Views From The Studio: Tiffany Stevenson Tracks Background Singing Journey And Beyond

August 2, 2019 - 12:36 pm by Camille Augustin

From singing background for Ro James to lending her talents for Tyler, The Creator’s 'Igor' album, Tiffany Stevenson’s vocals (her stage name being Trei Stella) continue to shine beyond the booth.

Since the age of 13, Tiffany Stevenson knew a career in music was a God-given declaration. From singing in church choirs to providing background vocals for gospel greats like Kierra Sheard and The Clark Sisters, Stevenson's path throughout the music industry was essentially ordained.

With her roots firmly cemented in the church and a strong faith-based mentality, Stevenson took a leap of faith that led the native New Yorker to pack her things and move to Los Angeles to further her career. While on tour in Europe in 2018, the vocalist said she recruited a few people to scout apartments in the City of Angels. By the time she returned, the keys were waiting for her to begin living in her new abode. The experiences from the Big Apple translated into a go-getter attitude that afforded Stevenson the opportunity to tour with Jessie J, perform onstage with Stevie Wonder, and sing background on a few of Tyler, the Creator’s tracks for his Igor album.

For VIBE's Views From The Studio, Stevenson dissects her time in the studio with Tyler, her first audition, and walking by faith and not by sight.

VIBE: Who are some artists that have inspired you throughout your career?
Tiffany Stevenson: Faith Evans, for sure. I tell people all the time Faith is like my Beyoncé. I love Beyoncé but I feel like Faith doesn’t get the credit that she deserves. You can’t really talk about R&B without mentioning Faith Evans. Her sound, her pen, she’s just somebody that I’ve always looked up to and aspired to be like because I feel like she’s kind of underrated but she’s such a legend. Erica Campbell is somebody else that I look up to. I call her superwoman because she’s a mom, a wife, a first lady, a radio host, an artist and then she’s Erica, and she finds time to do all of these amazing things. I don’t know how she does it and I look at her like it’s crazy. I would say those two for sure.

What purpose does gospel music serve to you as a singer?
It’s about the message. The message, the soul behind it, the feeling you get when you hear certain words. There are a bunch of memes out right now that says gospel music hits different when you’re going through something and I don’t want to say everybody writes or sings songs about being down and out, but it makes you think and it makes you extremely grateful. You are who you are, it may not be where you want to be, but it’s not where you should be. I don’t feel like we’re worthy enough to be so blessed by God and it’s so crazy how He still affords us grace and mercy even after all the crappy stuff that we do. When you hear songs that remind you of that it feels good.

In your Instagram bio, you wrote “Psalm 37:4.” What significance does that passage hold?
It says that “If you delight yourself in the Lord, He’ll give you the desires of your heart.” I don’t know offhand what scripture it is, but it says “Acknowledge him in all your ways He’ll direct your path.” I feel like if you put God first, make him the head of your life—I know a lot of people say that, sometimes people don’t even know what that means—but if you put God first I feel like things line up for you so easy. It’s easy to worry about stuff that doesn’t add up and that’s where faith comes in, but I feel like if you allow him to take control of your life completely, you don’t have to worry about your next move or how things are going to work out. You just put your faith and your trust in him and let him do what you need him to do, what you asked him to do. I like to delight myself in God because I want the desires of my heart and I want my dreams to come true. I want to be in his will, ultimately. I don’t mean to sound super churchy but that’s what it is.

What goes into being a background singer?
Interestingly enough somebody yesterday asked me the three tips on how does a singer book more jobs or something like that and I just said you have to be professional. Ultimately people have to like you to hire you and that doesn’t necessarily mean personality, but I feel like you learn your music, you show up on time, you treat everybody with respect, you look and sound the part and you just have to be ready because these calls come out of nowhere sometimes. Some people have to go through audition processes. I’ve been blessed enough to not have to go through that but when somebody calls you, be ready, have your passport. That’s definitely important. I remember getting a call, I was so mad I couldn’t do it but I got a call to go to Japan with Janet Jackson and they were like, “Do you have your passport?” I’m like, “My bag is at the door.” They ended up finding somebody else who was already in Japan, but situations like that you just never know. I always tell people to be ready and enjoy what you do. When you love what you do and show up it makes work not feel like work. But to answer your question, I just feel like I learn the music, I try to blend well with whoever is next to me and just have fun.

That’s good advice especially with your example with Janet Jackson. Japan is huge and Janet Jackson is even bigger. Were you able to circle back with her team?
No, it was a one-time thing. I was grateful to even be considered to do something like that especially with a legend like Janet Jackson. But it showed me that people like me enough to think of me, to call me, but then people think that I’m that good to where I can sing for somebody like her. I know those kinds of calls will come back around. I’m not worried but that was really dope.

Do you remember your first audition?
My first audition was with John Legend. I was so young. I used to audition all the time but John Legend was my first audition, and I remember auditioning for Jazmine Sullivan. After the audition, I had a show of my own and I had to leave that audition and go to the venue. Jazmine was sitting in my soundcheck. I was so nervous at the audition because you look up to these people and you listen to these people on the radio so for them to say sing a song for me it just adds a whole bunch of nerves. I was super nervous, but when I got to where I had to sing, I’m singing like it’s just me in my house in the living room or shower and Jazmine was sitting in on my soundcheck. When I finished she was so mad at me, like, “Why didn’t you sing like that earlier?” I’m like, “Because you are you!” (Laughs) I didn’t get called to actually work with them in that capacity but down the line, I was still able to work with John Legend. I just recently did the iHeartRadio Awards with him. When the movie Selma came out, I did all of his New York promo stuff so it eventually worked out. I didn’t tour with him, but we did get to work together and now me and Jazmine are cool. We’re not friends, but we know each other.

Throughout those processes, how do you get over the nerves? Is it the more you do the less nervous you become?
Well, I would say that over the years I’ve definitely come into my own. I’ve come into who I’m supposed to be if that makes sense. I’m not as nervous anymore. I’m kind of ridiculous with things as it pertains to just doing stuff and not thinking about it. My friends call me crazy because I used to be super shy and now it’s just like it is what it is. This is what I’m doing and that’s it. But I haven’t had to audition for anything since then, so I’m not sure if I can answer that. I don’t get nervous now. If it’s my own show, trying to win over an audience especially somewhere where no one knows who you are, that’s nerve-wracking but you do what you do and if they like it they like it, and if they don’t they don’t. But it is what it is.

Another major moment is Kanye West’s Sunday Service. Walk me through the process of how you became a part of the ensemble and performing at Coachella?
This was right around the time I had just finished the last show of the tour I was on. This was around New Year’s and I had a short break. I got a call from one of my friends asking me if I could show up to a rehearsal. I didn’t know what or who it was for, I just showed up and that’s when I found out it was for Kanye. We didn’t know what it was, how long it was going to go on but it eventually turned into something super dope and beautiful. I’ve been rocking with him. Coachella was amazing. It was my first time at Coachella and we had 50,000 people there. It was kind of crazy to be on a hill singing about Jesus and dancing and having fun. It’s kind of crazy.

What were the rehearsals like? Was it just as energetic and therapeutic as the actual showcase?
We have fun. Like I said if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. Most of the people I knew there, some people I had just met because I’m new to L.A. but rehearsals are just as dope as us actually having to sing in front of people.

You also worked with Tyler, the Creator on his Igor album. Can you describe the process behind “I Think?”
I think that’s the one with Solange on it. He was just playing some records and he felt like he had ideas, he could hear them but he couldn’t sing them obviously. He’s not a singer (Laughs) so he just asked us to do whatever he heard in his head. That one was pretty easy. We sang on top of what Solange did. My friend Amanda [Brown], she did some ad-libs toward the end of the song.

Also “Igor’s Theme?”
That was actually my favorite one and not because I’m on it. He told us that Lil Uzi Vert was the one that wrote that hook: “Ridin’ ‘round town, they gon’ feel this one.” We were singing on top of that and I was being silly and I did something in the booth. He was like, “Do that! You have to do that!” I ended up doing something super-churchy on the song and he actually kept it. I have a solo part towards the end of that song so that was pretty cool.

And lastly, “Gone Gone/Thank You.”
That was another song that he heard what he wanted in his head and he just needed us to do it. That song reminded me of Stevie Wonder, the chord changes in it. I like that one, too. That was basically it. He wanted us to sing whatever he heard in his head. He really shocked me though because I didn’t know…when you hear Tyler, the Creator, I remember he had that show on Adult Swim and I used to be like, “What is wrong with him? He’s crazy,” until I actually met him and I was like, “Oh, he’s like a freaking genius.” He’s my best friend in my head. It was really dope working with him. He plays, he produces, he writes and he knows his music. I was really shocked. That was a dope experience.

I feel like that was the consensus for some music lovers who weren’t familiar with his previous work. Personally for me, like how you said you were shocked while listening to this album, I was also like this wasn’t something that I expected.
It definitely shocked me.

How did you come onboard?
I got a call from one of my friends. He just asked if I was available for a session and I said, “Yeah, why not? It’s money so let’s get it.” When we pulled up I was like, “Oh Tyler, cool!” I didn’t know what exactly he was doing but it was as simple as a phone call.

What power does music possess to you and what do you think it possesses to others?
I feel like overall when people say music is a universal language, it’s absolutely true. I’ve been in countries where they don’t speak the same language as I do but the music appeals to them the same way. I’ve seen people cry. It’s a feeling that they can’t explain. Honestly, I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t doing music. I think about that all the time. I don’t want to say it saved my life because I wasn’t in danger or at the brink of doing something else but I don’t know if I could describe it. It’s afforded me opportunities that I probably wouldn’t get doing anything else. I’m on my second passport. I got to meet some of the world’s biggest stars. I get to call some of those people friends. Music has definitely changed my life.

Your songs “Waiting 4 U” and “You’re The One,” particularly “Waiting 4 You,” gave me late ‘90s early 2000s vibes. Walk me through the process of working on that melody?
B. Slade who produced it along with two other producers, he wrote the song and we’ve been working with each other for a while. I’ve always known him but we started working with each other back in 2016. I released “You Are The One” in 2016 and he wrote that one, too. He released that years ago. He gave me that song and it was my first single being introduced as Trei Stella. That’s my artist name; my favorite beer, and my favorite number. But the “Waiting 4 U” sample came from Guy and Teddy Riley. I think the song is called “Piece Of My Love.” That’s where he got the idea from. I love that song.

Do the ‘90s or 2000s captivate you when you’re in the booth trying to catch a certain aura?
Definitely. I don’t want to say that’s when music meant something, but the music that we hear today... Well first of all everybody sounds the same in my opinion, and everybody is on this catch a vibe wave, I don’t know what that is. But I’m used to honest singing, soul singing, R&B with a little bit of church in it and I miss that. I want to make ‘90s R&B popular again with a flare, with a little twist. There’s no song from the ‘90s that you play now and don’t feel like you’re back in the ‘90s, the song never gets old. That’s for Mary J. Blige, SWV, Faith Evans, 702, Aaliyah, Missy Elliott. Back then music felt good, not that music today doesn’t feel good but I miss the old sound.

Given that you also write songs, can you describe your writing process? Where do you pull inspiration from to make fans and listeners feel a certain emotion?
I think about when I hear music what it makes me feel like. What do the sounds put me in a mind of? I wrote this song back in 2013. I released it on my birthday and it’s called “Old Thing.” When I heard it, it reminded me of an old Biggie song. I just started thinking about, “Man, I miss when music felt good. I miss the old sound of R&B,” like you were just talking about. That’s how the title came about. “I just want that old thing back.” I just started thinking about how we get into situations where it starts off good then things get rocky and then you guys aren’t together anymore but then you sit around and think about “I miss that, I want that old thing back.” That’s how that song came about but I usually just let the music tell the story for me and then think of what’s going on with me personally that may help somebody else or I don’t have to feel like I’m alone. Because every girl goes through a breakup or somebody cheating on them. All these little things I think I’m in this world alone dealing with. I try to think about me but I think about other people and I try to write from an honest point.

The first time I saw you perform, it was with Ro James in New York City I think in 2012 or 2013. That’s when I realized you went to Saint Michael Academy, too. I was the year below your year.
Oh wow!

Since you recall that Ro James concert, can you share your experience then? That was six years ago and now you’re more established in music. Can you share from that point what can you recall from the stage and now witnessing that Ro James is also a widely known artist too?
That was actually cool. It was just us on stage. It wasn’t a regular set up where a singer has two or three background singers and a full band. It literally was just me and Ro and we just had fun. He allowed me to be myself. He gave me room to sing at any point in the song I felt like it. That felt really good because I’ve worked with a lot of artists who have been slightly insecure or intimidated by who they get to sing background for them. I’ve been fired from situations just because an artist was insecure. And here it is, I’m not trying to take any shine away from you but I’m doing my job and some people can’t handle when you sing to them or they feel like you’re prettier. You didn’t have to go beyond limits and measures to look a certain way so some people get a little intimidated. Shout out to Ro for allowing me to be myself and sharing his platform when he didn’t have to. That’s so dope you remember that, too. I was actually supposed to be at Essence Fest with him this year but it didn’t work out. He called me and wanted to go back to what we used to do. It didn’t work out but I’m pretty sure the opportunity will happen again.

That memory always stuck with me because Ro James was one of my first interviews when I started at VIBE as an intern. It was my chance to prove to my editors I could write. (Laughs) What has been your fondest memory within your career thus far?
I have so many. I sang background for Stevie Wonder at Muhammad Ali’s 70th birthday party. That was iconic. I don’t know if this is my fondest memory but I remember being in high school and having to leave school a little early because I had soundcheck at Madison Square Garden down the street for a big show. That was pretty dope. It’s more to the story but when I said this may not be the fondest, I sang at the Garden in Uggs. What I wanted to wear didn’t fit. It was a little too big so I was waiting for somebody from wardrobe to give me a safety pin. After soundcheck, I thought I had time to go back to the dressing room. All the lights went out and the show started. I was on stage with Uggs on and I had to hold up my clothes. (Laughs) I still sang at the Garden. Also, my very first tour was with Jessie J. We were out for three weeks. It was my first time in London, Paris, we went everywhere.

Who were you performing for at MSG?
They had a show called a Night of Gospel. At the time I was singing with The Clark Sisters. I used to travel with Karen when I was 15, 16. That particular show I sang with The Clark Sisters.

What was it like singing with Stevie Wonder?
It was pretty iconic. He was super sweet and I was shocked. Me and the other two singers were like “Whoa!” We sang with a lot of people that night but Stevie Wonder, c’mon. It was really dope.

Do you have a dream artist that you want to work with next?
I really want to work with Drake. I think Drake is a super creative, he’s lyrically talented and I like to hear his ideas when it comes to melodies. Eric Bellinger, he’s one of my favorite writers and probably DJ Camper. He’s taking over music right now. He produced a lot of music for H.E.R. and I was actually in the studio with him last night. He let me hear some of his album he’s putting out this year. He’s really dope. When he has time, I guess we can work on something.

What’s coming up next for you?
I’m preparing to release the next single off my EP along with the visuals as I did for “Waiting 4 You” and then actually put the entire EP out. I’ll finally have a whole body of music out. I’m really excited about that because I feel like it’s long overdue. I feel like I’m taking a long time but I don’t want to just put music out because I have music. I want it to be right. I’m working on the next single and pushing the EP and trying to do more shows in different places. Not just New York or L.A. I feel like I’ve only been doing a lot of shows in New York, L.A., Atlanta. I want to branch out into different cities and start to build my fanbase. I’m just working on the Trei Stella brand as a whole.

Is there a timeline for the EP?
Right now, we’re looking at August. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I’m not going to worry about how it’s going to happen because I feel like it’s going to happen.

buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019 buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019
iKon Media

Reggae Sumfest Gave One Jamaican-American More Than The Intended Irie Riddim

Montego Bay’s Catherine Hall Event Centre began to buzz at a quarter to midnight. The sun had long retired, with the moon taking up residence in the pitch-black sky, yet most attendees were awake with anticipation for Reggae Sumfest 2019’s major headliner. All, however, but one.

“Mi nuh like ow Buju perform,” one man defiantly said in patois. Donning a blue-and-white plaid shirt, the freckle-faced concertgoer sat on a hot pink couch inside the Jamaican Tourism Board’s VIP lounge and audaciously critiqued the entertainer.

“No sah, yuh mus mad. Buju? Yuh nuh like ow Buju perform?” his friend questioned.

A playful quarrel ensued between the two as their argument was quickly drowned out by the blaring music.

Buju Banton’s return to the stage has been met with overwhelming praise. After serving seven years inside a federal prison for drug and gun charges, the 47-year-old Grammy Award winner has made up for lost time with his Long Walk To Freedom tour while performing throughout the Caribbean. It would be another five hours before the lanky 6’2” dreddy would hit the stage, so for now, Mr. Freckles’ blasphemy would go unchecked.

For 27 years, Montego Bay has been home to the reggae music festival, which willingly opens its arms to all who enjoy the music, so it's not surprising to bump into travelers from Holland, Japan, and the States. However, if you want to partake in the glory of the chunes dem, you must journey to MoBay.

Sumfest organizers knew early on that owning the music and location of its birth is not only a savvy marketing tool for tourists but also an economic necessity for the island.

“Reggae is our ownable asset. No one else can own reggae,” Donovan White, JTB’s director of tourism said. “Jamaica is the heartbeat of the world and Sumfest is a manifestation of our musical heritage. We are so proud of who we are and our contributions through music. When the rest of the world is looking for something that makes their heart throb, they look to Jamaica.”

However, looking away from Jamaica, ironically, was a lot of what my own childhood consisted of. Like most immigrant parents, my mother traveled to America in hopes to earn her piece of the American dream. She wanted her daughter to have a different life than the one she fled from, and in the process assimilated, only speaking patois in the home and perfecting her best New York accent out and about.

Kingston 13’s Bartley Lane (my mother's childhood stomping grounds) was never spoken of in high regard. Montego Bay was always viewed as the country from her city girl vantage point, and Jamaica was a place she was born, but not home. So for me, venturing to Montego Bay was just supposed to be an escape from the rat race and constant crescendo of New York City life. Instead, it ignited questions about the island I never had before.

What’s wrong with Kingston? Why don’t I know more about Jamaica? What did Jamaica do to not earn my mother’s outward love and pride?

The first time I went to Jamaica I was four years old and made the journey with my aunt Lavern, who for all intents and purposes is my surrogate father. (Rumor has it when I was just days old, I threw up in the car ride home from the hospital. I cannot confirm or deny such scathing allegations.)

Visiting Jamaica didn’t have any effect on me as a kid. I wasn’t astute enough to pick up on the lifestyle or economic differences between the island and America. I would only realize just how polar opposite my life was compared to the life distant family members lived when I returned as a teen to visit my grandfather.

I saw the unfinished roads and the shanty house my mother grew up in, and just a few miles away from the dilapidated Bartley Lane, stood the luxury and beauty of the Pegasus Hotel. The grass was green, manicured and plush. The roads paved. Kingston’s visitors were treated better than the city’s inhabitants, but I was an adolescent who didn’t grasp the blatant disregard. It would be a year later when I returned for my grandfather’s funeral that I was taken aback by how much I had compared to what little many in Kingston had to make do with.

I never thought too much about Jamaica after that, nor did I have a pressing desire to reconnect with the island. So when the Jamaica Tourism Board invited myself along with several other scribes to write about the festival and the country, I found the task odd, as if I have to convince people to visit and partake in the almost 30-year-old festivities. But alas, I will remind readers that to smell like the Jamaican sun is an honor, that the culture and curry are unmatched, and that Jamaicans were the sole proprietor of the word “ting” long before Drake was born or made it mainstream.

Being in Montego Bay for Sumfest was a rooted experience. It felt good to walk throughout the center and see oceans of black and brown people who grew up not eating Wheaties for breakfast but instead ackee and saltfish with fried dumplings, plantain, and steamed banana. The week-long festival with non-stop parties (or bear bashment, as we Jamaicans often say) that culminated in two days of performances from the world’s brightest reggae entertainers was a mere backdrop to what became an unintended connection to my mother’s home.

Blackness is universal and while black people were stolen mostly from the shores of West Africa and settled all over the world, we’re more similar than different. Jamaicans are an especially colorful crop of people who’ve only been free from British rule for little more than half a century, (Aug. 6, 2019, will mark 57 years of independence) and despite the island’s issues, we’re a loving and intentional community energized by the sun and the homegrown Blue Mountain coffee.

The pride and sheer will of fellow yardies can be seen in the details like the crow’s feet accessorizing the corner of a woman’s eye as she balances a bowl of bananas on her head and leisurely goes about her day. Nothing will stop her from reaching her destination, bananas and all.

And while Jamaica is one of many islands within the Caribbean, there is no other that is as rightfully boasty. We know our culture has had a global impact and we intentionally used reggae as a vehicle. You can try to convince a yahd man there’s a better island than Jamaica, but it would just be that, a fool’s try.

While Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Spice, Chronixx, Koffee and others performed, I felt at ease in a place I only last visited when laying my grandfather to rest. Jamaica, unlike the many times before, became an opportunity to feel connected to a home I didn’t know I had. Contrary to what some political leaders will have you believe, I was eager to “go back” to where my family came from because at least there I could learn and build upon a legacy.

Mr. Freckles never returned to the VIP section. His sacrilegious comment about Buju may have tired him out, and who can blame him? Protoge took the stage at about 1 a.m. and by the time Mr. Mark Anthony Myrie skanked across the stage, the night sky had been replaced by a strawberry and mango sunrise.

“Me want to walk like a champion/Talk like a champion/ What a piece of body gal/ Tell me where you get it from/Knock 'pon your entrance/Ram pa pa pam pam/Gal let me in/ Me have a thing that you are waiting.”

Buju’s endurance, energy, and charisma was met with a gracious, welcoming crowd equally eager to hear his beloved rusty growl reverberate throughout the center. There was no need to explain, defend or dissect the feeling of his performance, or the festival or MoBay. It felt right. It felt safe.

It felt like home.

Continue Reading
Grits and Biscuits party
Getty Images

The House Party Is The New Festival

Built in 1920, Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel is as much of a Brooklyn signature as the bridge. It’s overlooked the borough’s many lives from its southern tip; after the Jackie Robinson years, the crack epidemic, and the Bloomberg era, the “WONDER WHEEL” sign pledges to glow red every summer night. There’ve been two nights this summer when the 150-foot landmark is the second-most significant ferris wheel on this beach.

For those two rare occasions, it’s the ride a five-minute walk west that garners a second look; the smaller one boasts the words “The Greatest Day Ever!” in cursive font at its axis. It’s past 10 p.m. and its bulbs eminate green as the festival’s attendees twerk to the DJ’s Jersey Club mix, oblivious to the blackout that has paralyzed Midtown Manhattan. Past the other amusement rides and fried Oreo stand, inside the Ford Amphitheater, EDM producer Carnage is hyping the crowd in his guttural voice with every other bass drop as they’re bathed in their own red light. The scene is just the latest edition of Irvin Benitez’s brainchild, an amalgam of EDM, hip-hop, and carnival attractions inspired partly by the big time music festivals that have become ubiquitous.

The audacity of placing his annual amusement park next to the Wonder Wheel isn’t lost on Benitez as he talks about GDE in an Astoria Starbucks a little over a week later. The New York native doesn’t look back on that sight with that much awe; he’s already well-aware of the minor strokes that built this portrait. Benitez remembers GDE’s growth with a boyish energy that only betrays his age as his wide grin pushes his eyebrows into the wrinkles on his forehead. By his account, Benitez invested his life savings in throwing the festival, a mix of DJ acts and games produced by the same company Alicia Keys used for her child’s birthday party. The banker-turned-event organizer took a picture of the site and at one point sent the image to an Adidas executive in hopes of getting the brand as a sponsor. He refused to consider a social media pitch.

However, the first GDE did well enough for Benitez to be able to afford to have a ferris wheel the following time. That same executive saw an image of the ferris wheel and decided to reach out to him unaware that he was the sender of that DM. But Benitez remembered when they sat down in Adidas’ offices to discuss a partnership.

“At the end of the conversation, I’m like, ‘Yo, I wanted to show you something...I DM’d you,’” Benitez says, recalling that he took a screenshot of the slight with him to that meeting. “He was like, ‘Wow, I guess that I should pay more attention to my DMs.”

Benitez’s first famed event—the still-running Brunch Bounce, which became one of the first to bring the day party experience to Washington Heights after originally being just a shindig to bring his friends together—was created with just a three-figure budget from his own pocket. The Greatest Day Ever! is Adidas sponsored with costs that run upwards toward $2 million.

Though the ferris wheel is unique, the story of GDE’s rise has familiar themes. DussePalooza, formerly HennyPalooza, grew from an invite-only house party for friends that thrived on endless Hennessy. It now subsists on D’Usse and a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, boasting Pusha-T, and Jay-Z himself as a few of its famed guests. Grits & Biscuits started when two HBCU alumni bonded over a southern hip-hop mixtape while living in New York. They did not realize how many New Yorkers had love for the subgenre until over 500 people showed up at that first party at Park Slope’s Southpaw in 2010. “It was almost like someone getting high for the first time,” third founder Maurice Slade, who co-founded the party alongside VP Culture, LiveNation Erika Lewis, and his brother Alzo Slade, says. The ecstasy was too high for them not to do another one—and eventually tour nationwide.

They’re all gatherings that grew into entertainment brands that pride themselves on democracy instead of clout. In a sense, they rebel against the exclusivity that’s been a signature of New York City nightlife. Many of the city’s clubgoers have stories of bouncers defending the door against a growing line, VIPs jealously guarding their bottle service spoils, or becoming hyper aware of one’s poverty thanks to a celebrity’s presence. DussePalooza was of a similar sort of guardedness during its early HennyPalooza days: attendees needed either invites from founder Kameron McCullough or be well-connected to get in before it became a public event at the 2013 Howard Homecoming after years of social media buzz.

“They felt that energy from us coming in to just know that it was a safe space, to know that there wasn’t any bullshit happening, to know the women were there just to have a good time,” says McCullough. “It was just a really fun house party that a lot of people have been craving and looking for and didn’t have the opportunity to have. When we opened it to the public, yeah we were nervous because at that point it was like, ‘I don’t really know this person.’ Probably can’t account for 500 people I don’t know personally. But in that same space, people just kind of felt that energy and what ended up happening was even with the people we didn’t know, we ended up creating a community.”

Benitez has a distaste for party hosts who don’t actually host and just exist in a glorified air in a roped-off section; at GDE, it’s him that’s greeting guests at the door. DussePalooza’s lore includes an ex-New York Giant whose publicist pitched the idea of him showing up as a star guest. (And tellingly, Grits & Biscuits’ merchandise include “No VIP” clothing.)

“He kind of angled it like his presence would make the party bottle service or whatever,” says Cory Townes, an early HennyPalooza guest and host. “Kam and [co-founders Kazeem Famuyide and Nile ‘Lowkey' Ivy] and them were like, ‘No, that’s not what this party is about.’ The party ain’t about VIP. This is everybody just being in the mix just listening to good music, dancing, and having a good time.”

The parties destabilize that dynamic; the absence of bottle service and similar perks evoke a large scale house party that appeals to its attendees’ shared love of expensive cognac-made-affordable and, in Grits & Biscuits’ case, Jeezy. The appeal isn’t only to everyday people, either. YG endearingly called DussePalooza “just some black sh*t” during a recent Hot 97 interview.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“D’usse Palooza some black shit” - @yg during his interview with Ebro in The Morning at @hot97 😂 🗽#dussepalooza

A post shared by Dusse Palooza (@dussepalooza) on May 30, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

His point was that was when black culture is presented on a large scale—his 2019 Coachella set for instance—there’s usually a predominant audience consuming it. (YG: “When you do your tour and sh*t, you put your tickets up on the internet, black people is not the first ones to go buy it.”) DussePalooza is one of those spaces where the fact that it’s cultivated by people of color is seen in the faces of the audience and the room’s very air.

“That’s the message,” says ChriStylezz, DussePalooza’s longtime host. “It’s just us in one place having a great time, singing along, electric sliding, rapping, dancing, getting to it. It’s just some black sh*t.”

The scene is a small one that vies for the same demographic—college-educated people of color—but it’s not necessarily competitive. They come with their own worldviews; Benitez notes GDE draws more of the big festival Lollapalooza experience than G&B’s more communal vibe. The organizers also maintain they’re supporters of each other’s brands—the DussePalooza crew are no strangers to G&B’s gigs and are getting ready to co-host an event with Brunch Bounce at the Brooklyn Mirage in August.

“There’s no reason for it to be competitive,” Lewis says. “We’re all just trying to elevate the culture in a way that’s meaningful and respectful.”

The festival’s increasing crowd sizes parallels the founders’ ambitions. Benitez described himself as “dog tired” when the Greatest Day Ever became a Monday. When he started Brunch Bounce, he was a banker who was breaking even doing it as a side gig, when it took no longer than a week to plan. While planning those events still takes a short amount of time, the Greatest Day Ever’s schema dates back to the prior autumn, when the Wonder Wheel is less wondrous and the more lively lights are the yellow ones on the projects that overlook the beach. He said he’d already started thinking about the next artist lineup when this year’s GDE went down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for to everyone that rocked with us this year ... see you guys in 2019 #DussePalooza

A post shared by Dusse Palooza (@dussepalooza) on Dec 23, 2018 at 11:24am PST

ChrisStylezz, Chief Operations Officer Benner Hall, and the rest of the crew already had their big We-Made-It moment: “Last December. Hammerstein Ballroom, Jay-Z came to DussePalooza.” His starry eyes and seconds-long silence make the significance of Hov’s appearance—not just as a cameo, but as a guest staying for hours—obvious. But Mr. Carter is a supporter instead of an end goal. Chris is still looking upwards toward becoming a boutique festival, where instead of touring over 20 cities, DussePalooza expands its scale in three or four major ones, while McCullough is considering moving it to other countries. Whatever the height or continent, they’re convinced it’s in reach.

“We’ve looked at it like we could do whatever we wanted because nobody has really done what we’re doing at this moment,” Hall says. “It’s up to us to define what our path is in being trailblazers in the real time. The difference is [the goal] isn’t high in the sky anymore. We’re looking at it like it’s obtainable.”

Continue Reading
Cortez-Bryant-Lil-Wayne-Interview-VIBE Cortez-Bryant-Lil-Wayne-Interview-VIBE
Cortez "Tez" Bryant attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 2, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Cortez Bryant Talks Young Money Collection With American Eagle And TRUKFIT'S Possible Return

The relationship between hip-hop and fashion has always been an organic one, from RUN DMC's thick-soled Adidas to Lil Nas X's clever collection with Wrangler. So when it was announced that Lil Wayne would partner with American Eagle for a capsule collection geared towards skateboarding culture, it seemed like a perfect fit.

Plenty goes into fashionable partnerships like the presence of the artist's personal style and securing the bag. Wayne's longtime manager Cortez Bryant knows this all too well. As fans enjoy an early look at "American Eagle X Young Money" at the Seward Park Educational Campus in Lower Manhattan earlier this month, Bryant is at ease. Threads are on display with a chance for attendees to stake between colorful hip-hop-inspired murals.

For Bryant, it’s business as usual at these type of events. His clients (formerly Nicki Minaj and Drake) are the money-makers, bringing out droves of fans and awareness to the brands they’re working with.

While his clients are in the mix of it all, Bryant plays the outfield, talking with guests and keeping an observant eye on his clients. We obviously know the fanfare that comes with these larger than life characters but what about the work that goes into locking in these deals?

Bryant is one of the leading power players in the industry. After launching Young Money Entertainment with Wayne in 2005 and starting his own management company, The Blueprint Group with Gee Roberson shortly after (where Roberson represents chart-topping gem Lil Nas X), Bryant worked tirelessly to etch his name amongst hip-hop’s most important business figures.

Throughout his career, Bryant has achieved a number of accolades including spots on coveted lists like Billboard’s “The Power 100” and “40 Under 40” and Complex’s “25 Most Powerful People in Rap.” Lucrative deals with brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Jordan Brand propelled Cortez’s clients like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and G Eazy from rising rap stars into global phenomenons.

American Eagle X Young Money is just another entry on Cortez Bryant’s prolific resume. “This is really dope,” Bryant tells VIBE during the preview. “We set this journey up almost 20 years ago when we thought about the idea of Young Money. This is just another avenue and we’re going to continue to grow from here.”

VIBE spoke with Bryant about the new collaboration, the ups, and downs of handling business deals for Lil’ Wayne, and the status of TRUKFIT.

__

You've handled a lot of partnerships for Wayne in the past. What makes this new collaboration special?

Cortez Bryant: We always look for things to expand the brand of Young Money outside of just music. Clothes are a level of expression. This year we just wanted to find something that resonated and was more affordable for all the fans across the world because it is an international campaign. American Eagle has integrity, good quality clothes, and the partnership made sense.

What's the most difficult thing about locking in a business deal for Wayne and how did American Eagle achieve that with you guys?

The money has to be right for one [laughs]. Some people are archaic and don't understand the power of hip-hop. It was definitely like that early on but 15 years later, you know numbers-wise, hip-hop is the biggest genre in the world. Some brands get it when it comes to locking in these types of partnerships and some of them are still archaic in thinking and still haven't understood that hip-hop music is pop music right now and it is pop culture.

Some don't get it, and then some who try do get into it and do get it but they undervalue what the partnership is so that's why I said the money might not be right. But luckily with American Eagle, they got it off the rip. They came proper, you know, how we structured the deal was dope. We have full creative autonomy on the line which is super dope and they've been great partners.

What's the easiest thing about locking in a deal for Lil' Wayne?

Wayne is a workaholic and I think every partnership that we've had, you know, they don't know what to expect because Wayne is such an enigma.

He's not the extrovert, there's not a lot of stuff out there on him besides what people make up. They expect Wayne to just be the voice and the face. Once they meet him and they see him in all these meetings, they see he believes in the brand and believes in the product and will be working for it. You don’t know how much easier that makes everything. It all works out and everyone is happy.

What made American Eagle the right place for Lil' Wayne to come and do this collab?

I've always seen American Eagle growing up and at the mall. In my opinion, as far as where we're from, it represented a certain demographic. I kind of looked at their strategy and what their brand is about, you know I did my research. We just don't hit these partnerships because the bag is right. I had to do my research on what their brand stands for and where they were trying to go. All their ideas aligned with what we were trying to do with our brand. So we came together and it was a natural fit.

This isn’t the first time Wayne has dipped his hands into the fashion game. What are the biggest differences between this collab and Wayne's TRUKFIT line?

I think TRUKFIT kind of dissolved out. I also think the business of streetwear brands died down once the internet took over and people started shopping online. TRUKFIT was like a Sean John, like a Rocawear, that was our version of streetwear. We added in Macy's and all that. But a weird trend happened were a lot of the kids started getting into the merch game and online sales and that's why we kind of put TRUKFIT on the back burner.

Wayne was already a staple based off what we did with music. Merch was getting more popular so we were just like let's go all-in on Young Money merch because that's what all the kids are drawn to. They go to these merchandise lines and that was the whole idea of putting TRUKFIT on the back burner right now and really focus on building an apparel line based off Young Money the brand.

Do you see streetwear making a strong come back?

Yeah, I think so. Time is flipping and revealing itself. I see Iceberg and FUBU making a comeback. I see a lot of these older brands that are trying to get back into the marketplace with a lot of the brands that we were wearing in high school and the early 2000s. Fashion revolves like a damn hamster wheel so I feel like everything is coming back.

We'll see where it goes whether it'll be a niche or capsules here and there or whether the whole lines can live how they used to live. We’ll see where they are going and where they're going to live because I don't know where they're going to live or whether it's going to be a collaboration with Supreme or something you know? Fashion is going forward and reversing back to the madness with those brands. I see a lot of those brands coming back. I think there'll be more TRUKFIT at one point down the line. Eventually, we'll come back.

Continue Reading

