Head Of A&R At Trina's Label Claims Nicki Minaj Is A "Manipulator"

August 12, 2019 - 4:50 pm by VIBE

Reginald Saunders, the head of A&R at Trina's Rockstarr Music Group, is firing shots at Nicki Minaj. He is taking the artist to task via Instagram, claiming that she hasn't supported the collaboration she has with the Diamond Princess ("BAPS").

"I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet," he wrote accompanying a photo of him sitting in a chair, looking at his phone. "This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt."

The issue stems from many pointing out that "BAPS" didn't get as much attention from Minaj as a newer collaboration that is a part of, "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion. There is a reportedly a video that will drop for that song, while there is no video for "BAPS."

"You know what I been seeing the fake love.. @NICKIMINAJ u dead a** wrong for not shooting a video with @TRINArockstarr but u shot a video with @theestallion so quick," the fan wrote. "That's bs. Trina been supporting u forever."

"I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you," Saunders continues. "I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is."

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Fans To Stop Pitting Femcees Against Each Other

Pusha T Discusses The Removal Of His Verse From Rick Ross' Album

Pusha T set the Internet ablaze once again after a verse he recorded for Rick Ross' latest album Port Of Miami 2 was leaked. The verse, which was notably absent from the highly-anticipated LP, appeared to send more pointed shots at Drake.

“Crowns on these clowns it’s like you colored they nose,” he spits. “We talking skill set or popularity polls, When you speak truth to power your popularity grows..."

In a brief call to the Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper briefly discussed his thoughts of having his verse removed from the recently-released album. There doesn't seem to be any bad blood.

“We here to rap, bro. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “We all have to do what we do best. I have to do what I do best. The next guy gotta do what he does best. It’s lanes for everybody... I'm okay man, It’s part of the game. I can’t complain about it, I mean at this stage in my career... hey! [laughs].”

When discussing the decision on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, Ross further amplified the statement that there's no problems between the parties who were involved with the original track.

“Both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture,” he said. “Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that. I got the record done. I got Wayne verse first and I got Push verse. I wanted to bring them together, either way, or at least spark that conversation.”

Pusha T Called In On The Joe Budden Podcast To Talk About His Verse On “Maybach Music VI” that didn’t make it on Rick Ross Album POM2 pic.twitter.com/tGFnOoiGmY

— 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 12, 2019

Missy Elliott Responds To Becoming A MTV VMA Video Vanguard Recipient

After what felt like years of waiting, Missy Elliott is finally receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. The event will take place on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Missy, who became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame this year, responded to the long-overdue news on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 12).

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently  to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God  @[email protected] am SO HUMBLED.” She also shouted out the hosts of the popular podcast The Read for the never-ending support.

In 2018, fan-created petitions made the rounds after it was announced Missy would not be the recipient for the award. Instead, it went to Jennifer Lopez. Elliott wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t think she’ll be considered.

“Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled…I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards,” she wrote.

We can’t wait to see what she cooks up.

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Performance August 26th on @MTV I Thank you all again over 2 decades of support! If my heart could speak you would know how grateful I am🤗God knows I am humbled🙏🏾❤️ @Timbaland VA2up2Down pic.twitter.com/MHXWLL3aI0

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019

Rapper Mystikal Fell Off The Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance

There has been a lot of talk on social media about the 50 greatest rappers of all time, and while a few names remain consistent on the different lists--JAY-Z, Nas, Biggie, Tupac--the order of certain names is what has caused the passionate debates. One name that is missing from all of the rankings is rapper Mystikal.

Mystikal released two albums at the height of his No Limit career with hits that included "Shake Ya Ass" and "Danger." Last week the 48-year-old New Orleans born artist found himself in a bit of peril when he reportedly fell off a stage in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, hit the stage at about 1 AM and a mere 30 seconds into his performance he took an unexpected tumble into the crowd. Footage shows security trying to help him back onto the stage, but he injured himself as a result of the fall.

An attendee said a spilled drink prior to Mystikal's performance caused the fall. Shortly after, Mystikal was said to have cut his show short and with the help of the crew was carried off the stage. It's unclear if he sought medical attention.

Mystikal's career took a sharp left in 2003 when he reportedly pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion serving seven years behind bars. In 2012, he spent three months incarcerated for domestic abuse, and then in 2017, he turned himself into authorities when a warrant was issued for his arrest for alleged rape and kidnapping. He was released on bail in February 2018.

