NEXT: YBN Cordae’s 'The Lost Boy' Debut Shows He’s Already On The Right Path

August 29, 2019 - 11:19 am by Regina Cho

“At this time last year, I only had like three songs officially out,” says YBN Cordae, who is comfortably sprawled out on the couch at the VIBE office in New York City. He quickly makes himself at home, hugging onto the nicest cushion he could find and politely resting his eyes during any breaks he can find. The 21-year-old budding rap star is clearly drained from the whirlwind of a press run he’s currently on, but this exhaust is starkly different from the fatigue he was trapped in just less than two years ago while working as a server at TGI Friday’s in Baltimore, Maryland. He’ll be just fine.

Wedged in between early morning interviews and rehearsals for Jimmy Fallon later on that night, Cordae takes a moment to open up his Instagram Story memories to reflect on what exactly he was doing a year ago. “I actually think around this time last year was when ‘Kung-Fu’ dropped,” he says.

The facts check out. Last July, Cordae had a modest handful of fans and just released “Kung Fu,” which now sits at 25 million views on YouTube. It was the follow-up track to “Old Ni**as,” his remix of J. Cole’s “1985” and that one golden moment that caught fire and drew in his much-deserved buzz. Fast forward to July of 2019, the North Carolina native would have a slot as an XXL Freshman and a record with Atlantic Records under his belt, all while gearing up to present his debut album, The Lost Boy, to the world, solidifying the rapper dreams he’s had ever since he could remember.

In just the same amount of time it took for the earth to make another full revolution around the sun since his unofficial debut with “Old Ni**as,” Cordae already catapulted from “the new guy in the YBN crew who killed that J. Cole remix,” to the young rapper who comfortably positioned himself, intentionally or not, as the much-needed bridge between old and new.

His undeniable rap talent spoke for itself and gained him widespread respect in the industry. He’s got a heavy hand in the young crowd but also grabbed meaningful co-signs from hip-hop’s creme de la creme such as Cole himself, Meek Mill, Pusha-T, Drake, Dr. Dre and plenty more, all by age 21. If so many of the top dogs in the rap game—who all know exactly what it takes—are inviting the bright-eyed newcomer to pull up a seat at hip-hop’s table, there’s an extremely slim chance they’re wrong.

Dr. Dre, whose legendary recording career is already old enough to drink, invited YBN Cordae to the studio on the very day the young spitter gained the right to take his first legal sip. On his 21st birthday, Cordae spent 16 hours straight in the studio with Dre, a fantasy-turned-reality for a young hip-hop scholar like himself. Growing up, Cordae would spend endless hours on YouTube, falling deeper and deeper into the suggested videos section, and Jay-Z, Nas, Big L, and Eminem became his solidified favorites. It was during this stage he began to buckle down and sharpen his skills as a wordsmith, waiting for his chance.

In theory, artists have their whole lives up to that one pivotal point to dream about and write their debut project. The Lost Boy is exactly what a debut album should be, and moreover, feels as if Cordae isn’t merely just presenting his come-up story to the world, but is also walking alongside us as he tells it. The project’s words feel intentional, the stories genuine, and the skits welcome you into his warm Southern home and offer you something buttered to eat. The Lost Boy is a soulful and honest offering. It achieved the perfect balance of uplifting and lighthearted moments like with “Bad Idea” featuring Chance The Rapper and “RNP” with Anderson .Paak, skillfully contrasted with deep, somber dives into his troubled upbringing like the tracks “Nightmares Are Real” featuring Pusha-T and “Family Matters” featuring Arin Ray.

“Family Matters,” a standout track on the album, bravely details the dark side of his family life growing up. On the song, he raps about a variety of different situations he witnessed early in his life, including his aunt going into prostitution, his cousin’s addiction to Xanax, or watching family members constantly being mistreated and cheated on. Cordae Dunston was born in North Carolina, raised in a trailer park in South Carolina, spent time in “the trenches” of Maryland during his adolescent years, and finally went on to live in the suburbs of MD for his final two years of high school.

He often credits the twists and turns of his unpredictable upbringing as one of the main reasons his mindset is the way it is today, as it made him see so many different walks of life at such a young age. Above all, however, his tale is a firsthand example of how one can push through life’s blows and keep the eyes on the prize. That is, if you want it bad enough and have the talent to match.

“It means the f**king world to me. It’s bigger than me,” Cordae says about how it feels to achieve his goals of finally being able to take care of his family. “It gives me that sense of responsibility, too, that keeps me grounded. Like even if I have this money, I can’t go take a f**king private jet to L.A. last minute for no reason all the time.” He looks over to his two friends in the room, making it clear this was some sort of inside joke between the three. Regardless, it’s believable that Cordae prioritizes keeping a level head, and he does so by keeping his circle tight and genuine.

Cordae stormed onto the scene alongside his YBN crew comrades, YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay. They met on Xbox Live a few years back, and have developed a bond not only limited to video games and rapping, but grew it into a lifelong brotherhood. While it’s a natural instinct for listeners to constantly compare their three sounds, Cordae sees their different styles of rapping as the main strength of the YBN crew. As for Cordae, he sticks to lyrism as his pain priority. “This way, we’re never stepping on each other’s toes,” he says.

Another bond that blossomed during Cordae’s rise is his close relationship with music aficionado, Anderson .Paak. Although their musical chemistry is front and center on The Lost Boy, as the two trade bars on the J. Cole-produced “RNP,” their friendship stretches beyond the mic. “There are so many times we hang out and it’s not even involving music,” Cordae says of .Paak. “When you find someone genuine in this sh*t, that’s rare. We’ll call each other on Thanksgiving type sh*t. That’s my brother.”

The hook from one of Cordae’s more popular singles thus far, “Have Mercy,” displays the young spitter’s honest looming uncertainty about what’s coming up next for him.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I hope I’m on the right path,” he raps. After unveiling his debut album, which packaged and presented the potential he held within all this time, it’s safe to say YBN Cordae has nothing to worry about as of right now; he’s headed down the right road.

Justine-Skye-VIBE-interview Justine-Skye-VIBE-interview
Justine Skye attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justine Skye's Style Of R&B Comes With A Lesson In Liberation We All Need

They say if you are ever unsure of how a Virgo feels, just look at their artwork. For Justine Skye, these truths are more than self-evident. Her latest project BARE WITH ME deliveries her callings of love and freedom with a fearless type of energy we can appreciate.

Skye, known for her signature purple tresses and assumed-big features, are without both at her listening for the extended project last week in New York. With Virgo season on the rise, the songstress celebrated a birthday on Saturday (Aug. 24) and her new journey into the indie world.

“I feel like a lot of people know that I can sing but they just didn’t understand what it was that I trying to do,” she explains to VIBE. A string of releases under Atlantic Records and later Roc Nation left Skye feeling lost in her musical identity. There were also stunning songs like "Build" with Arin Ray and "Wasteland" that fell under the radar. But in true Virgo fashion, Skye took the L's and converted them into lessons.

“Over the course of my career, I lost that authenticity because I was so caught up in trying to chase that radio sound that the labels want you to get. They just want a radio song. They don’t really care if you can connect to it or not.”

Skye dived into her prolific spirit on BARE WITH ME after she successfully co-wrote more than half of her intimate and meaningful collection. “Too Much," "FAV," "When You’re Ready," and "MAYBE" were all penned in some way by the 24-year-old.

"When I go into the studio the first thing that I ask is, ‘What’s the weirdest beat that you’ve made recently? Give me your weirdest beat that you’re not sure of,'” she says of her creative process.

As a young, illustrious figure in music, Skye isn't wasting time with her revitalized her Girl Boss energy. She recently showed off her acting chops in the film and TV space (Already Gone, Irv Gotti's Tales) and is the perfect muse on the cover of Goldlink's latest album Diaspora.

VIBE shared cupcakes and zodiac gems with Skye as the singer-songwriter dished on the making of her EP and the importance of remaining true to yourself.

When you talk about writing your songs, are you a "Put it in your phone" kind of person or someone who puts pen to paper?

Justine Skye: I’m either like a put it in the phone or go in the booth and do it before I forget it. Or like in memos, [I’ll sing it] or write it down.

The style of "MAYBE" is very commanding. What inspired this type of energy on the song and does it continue throughout BARE WITH ME? 

I definitely do think the energy continues to run throughout the EP. "MAYBE" is the first song I recorded as an independent artist so it’s really just a test of me getting back into my creativity and just doing what I felt instead of doing what I was told. I just sang what I was feeling and “MAYBE” came out.

Is there a song on the EP that you can’t get out of your head?

It depends because depending on how I’m feeling a song will stick out to me more that day. I feel like today and the last few days it’s been "Bulletproof" and also "FAV" because that was the last one that I did touch-ups on so that part is stuck in my head.

What have you manifested in your life this year?

I’m realizing that I manifested being independent and just being able to be free in my art instead of being so confined. I think that’s just a huge manifestation. Getting into the acting too was something that I manifested and being on the journey to self-love. That’s something that I’m working on and growing with. Just seeing who’s real and who’s not that I surround myself with. People have shown themselves and people have shown themselves to be great friends.

Were there any songs that were challenging to create?

The last song that I recorded because the song was really, really [pauses.] Like, I cried when I was recording it because I was going through something where I didn’t know what else to do but put it in a song. Whatever it was that I wanted to say to that person, I didn’t know how or where. I didn’t know what to do so I just put it in a song. It was the most emotional session I’ve ever had.

Self-Love. What does that mean to you these days?

I’m definitely still learning. People can still give you advice and tell you what to do but it’s really you at the end of the day that can implement that and figure out what works for you. So I’m just figuring out what works for me.”

What do you think works for you?

I don’t know yet. I don’t have an answer to that. I don’t want to sit here and lie and create something. Every day, I am learning something new and it’s shocking and somedays it’s confusing and some days it’s very clear. You know it’s just the motions. Life is trial and error.

I saw a pic of you and Lala Anthony from the set of "Hot Girl Summer." Does this mean you might make a cameo in Megan Thee Stallion's video?

💕 pic.twitter.com/DJMExQTMM2

— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) August 11, 2019

I’m not in the “Hot Girl Summer” video [but] I was there. Megan has such great energy. She’s so real and her dog is so cute. She’s so excited about everything which makes me excited about everything. I’m so happy for her and everything that she has going on. She’s sick. I would love to [collab with her] it has to be a sexy song.

If you had to be a personality of a person named R&B which one would you be?

R&B is just really emotional music in general. R&B is about the Rhythm and Blues, it says it in the name so a lot of it is love. A lot of and the ups and downs of it. I feel like R&B is a Virgo and a Cancer.

Continue Reading
Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo is using his time in prison to further his education. The artist, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for gun and drug charges, received his GED this week.

The news was shared on his Instagram and conformed by The Fader on Tuesday (Aug 27). "Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through," a captioned photo on his Instagram account read. "Thanks wife, a ni**a just gained a lil weight a ni**a eating good that’s why."

The rising West Coast rapper career came to a halt in June 2018, when he was sentenced to a two-decade prison sentence on charges of drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, the rapper could be released fairly soon.

Information from the rapper, born Jason Jamal Jackson's inmate entry on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website declared last year he would be eligible for parole starting on September 19, 2020, a far cry from his original release date of May 31, 2038.

Greedo caught the attention of many with The Wolf of Wall Street project, as well as co-signs from Freddie Gibbs, Pnb Rock and Rich The Kid. He also earned some frowns from critics with his opinions about J. Cole and Tupac Shakur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through 👨🏾‍🎓 Thanks wife 💍 A nigga just gained a lil weight a nigga eating good that’s why

A post shared by 03 Greedo (@03greedo) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Continue Reading
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Light Up The Dance Floor With "Señorita" At MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello embodied an angelic seductive goddess as she stood alongside her beau Shawn Mendes while they performed their hit single "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Glowing string lights covered the stage as the Cuban-American songstress belted lyrics, staying close by Mendes' side, sporting an all-white sheer embellished fit. Keeping it simple, Mendes rocked a white tank, suspenders, black pants, and his acoustic guitar to let his leading lady shine but still gave fans his sultry notes.

The chemistry was sizzling between the duo as they gazed into one another's eyes, sharing a hot and quick dance number. Cabello and Mendes are just as in sync on the stage as they are off it; their budding friendship has grown into a romantic relationship.

Before the VMAs came to an end, the Island Records track was awarded Best Collaboration. "Señorita" was also nominated for Song Of The Summer, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SEÑORITAAAAAA! won best collaboration award!! thanks @vmas 😻😻😻 and thank u guys so much for tonight! we love you guys sooooooo much ❤️

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Watch the couple heat up the stage below.

Continue Reading

