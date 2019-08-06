2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Vince Carter Reportedly Plans To Play For The Atlanta Hawks For Another Season

August 6, 2019 - 12:33 pm by Camille Augustin

Vince Carter still has a passion for pro-basketball left within his soles. According to ESPN, the 42-year-old athlete might re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks to tie a bow on his decades-long career. If he inks a deal, Carter will be revered as the first NBA player to play "a game in four different decades."

In 1998, Carter entered the league from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suit up for the Golden State Warriors before being swiftly traded to the Toronto Raptors. From up North, Carter traveled back to the states to play for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and now the Hawks.

Voted the NBA's "Most Influential Veteran," Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he has a lot of advice to offer the league's young generation. He also revealed that it's not easy parting ways with one of his first passions.

"Opportunity. It's pretty simple. It's opportunity," he said. "I still enjoy the game. I still work at the game. It's a love. It's tough to walk away, obviously when it's time, it's time, but I'm still passionate about it. It's still in my blood. The opportunity presented itself, and I wanted to take advantage of it. For me, it's bigger picture. I still have a lot to offer."

The upcoming season might be marked as Carter's 22nd season in the league.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony Remains Optimistic On Presence In The NBA

Carmelo Anthony recently took to ESPN's First Take to share his views on his presence in the NBA after a bumpy season. The former Houston Rockets power forward said at one point, he felt unwanted when its general manager Daryl Morey said he was being let go.

"When somebody in power that tells you that they no longer need your services ... I've been utilizing my services for a long time," he said. "For you to tell me you don't need that no more. I honestly felt that I was fired. I felt like [what] other people go through on a day-to-day basis. People get fired. I honestly felt like I got fired."

Although Anthony said that the decision "was an ego hit. That was a pride hit," he has no plans to retire anytime soon. "I know I can still play," he admitted. In 2018, his run with the Rockets ended ahead of schedule after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Morey, "The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him."

Despite the setbacks, the 35-year-old Olympian said he's "in the gym every single day" and utilized his time away from the floorboards to "reevaluate" his career and life.

Anthony first entered the league in 2003 with the Denver Nuggets before departing for his hometown of New York City to play for the Knicks in 2011. In 2017, Anthony traveled back West to play for OKC before ending up with the Rockets.

Toronto Fans Cheer On The Raptors At 'Jurassic Park' For Game Six Of The NBA Finals
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake Becomes Part-Owner Of LeBron James' Uninterrupted Canada

LeBron James' digital platform, Uninterrupted, will chart international territories in the near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet designed with athletes in mind drafted the services of Drake to lead its Canada sector as a co-owner.

The brand affords athletes the opportunity to reach their fans through visual or literary formats to merchandise. The Canadian branch will do more of the same by allowing athletes up north the chance to connect with their supporters on a different level. Scott Moore will serve as CEO while Vinay Virmani holds the title of chief content officer.

James' business manager, Maverick Carter, who also holds a significant stake in the company, told The Hollywood Reporter this move will help to strengthen the brand's mission. "We'll focus on sports that people care about and the empowerment of athletes around the world because that's a universal feeling and a universal truth," he said.

This isn't the first time Drake and James have combined their business mindsets. The pair executive produced a documentary on NBA legend Vince Carter, dubbed The Carter Effect, in 2017. Drake's foray into sports also dates back to his role as the cultural ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. The NBA team recently won a championship in early June.

sherra-wright-lorenzen-wright-murder sherra-wright-lorenzen-wright-murder
Riverside Sheriff's Department via AP

Ex-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Plotting 2010 Death

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday (July 25) for helping to carry out the murder of the former Memphis Grizzlies player.

According to Time, Wright pled guilty to facilitation of a criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Judge Lee Coffee handed down the 30-year sentence and said Wright would be eligible for parole in nine years. Had Wright stood trial, she could've faced life in prison.

Lorenzen Wright's body was found on July 28, 2010, riddled with bullet holes in a murder mystery that made headlines in Memphis and across the country. The 6-foot-11 inch center had been missing for 10 days.

Wright's family members agreed to the plea deal at trial and Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, addressed the court in which she begged to see her grandchildren. “I just hate what happened to my child, but he left some nice-looking kids for their grandma,” Marion said.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said Sherra's involvement in the crime had lasting ripple effects. “This is obviously a violent offense, an offense that has torn apart a family, an offense that’s been highlighted throughout Memphis and the media and everything else,” Hagerman said.

Wright's defense attorney, however, told reporters had Sherra gone to trial her defense would've been the years of physical violence Lorenzen inflicted on her, which resulted in her face being disfigured.

“The beatings were consistent, and it led to her face being disfigured,” Ganguli said. “She feared that Mr. Wright would never leave her alone, and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright.”

Wright reportedly met Bill Turner, a landscaper, in church and the two quickly developed a relationship. Wright originally planned to have two men kill her husband at his Atlanta home but that plan fell through according to an affidavit. She and Turner then planned Wright's murder.

Turner was originally charged with first-degree murder on December 17 and his trial is slated for Sept. 16.

Marion, addressing reporters outside of the courtroom and said she wished Sherra Wright was sentenced to serve the full 30 years.

“My son is serving life,” Marion said.

