY

— COMMON (@common) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. The first of her name. The giver of gifts. The laureate of Nobel. The sage of synonyms. The griot of generations. Queen among queens. Rest in eternal peace knowing you left us with eternal treasure. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/FbVHaxWlKr

— Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 6, 2019

Rememory 😢

The World is standing still in homage to one of the greatest literary treasures of all time. Thank You Toni Morrison. We will forever speak your name.🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/fb3XlTzZlE

— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 6, 2019

The Bluest Eye Sula Song of Solomon Tar Baby Beloved

These are just a few of Author and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison's work.

She was a brilliant writer who shared heartbreaking and poignant stories about Blackness in America.

May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0a999imo8j

— The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nVjs88kTeg

— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 6, 2019

#ToniMorrison has died. Just when we most need to hear her voice, she is gone. Thank you for the insights, the stories, and the poetry of your thought that have enriched us all these many years. Lay your burden down.

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison gave life to this nerdy Black girl, who found refuge in her beautiful stories. She was a gift to the world & I have no doubt that she will make waves where ever this next voyage takes her. #tonimorrison

— Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a world-class human being. Her words stirred our souls & challenged our consciences to confront injustice, large or small, wherever it exists. How blessed we are that she gave us her gifts. Hillary and I are grateful for her life and the kindness she showed us. pic.twitter.com/ZCSPFCma1F

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 6, 2019

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” Your legacy will forever live on. Rest In Peace #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/CRbkkzemMS

— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 6, 2019

The brilliance of Toni Morrison can only be explained by her own words! Rest In Power pic.twitter.com/0L5vkTWDJx

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was — and will forever be — one of the great voices in American literature.

It was my honor to present her with the NYC Literary Honors in 2013. Her words and works will continue to play an important role in our country’s cultural fabric. pic.twitter.com/zAnsvY6uKO

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison created timeless works of literature. But her voice also speaks directly to our time, when language is used to stoke hate and divide. Her life and work are a testament to the power of language to inspire, illuminate and unite. pic.twitter.com/9ZF37yNLZi

— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) August 6, 2019

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said.

We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

I just assumed Ms. Morrison would live forever. And in so many ways in so many hearts and minds and spirits, she will. pic.twitter.com/jYQSs0DMd6

— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 6, 2019

This is amazing & powerful. So many times as a Black person you have to ask yourself, "Is it worth it to go all in right now?" Toni clearly decided, "Yes, today I have the time." Rest in power, Toni Morrison, * thank you. https://t.co/6yhetgRD3o

— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history.

She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/XEDGNS7OXW

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

"If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." -Toni Morrison

Today we lost an American legend. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/DInZvd8stY

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019