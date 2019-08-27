White News Anchor Cries, Apologizes For Likening Black Colleague To Gorilla

An anchor at an Oklahoma news station was apparently overcome with emotion while apologizing to her black co-worker for comparing him to a gorilla on live television. The incident occurred last Thursday (Aug. 22) and went viral on Facebook, with calls for Alex Housden's resignation.

A day later Housden, an anchor at KOCO, issued a teary mea culpa to Jason Hackett. "It was inappropriate, and I hurt people," Housden said. "I want you to know I understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I hurt [Hackett].

"I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart I apologize for what I said. I know it was wrong, and I am so sorry."

Hackett ultimately accepted the apology. "What she said yesterday was wrong. It cut deep for me, and it cut deep for a lot of you in the community," he said adding a statement on what he called a “teachable moment.”

"We're becoming a more diverse country, and there's no excuse,” added Hackett. “We have to understand the stereotypes. We have to understand each other's backgrounds and the words that hurt, the words that cut deep," Hackett said. "We have to find a way to replace those words with love and words of affirmation, as well."

Watch Housden's apology below.