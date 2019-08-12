Head Of A&R At Trina's Label Claims Nicki Minaj Is A "Manipulator"

Reginald Saunders, the head of A&R at Trina's Rockstarr Music Group, is firing shots at Nicki Minaj. He is taking the artist to task via Instagram, claiming that she hasn't supported the collaboration she has with the Diamond Princess ("BAPS").

"I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet," he wrote accompanying a photo of him sitting in a chair, looking at his phone. "This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt."

The issue stems from many pointing out that "BAPS" didn't get as much attention from Minaj as a newer collaboration that is a part of, "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion. There is a reportedly a video that will drop for that song, while there is no video for "BAPS."

"You know what I been seeing the fake love.. @NICKIMINAJ u dead a** wrong for not shooting a video with @TRINArockstarr but u shot a video with @theestallion so quick," the fan wrote. "That's bs. Trina been supporting u forever."

"I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you," Saunders continues. "I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is."