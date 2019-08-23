2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Travis Scott Announces Netflix Documentary 'Look Mom I Can Fly'

August 23, 2019 - 12:40 pm by Alexis Reese

"Got something u might wanna see it.. !!! Meet me here Netflix and no. chill."

Travis Scott has had a summer filled with releases from his Jordan 1 Retro Lows to his Cactus Jack pop up shop overseas, teaming up with Reese's Puffs cereal, and being featured on musical projects with Ed Sheeran and Young Thug.

The Houston-native is not stopping just yet. He took to his Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 22) to announce a nostalgic release of his upcoming Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

The rapper popped up at a used video store in Houston's Central Northwest neighborhood with radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box to autograph his version of the throwback VHS tapes.

With no official details of the doc's release, fans will be able to "join Travis Scott and the ragers on a rollercoaster ride to Astroworld."

Never before seen footage, his early moments as a father, and his entrepreneurial journey with his Catcus Jack label will be highlighted in the film.

