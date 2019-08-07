tupac-afeni-getty-1565149898
A Five-Part Docuseries On Tupac And Afeni Shakur Is Coming To FX

August 7, 2019 - 12:32 am by VIBE Staff

FX will debut a five-part documentary series on Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network announced Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour Tuesday (Aug. 6).

Helmed by Defiant Ones director, Allen Hughes, the docuseries highlights Tupac and Afeni's "unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice," and will be told by those who knew mother and son. As previously reported, Hughes brokered a deal with Tupac's estate to produce a five-part documentary on what was described at the time as "the first definitive, comprehensive project on [Tupac] Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate."

Tupac’s story has been explored in multiple projects, such as the 2002 true crime documentary, Biggie and Tupac, and Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders released in 2015. Outlaw marks the first cable T.V. series to exclusively focus on the late hip-hop legend and his activist mother, since her death in 2016.

FX also revealed a slate of new productions including Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series about hip-hop’s power brokers who operate in the shadows of the culture, Pride a six-part documentary on the LGBTQ community’s fight for civl rights, and Women in Comedy, which delves into how standup comedy has changed for women comics in the post-Me Too era.

No date has been announced for the upcoming projects.

