Wendy Williams Finally Addresses Kevin Hunter's 'New Family'

Wendy Williams is opening up about finding out about her estranged husband's new family.

During a visit to Sway In The Morning, the talk show host discussed her feelings on the storied situation, including her thoughts about discovering Kevin Hunter fathered a child with his mistress.

“I want a divorce, like, yesterday," she said. "I want a divorce, like, two months ago, three months ago, whenever I found out, four months ago... I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. And not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you’re out with me.”

She continued by stating “I still love him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.” They reportedly did not sign a prenup, and she says she would "choose differently" if she were to wed again.

Williams and Hunter filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage back in April. While their split hasn't been all that amicable, it's good to see Wendy is moving on.

Check out her interview above.