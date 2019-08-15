Police Question A Black Man After A White Woman Says He "Looked Suspiciously" At Her

A 20-year-old black man was questioned by police after a white woman called and said he was "looking suspiciously" at her.

Devin Meyers was on his way to have dinner with his girlfriend at the Inn Season Cafe located in Royal Oak, Michigan when he was stopped by local law enforcement and questioned.

In video footage capturing the incident, two white officers can be seen surrounding Meyers. The woman recording, Kimiko Adolph, was on her way to a nearby CVS and stopped to document the encounter.

4 Royal Oak Michigan Police officers pull up on a 20 year old black man after a white woman calls and says he was looking at her. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL This is OUTRAGEOUS! pic.twitter.com/b7c87vqvXi — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 14, 2019

Eventually, the manager of the Inn Season Cafe interrupted the exchange and said the only reason why law enforcement was called is because of Meyers' race.

“[The white woman] called because he’s a black guy,” Erin Frey said. "If that were me walking across the street and walking in, this would not be happening.”

The Detroit Free Press reported the Royal Oak police have launched an investigation following the incident.

"We absolutely recognize that racial bias exists and we as a community aspire to be among those working every day to combat it. But, this is not just the work of our officers and public officials alone, but all of us, individually (and) as a community must put in the effort to recognize and come to terms with our own personal prejudices and biases.

“We are in the process of evaluating what mistakes have been made and we will own them, we will learn from them, and we will continue to strive to be better in everything we do.”

While it's no consolation prize, Frey reportedly treated the couple to a free meal at the restaurant.