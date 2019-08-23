Travis Scott Announces Netflix Documentary 'Look Mom I Can Fly'

"Got something u might wanna see it.. !!! Meet me here Netflix and no. chill."

Travis Scott has had a summer filled with releases from his Jordan 1 Retro Lows to his Cactus Jack pop up shop overseas, teaming up with Reese's Puffs cereal, and being featured on musical projects with Ed Sheeran and Young Thug.

The Houston-native is not stopping just yet. He took to his Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 22) to announce a nostalgic release of his upcoming Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly.

The rapper popped up at a used video store in Houston's Central Northwest neighborhood with radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box to autograph his version of the throwback VHS tapes.

Back cover of @trvisXX’s Netflix documentary. Looks like we’re getting tour footage, founding of the label and some FATHERHOOD footage as well! #LookMomICanFly #LMICF pic.twitter.com/GCMIN9hmY6 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 22, 2019

With no official details of the doc's release, fans will be able to "join Travis Scott and the ragers on a rollercoaster ride to Astroworld."

Never before seen footage, his early moments as a father, and his entrepreneurial journey with his Catcus Jack label will be highlighted in the film.