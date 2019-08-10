YNW Melly Announces ‘Melly Vs. Melvin’ Album From Jail

YNW Melly is keeping busy as he awaits trial on double murder charges. The embattled rapper will be dropping a new album titled, Melly Vs. Melvin, he announced on Instagram Friday (Aug. 9).

“Album on the way everybody. Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin,” reads the caption of a smiling Instagram photo of Melly holding a phone to his ear while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The album title is a nod to the “Murder on My Mind” rapper's alleged multiple personalities. Melly maintains that he has six different personalities, along with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. Earlier in the year, Melly spoke with Complex about his supposed personalities, one of which is named Melvin. “Melvin’s not an alter ego; it's a person,” he said at the time. “I got mixed personalities. It’s another person.”

The 20-year-old Florida native, whose birth name is Jamell Maurice Demons, went on to describe his rap persona, “Melly,” as a “joker.”

“He’s just the one that everybody loves, and he loves everybody,” he said adding that another personality name Melvin “is the one that protect[s] Melly from the wrong people.”

In February, Melly turned himself in to authorities in connection with the murder of his friends and aspiring rappers, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges.