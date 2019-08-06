Vince Carter Reportedly Plans To Play For The Atlanta Hawks For Another Season

In 1998, Carter entered the league from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suit up for the Golden State Warriors before being swiftly traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Vince Carter still has a passion for pro-basketball left within his soles. According to ESPN, the 42-year-old athlete might re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks to tie a bow on his decades-long career. If he inks a deal, Carter will be revered as the first NBA player to play "a game in four different decades."

In 1998, Carter entered the league from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suit up for the Golden State Warriors before being swiftly traded to the Toronto Raptors. From up North, Carter traveled back to the states to play for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and now the Hawks.

Voted the NBA's "Most Influential Veteran," Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he has a lot of advice to offer the league's young generation. He also revealed that it's not easy parting ways with one of his first passions.

"Opportunity. It's pretty simple. It's opportunity," he said. "I still enjoy the game. I still work at the game. It's a love. It's tough to walk away, obviously when it's time, it's time, but I'm still passionate about it. It's still in my blood. The opportunity presented itself, and I wanted to take advantage of it. For me, it's bigger picture. I still have a lot to offer."

The upcoming season might be marked as Carter's 22nd season in the league.