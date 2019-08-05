Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange
Getty Images

Twitter Is Up In Arms About Someone's List Of The Top 50 Rappers Of All-Time

August 5, 2019 - 2:08 pm by VIBE

A tweet sent out by “The Brew Podcast” has a ton of rap music fans up in arms this fine Monday (Aug. 5).

The tweet in question features a ranking of the 50 best rappers of all-time (in order, per the Twitter page). Numbers one through five are JAY-Z, Nas, Joe Budden, Styles P and Black Thought, while 46 through 50 are LL Cool J, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Lloyd Banks. Big names such as Pusha T, Drake and Lil Wayne make the cut, at 13, 23 and 37 respectively. There doesn’t appear to be any reasoning behind the ranking (accolades, notoriety, technique), but this is what they’ve got.

“Lupe is 20 on that list. Kendrick is 10. Biggie is 8. But JOE BUDDEN IS NUMBER 3!?” wrote one Twitter user, while another remarked: “Eminem at 28 lmaoooooooooooooooooooooo please fire whoever created this.” Other users wondered where rappers such as KRS-One, Kanye West and Lauryn Hill were– in fact, there were no female rappers featured on the list.

Who would be in your top 50? Let us know in the comments, and check out some responses to the tweet below.

In This Story:

Popular

Keyshia Cole Welcomes Son With Boyfriend Niko Khale

From the Web

More on Vibe

Eddie Murphy Appears On The Oprah Winfrey Show
Paul Natkin

Music Sermon: Eddie Murphy's Music Career Is Not A Joke

In 1984, Eddie Murphy was dominating Hollywood. At only 23, he’d become the biggest star of the Saturday Night Live cast, earned a Grammy and sold over a million copies of his self-titled comedy album. He had also jumpstarted his movie career with two box office comedy smashes, 48 Hours and Trading Places, which resulted in a $15 million deal with Paramount to produce and star in five more films.

Eddie was rock star level famous, a new epicenter of not just Black entertainment, but entertainment, period. And he fully embraced it, adapting the all-leather ensembles Axel Foley had to stop and laugh at when he first got to Beverly Hills. Having conquered acting and comedy, the star turned his attention to another facet of entertainment: music.

Eddie’s music career is a footnote for fans at best. He only had one real hit, and his last two releases flew largely under the radar. But what many don’t realize is that making music is more than just a hobby the comic has dabbled in from time to time. This isn’t like Lil Duval hitting a lick with “My Best Life” by accident. Eddie is, at heart, a frustrated artist. Think about it; there’ve been through lines of music throughout his entire comedic and acting career, from SNL on. From the beginning, his goal was to eventually have a full-scale entertainment show, reminiscent of the vaudeville days when everyone sang, danced, told jokes, and the whole nine. Eddie as a recording artist never quite took – probably in part because his sh*t was a little unconventional, but we’ll get into that - yet music is the one aspect of entertainment he never gave up on. He stepped away from standup, even stopped doing movies at a point, but was still in his studio at the crib. As rumors swirl of Eddie possibly returning to stand up with a $70 million Netflix partnership, there’s the likelihood that some music will be involved, so let’s prepare by reviewing the comedian’s efforts to be taken seriously as a recording artist.

--

Even before making it in comedy, Eddie wanted to be a singer. ''I organized my own bands when I was in high school on Long Island,'' he told the New York Times while he was working on his first album. ''I was singing before I did comedy. I would do tunes by the Commodores, some by Earth, Wind & Fire, and then I'd do impressions of Al Green, or Elvis Presley. I was the band's manager, leader and lead singer. Actually, there were guys in the group who sang much better than me; I just wanted to be out front.''

His effortless, spot-on impressions made it easy for him to weave music into his comedy, going all the way back to Saturday Night Live.

Eddie added two parody songs on his 1982 self-titled comedy album. I discovered the better-known of the two, “Boogie in Your Butt,” my freshman year of high school when my best friend’s mother was walking around the house singing the song one Friday night.

Say, put a tin can in your butt Put a tiny man in your butt Say, but a light in your butt Say, make it bright in your butt Say, but a tv in your butt Say, put me in your butt

Once she convinced my best friend and me it was a real song, we immediately grabbed the album, called a select few people, played it, and hung up (because we were 13, and *69 callback wasn’t a thing for another two years or so).

Once he hit superstardom and his brand identity as a comedic actor was solid, Eddie felt free to experiment with a legit album. He’d already put a piano and a studio in the crib, and he had access to pretty much any collaborator he wanted. Columbia Records, the label home for his comedy albums, became his home as a vocalist, and his singing career started in earnest with the one Eddie Murphy song everyone knows, the actually jamming “Party All the Time.”

Rick James was on the downside of his career when he found out – probably from friend Charlie Murphy – that Eddie had a couple of incomplete sessions with Prince before the Purple One eventually bailed on the project. Rick was still nursing resentment towards his one-time rival, and let that hate serve as fuel to deliver Eddie more heat than he’d had himself in two years.

“Party All the Time” hit #2 on the Hot 100 chart and stayed there for weeks, blocked by Lionel Richie’s “Say You, Say Me.” But it felt more like a Rick James song than an Eddie Murphy song. (That’s part of the issue with Eddie as a recording artist: he has no signature sound.)

The full studio album, How Could It Be, theoretically should have been massive. Eddie was one of the biggest stars in America, and major talent was involved in the project – in addition to James himself, Stevie Wonder produced a couple of tracks. But the album’s performance was meh, and Eddie was surprised. “I thought the album would be doing much better now,” he told the LA Times a little over a month after the LP dropped. “I look at Beverly Hills Cop. About 60 million people saw the movie. So you’d think at least 1 million would go out and buy my record. Unfortunately, I see now it doesn’t work that way.” (This is a lesson entertainers and “influencers” are still learning.)

The lackluster response wasn’t really surprising, though. Eddie’s actual music stood separate from his comedy. Look at Jamie Foxx – who is a classically trained musician, by the way – he sang and played every opportunity he got throughout his career, so him eventually releasing an album surprised no one. Eddie, however, wasn’t a singer, singer. He was like a play singer; he could hold enough of a tune to make the skits work, but nobody was walking around thinking, I really wish Eddie Murphy would record an album. He also didn’t really promote his music. He had already started shying away from media looks, so there were no TV performances or radio promo – things you need to do to let people know you have an album in stores. Most importantly, though, singing Eddie wasn’t the same Eddie fans knew; there was a more serious side in his music. “Look at the lyrics I wrote,” he continued in the same LA Times interview. “There’s feeling in them. They’re not funny. They tell how I feel about certain things.” But did fans really want social commentary, like the unity-preaching “God is Color Blind” from Murphy?

Once upon a time, an orange bus drove through the morning dew And in the bus were children of assorted hue Being shipped from the ghetto to a fine white school But you know the people wouldn't let them through We don't want no ni**ers in our school

And my God, ooh, is color blind Blue, black or white, you can be a friend of mine And don't ever judge another man by his race or creed We are all different colors But if I cut you, you'll bleed

Alternately, his songs could be playful, risqué and sexy. Eddie counted Elvis, The Beatles, and Bob Marley among his influences, but the songs that worked for him were more funk-driven, like “Party…” and the lead single from his Nile Rogers-produced sophomore album, “Put Your Mouth on Me.”

Did I mention that Eddie’s music was a bit all over the place? Again, he had no “sound.” He was experimenting publicly (which you can do when you already have all the money), reinventing himself musically with each release trying to make something work. In ’93 he released Love’s Alright, and the bizarre single “Whatzupwithu” featuring Michael Jackson during his peak era of weirdness, allegedly a trade-off for Eddie appearing in “Remember the Time.” Whatzupwithisvideo, though? This is really some “too wealthy to even care what people will think” ish.

The third studio album was a spectacular flop, and Eddie was still shocked about it. "If you look at Love's Alright and see who worked on the album, it's actually kind of funny that the record didn't do anything," he complained to the Baltimore Sun shortly after release. “From vocalists to musicians and engineers, we had everybody who's anybody working on that record."

As Eddie’s film career declined and he moved away from the public eye, there was still music. Every movie in the Shrek franchise closed with a funky performance from Murphey’s character Donkey, and he earned an Oscar nod for his (kind of dark) portrayal of the James Brown/Marvin Gaye/David Ruffin hybrid Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls.

But even though the public had failed to buy into Eddie as a serious artist and musician, he never stopped recording. He just wasn’t releasing anything. “All I’ve been doing is making music,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2013. “I haven’t been working on films, haven’t been developing movies or any of that sh*t.” After a decade, Eddie had two somewhat quiet album releases, in 2013 and 2015. And the singles for both were – wait for it – reggae. Like, Top 5 on the Billboard Reggae chart and everything (in fairness, the more niche the chart, the lower the level of difficulty to climb said chart – which is why Lil Nas X put “Old Town Road” up as country instead of hip-hop).

He tagged Snoop Dogg as Snoop Lion in on his 2013 single “Red Light” and went for social commentary again on 2015’s “Oh Jah Jah,” with lyrics inspired by Mike Brown’s murder and the Ferguson uprising.

The devil's on the move and the world's gone crazy (yeah) Police in the streets shootin' down black babies

Eddie’s longest interview in over a decade is the first episode for the new season of Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. One of the biggest takeaways from the episode was Eddie telling Jerry Seinfeld that he plans to put together a new set and get back on the stand-up stage for the first time in over thirty years. Based on his interviews over the last several years, his goal of putting together a multi-faceted show is still in play. “Ultimately, I’d like to have my own band and play live,” he’s shared. “If I ever get back on stage, I’d do everything – music, comedy, a big stage show. That’s my fantasy.”

So, we might as well get prepared for Eddie on guitar in between the jokes, because with all his other accomplishments and successes, he’s gonna keep giving us this music until it clicks. Until he realizes the vision he’s had since his foray into a singing career: “I’d like to hear people yelling for me to sing. That would make me feel good.”

--

#MusicSermon is a series by Naima Cochrane that highlights the under-acknowledged and under-appreciated urban artists and sub-genres from the '90s and earlier. The series seeks to tell unknown and/or forgotten stories that connect the dots between current music, culture and the foundations of the past.

Continue Reading
Janet Jackson Performs On Opening Night For Metamorphosis Residency
Janet Jackson performs onstage during her Metamorphosis - The Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM.
Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images for JJ

Janet Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ Show Is A Nostalgic, Necessary Escapade

Janet Jackson is having a full-circle moment. At Las Vegas' Park Theater, the 53-year-old entertainer recalled performing her first show in Sin City as a child alongside her brothers and sisters during her Metamorphosis concert residency on Friday night (Aug. 2).

“Forty-six years ago, when I was seven years old, I got my performance debut right here in Las Vegas, Nevada,” said Jackson, noting that the gigs were also an MGM affair like her residency. “We did two shows a night, 12-week stints. It was a lot of hard work for such a young child but I loved it.”

That same love for her craft is still evident in her stage presence four decades later. For 90 minutes, Jackson — or Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — body rolled down memory lane in Park MGM's amphitheater. Retaining the same sharp choreography from her iconic videos while backed by a live band and a fierce group of dancers affectionately known as The Kidz, Jackson ran a marathon covering the beloved deep cuts, dancefloor numbers and sensual classics that punctuated her lengthy career. Her personal evolution — from a young girl working through traumas and the pressures of show business to a self-assured woman and proud mother — put her highlight reel in perspective, as immersive visuals helped tie each chapter of her show together.

“I’ve gone through times of pain, uncertainty, and self-doubt,” a soft voice-over from Jackson shared before the opening number “Empty.” “I’ve known unexpected triumphs and I’ve also endured overwhelming tragedies. Through it all, I’ve clung to my sense of optimism — and optimism based on belief and change. I believe we can all change. Our ever-growing spirit can do more than support us. Our spirits can soar. Everyone’s metamorphosis can and will continue to bring out the essential beauty of our souls.”

For Jackson, change has been essential to her career. Pivoting from actress to music artist (away from the shadows of her older brothers), she was heralded as an unfiltered woman who kept it real — or nasty. While the entertainer has shied away from the risqué on-stage behavior that became her tour signature (i.e. gyrating on or planting kisses on her fans’ faces post-pole dance like the days of her Velvet Rope Tour), be clear that the sexy has never left her. It is worth noting that physically, Jackson is in fighting shape (thanks to intense, stamina-building workouts with her physical trainer Paulette Sibliss) and showed no signs of fatigue during the dance-heavy set.

In a city breeding vices, debauchery, and potentially bad decisions, her more erotic notes sounded right at home. During a sultry performance of “I Get So Lonely,” a solo Janet got down and dirty for some steamy floorwork. Like her previous productions, her troupe of female dancers scoured the crowd for a male fan, who was brought onstage for “Anytime, Anyplace” (which was intertwined with Kendrick Lamar’s vocals from “Poetic Justice” and Ginuwine’s “Pony”) only for Janet to pretend giving him a smooch as he sat strapped to a chair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Leave a 💜 if you’re coming to see me in July or August 🤗 #MetamorphosisVegas ✨link in my bio

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jun 6, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

Jackson’s sexiness has also translated to empowerment for minorities of every shade and struggle. Whether she’s calling out a lazy son of a gun on “What Have You Done For Me Lately” or chucking the deuces to a waste of space on “Pleasure Principle,” the performances of these tracks reminded supporters in attendance — which ranged from the ethnically diverse to queer — how Jackson laid down the blueprint for independent shot callers to get theirs in a world that often favors nasty boys (see current U.S. president). The live renditions of these songs in the age of #MeToo also affirm the timelessness and cultural relevance of Jackson’s musical inventory. The only minor downside of a mini-Greatest Hits concert is that not every song gets to shine in the spotlight in its entirety, leaving fans, both millennial and veteran, rabid for more.

Social change also fueled the residency. The final section of her tour celebrated 30 years of her breakthrough fourth album, 1989’s Rhythm Nation 1814. A visual of Jackson standing in a room of mirrors surrounded by social ills written on pieces of black tape like “Police Brutality,” “Hate” and “Sexism” backed by audio of her vowing to “keep working for change” as she did in her 20s preceded the anniversary tribute. 2019 morphed into 1989 as Jackson and her dancers donned all-black, militaristic outfits, stomping to empowerment anthems like “Black Cat” and the LP’s title track. Anyone who previously didn’t pledge allegiance to the Rhythm Nation joined the party in Vegas as a quick scan around the theater saw most fist-pumping or mimicking the moves out of their seats.

Before bringing the show to a close, Jackson made her transformation complete and dedicated a segment to her latest life chapter: motherhood. “Love. Fate. Destiny. Hope.,” her voice-over echoed before cursive text flashed on the jumbo screen against angelic images of the singer: “I am a mother. I love saying those words. I love the fact that I never gave up the one dream that meant more to me than any other. To be blessed with the responsibility, care, and upbringing of another human being. I see this as my ultimate metamorphosis.”

In 2017, Jackson welcomed a baby boy, her first child, at 50. Though she put her Unbreakable Tour on hiatus at the time, she resumed the global trek — which was renamed to the State of the World Tour — months after giving birth. Being a multi-hyphenate and mother is no easy feat nor is performing one’s catalog like it's the first time in multiple nights for a series of shows tightly packed into a span of four weeks. But somehow, like her career and personal accomplishments, Jackson gives her all into everything she does, as the leader of a nation should.

Janet Jackson’s Metamorphosis residency runs on select dates from July 24 to August 17.

Set List: Empty Feedback Trust A Try If You What Have You Done For Me Lately Control Nasty Pleasure Principle When I Think of You R&B Junkie The Best Things In Life Are Free That’s The Way Love Goes Got ‘Til It’s Gone Come Back To Me Funny How Time Flies Let’s Wait Awhile China Love Together Again All For You I Get Lonely Moist (Sexiest part) Anytime, Anyplace Go Deep Come On Get Up Rock With You Throb State of the World The Knowledge Miss You Much Love Will Never Do Alright Escapade Black Cat Rhythm Nation

Encore: So Excited Wait For Now

Continue Reading

Teyana Taylor Debuts "How You Want It?" Video Feat. King Combs

Taking it back to 1998, Teyana Taylor samples Mase's "What You Want" for her single featuring King Combs titled "How You Want It?" The R&B singer croons about pleasuring her partner and receiving nothing but the same type of sexual high.

King Combs enters with his own 16 over the Hitmaka and Cardiak-produced melody. On the original version, Mase leads the track with his verses as Total commandeers the infectious chorus, but it's the reverse for Taylor's latest musical output.

On her Instagram page, the "Gonna Love Me" singer announced a challenge that'll award lucky winners with a substantial cash prize for the best choreography and best freestyle dance to the song.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HYWI ft. @kingcombs IS OUT NOWWWWWW EVERYWHERE ACROSS EVERY PLATFORM !! & I am doing a challenge, PRIZE IS 6K ! 3K FOR THE BEST CHROEO VIDEO & 3K FOR THE BEST FREESTYLE DANCE!! HASHTAG #HYWICHALLENGE to enter challenge & get reposted by me!!! Let’s gooooooooooo! Will post more details in next post!

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Aug 1, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

The music video, directed by Taylor, also takes recognizable scenes from old school hits like Mase and Puff Daddy's shiny suits in "Mo Money Mo Problems" and LL Cool J's "Doin' It," not to forget a group of dancers for you to learn a quick choreographed routine as well. Misa Hylton was also the stylist for the latter part of the visual, specifically the MCM designs, which is fitting since the visionary was responsible for a number of the 1990s' hip-hop and R&B artists' looks.

Watch and listen above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

16h ago

Janet Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ Show Is A Nostalgic, Necessary Escapade: Review

Movies & TV

13h ago

Jason Mitchell's Character's Fate Decided For 'The Chi' Season 3

Features

15h ago

Music Sermon: Eddie Murphy's Music Career Is Not A Joke